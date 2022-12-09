The surging Detroit Lions will take on the New York Jets on Sunday. The Lions have won five of their last six games to sit at 6-7. Their most recent win was a 34-23 victory over the division-leading Vikings. The Jets, meanwhile, are 7-6 and have lost two straight. Quarterback Mike White was sacked three times in last week's loss to Buffalo, eventually leaving for the hospital after the final whistle. New York's offense has looked completely refreshed with White under center, and he'll have to now contend with a Lions defense that has started to find its form. The game is a pick'em in the latest Week 15 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Which Week 15 NFL lines should you target with your Week 15 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 15 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

