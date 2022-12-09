Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Tom Brady did something for a 49ers player in postgame that he promised he'd never do again for anyone
Tom Brady has been known to storm off the field without shaking hands after losing a game, but that definitely wasn't the case following the Buccaneers' 35-7 loss to the 49ers. Despite the beat down, not only did Brady stay on the field to chat with a few 49ers players...
FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 15
Should you have cold feet about starting Tua Tagovailoa against the Buffalo Bills
Is Adrian Peterson retired? Find out what records the NFL running back holds
Adrian Peterson has played for seven franchises during his NFL career and is widely regarded as one of the best running backs in league history.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Anthony Brown: Moves back to practice squad
Brown reverted to the Ravens' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Brown served as Baltimore's backup quarterback with Lamar Jackson sidelined due to a PCL sprain. However, he was forced into action after Week 14 starter Tyler Huntley went out with a concussion in the second half. As a result, Brown stepped in for 23 of the team's 61 offensive snaps, and he went 3-for-5 passing for 16 yards to go along with three carries for minus-5 yards in his NFL debut. While the rookie signal-caller was not asked to do much against Pittsburgh, he's likely next in line to start if Jackson does not return in time for Saturday's game versus Cleveland. Either way, Brown will almost certainly be elevated from the practice squad for the second game in a row Week 15.
CBS Sports
49ers' Deebo Samuel: Hurts left knee Sunday
Samuel was carted off the field during Sunday's game against the Buccaneers due to a left knee injury, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Near the end of a three-yard carry in which he coughed up the ball to the Bucs in the second quarter, Samuel was bent backward by multiple Tampa Bay defenders and clutched at his left knee after the play. The nature of the injury isn't known, but if he's unable to return, he'll end Week 14 with four catches (on five targets) for 43 yards, four carries for 21 yards and a rushing touchdown.
CBS Sports
Commanders' Carson Wentz: Activated from IR
The Commanders activated Wentz (finger) from injured reserve Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Wentz stands to serve as the primary backup to Taylor Heinicke now that he's returned to Washington's active roster, beginning with Sunday's divisional contest against the Giants. The veteran hasn't played since Week 6 due to having undergone right ring finger surgery. In his six starts this season, Wentz threw 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Marco Wilson: Exits with injury
Wilson is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots with a stinger, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Wilson went down with an undisclosed injury during the first half. He was able to walk off into the medical tent under his own power before then heading to the locker room in the second quarter, per Urban. With Byron Murphy (back) already inactive, Trayvon Mullen, Antonio Hamilton and Christian Matthew will serve as Arizona's only available cornerbacks for the time being.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Logs full practice
Walker (ankle) was listed as a full participant at Tuesday's practice, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports. After sitting out the Week 14 loss to the Panthers, Walker was listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice report. Seattle returned to the field Tuesday for a more traditional practice session, with Walker taking every rep in the session. The full practice likely puts Walker in position to reclaim his lead role out of the Seattle backfield Thursday against the 49ers, provided he avoids any setbacks during Wednesday's session. Travis Homer, who served as Seattle's primary back against Carolina, will likely move into more of a change-of-pace role Thursday in Walker's expected return.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Present for practice
Huntley (concussion) was on the field at Tuesday's practice and was seen throwing passes during the portion that was open to the media, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. The Ravens won't release their first Week 15 injury report until later Tuesday, but Huntley's presence on the field suggests...
CBS Sports
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Set to undergo MRI
Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said that Hicks will undergo an MRI after he was forced out with a toe injury during Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Lions, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Hicks was deemed questionable to return coming out of halftime, though he was ultimately...
CBS Sports
49ers' Kevin Givens: Will likely miss some time
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Givens (knee) will likely miss some time, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Givens, who was knocked out of Sunday's blowout win over the 49ers, is still undergoing testing, but the 49ers are hoping he suffered an MCL injury and can return this season. If he's sidelined, Arik Armstead and T.Y. McGill would be the only available defensive tackles, so look for San Francisco to make a move soon to add depth to the interior of its defense.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady takes subtle dig at Bengals' 'fairly tough' defense ahead of Buccaneers' Week 15 matchup
Tom Brady echoed his former coach's famous phrase when mentioning the Buccaneers' upcoming opponent in Week 15. But unlike anything Bill Belichick would do, Brady gave his opponent some bulletin board material. Fresh off of a 35-7 blowout loss in San Francisco, Brady and his teammates will host the defending...
