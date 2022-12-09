Read full article on original website
Genilce Kishter
4d ago
How about NO. Fooled me once when I got it and messed me up for life in long lost sick dreams I would let you even think about vaccinating my child
Reply(3)
36
Bonnie Hahn
4d ago
please no! they need to build up some immunity! won't have a chance with that 💩💩💩 in their system.
Reply(5)
32
tinkerbell 1
4d ago
anybody that puts this poison into their body will live to regret it also I don't think little babies will make it long enough to even realize the harm that has been done to them!
Reply
8
Comments / 60