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Being evaluated for concussion
Wilson left Sunday's contest versus the Chiefs after hitting his head hard on the turf at the end of a scramble in the fourth quarter, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. Wilson remained on the ground for a spell before slowly making his way to the sideline tent and eventually the locker room, per Nick Kosmider of The Athletic. The Broncos announced shortly thereafter that Wilson was being evaluated for a concussion, which, if confirmed, will end his Week 14 with 247 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 23-for-36 passing and four carries for 57 yards.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Kyler Murray carted off vs. Patriots with non-contact knee injury; reportedly feared to be serious
The Cardinals hoped to prove themselves offensively Monday night against the Patriots, who boast one of the NFL's stingiest defenses under Bill Belichick. Just three plays into the prime-time matchup, however, Arizona lost its quarterback, Kyler Murray, to a non-contact knee injury. The former No. 1 overall draft pick scrambled on the Cardinals' first drive of the game, only to have his right knee seemingly buckle on the way to the turf. After receiving medical attention on the ground, Murray was carted to the locker room and replaced by veteran backup Colt McCoy.
CBS Sports
Week 15 NFL picks, odds, 2022 best bets from advanced model: This 5-way football parlay pays out 25-1
The surging Detroit Lions will take on the New York Jets on Sunday. The Lions have won five of their last six games to sit at 6-7. Their most recent win was a 34-23 victory over the division-leading Vikings. The Jets, meanwhile, are 7-6 and have lost two straight. Quarterback Mike White was sacked three times in last week's loss to Buffalo, eventually leaving for the hospital after the final whistle. New York's offense has looked completely refreshed with White under center, and he'll have to now contend with a Lions defense that has started to find its form. The game is a pick'em in the latest Week 15 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Which Week 15 NFL lines should you target with your Week 15 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 15 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Limited success in loss
Cook rushed 15 times for 23 yards and a touchdown and secured one of two targets for 13 yards in the Vikings' 34-23 loss to the Lions on Sunday. He also lost a fumble. Cook appeared to be on his way to a productive day when he capped off a 10-play, 75-yard march late in the first quarter with a one-yard touchdown rush, but the rest of his afternoon, which included a lost fumble deep in Lions territory near the end of the first half, was a study in frustration. He found running room at a premium against a quietly improving Detroit rush defense, leaving him with his second-lowest yardage tally of the season. The talented back will aim to make up for the lackluster day and get into the end zone for a third straight game in a Saturday afternoon home matchup versus the Colts in Week 15.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Lane Johnson: Could have returned
Johnson (oblique) said he could have gone back in and played in the Eagles' 48-22 win over the Giants if he had to, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports. Johnson suffered the injury in the second half and was unable to return. With the game fairly in hand, the Eagles had little reason to put him back in, and Jack Driscoll finished the contest at right tackle. Johnson will now focus on getting healthy enough to suit up Week 15 against the Bears.
CBS Sports
Panthers' D'Onta Foreman: Tops 20 carries
Foreman rushed 21 times for 74 yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Seahawks. He also caught his only target for one yard. Foreman led the Panthers in carries despite being listed with a foot injury earlier in the week. While he matched Chuba Hubbard for the team's lead in rushing yardage, both Hubbard and third-string tailback Raheem Blackshear managed to find the end zone while Foreman didn't. While they also made larger contributions in the passing game, Foreman's status as Carolina's bell cow over the second half of the season gives his value a solid floor ahead of Week 15's matchup versus Pittsburgh.
CBS Sports
Mr. Irrelevant beats Tom Brady: Here's what Brock Purdy said about 49ers' blowout win in his first start
Brock Purdy wasn't supposed to be facing Tom Brady this season -- if ever in his career. But there was the San Francisco 49ers quarterback, with no career starts on his resume, facing a legend with seven Super Bowl rings and 330 starts in his career. Not only did Purdy...
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Cody Barton: Massive outing Week 15
Barton posted 15 tackles (seven solo) and a pass defended in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Panthers. Barton logged a season high in tackles while also notching double-digit stops for the fifth time in 13 games. The fourth-year linebacker also defended exactly one pass for the fourth week in a row, increasing his season total to six. Barton is now one of two Seahawks defenders, along with team-leading tackler Jordyn Brooks, to post over 100 stops this season. Barton should have an important role in slowing down San Francisco's prolific offense during Thursday Night Football.
