Tom Brady did something for a 49ers player in postgame that he promised he'd never do again for anyone
Tom Brady has been known to storm off the field without shaking hands after losing a game, but that definitely wasn't the case following the Buccaneers' 35-7 loss to the 49ers. Despite the beat down, not only did Brady stay on the field to chat with a few 49ers players...
Brock Purdy, 49ers aim to clinch NFC West in Seattle
The Brock Purdy show is hitting the road in prime time. After outplaying Tom Brady and dominating the Buccaneers in his first career start, Purdy leads the San Francisco 49ers against Seattle on “Thursday Night Football.” Purdy, the last pick in this year’s draft, can follow up a spectacular performance by helping the 49ers (9-4) secure the NFC West. A victory over the Seahawks (7-6) would clinch the division title for San Francisco, which turned to Purdy after losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a foot injury on Dec. 4. “The kid is a perfectionist and everything he does, he wants to see what he can do better,” Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said of Purdy.
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill explains two main reasons he left Chiefs, offers warning if teams meet in AFC playoffs
Midway through the 2021 season, Tyreek Hill realized that he wouldn't be long for Kansas City, the city where he became a world champion and one of the NFL's brightest stars. A lack of targets, Hill said, was one of the main things that fueled his desire to leave town after six highly-productive seasons. Hill was ultimately traded to Miami, where he has gotten the lion's share of the targets inside Mike McDaniel's offense. Hill, who has been targeted 139 times through 13 games, is 11 catches shy from matching last year's career-high of 111 grabs during his final year in Kansas City.
Odell Beckham Jr. might not make NFL return until 2023
Raise your hand if you were bamboozled or underwhelmed by the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes. After weeks of hype around the free-agent wide receiver’s return — which included flashy visits with the Giants, Cowboys, and Bills — Beckham might not see action until next season. The belief...
Ravens' Anthony Brown: Moves back to practice squad
Brown reverted to the Ravens' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Brown served as Baltimore's backup quarterback with Lamar Jackson sidelined due to a PCL sprain. However, he was forced into action after Week 14 starter Tyler Huntley went out with a concussion in the second half. As a result, Brown stepped in for 23 of the team's 61 offensive snaps, and he went 3-for-5 passing for 16 yards to go along with three carries for minus-5 yards in his NFL debut. While the rookie signal-caller was not asked to do much against Pittsburgh, he's likely next in line to start if Jackson does not return in time for Saturday's game versus Cleveland. Either way, Brown will almost certainly be elevated from the practice squad for the second game in a row Week 15.
Brittney Griner has first basketball workout in 10 months, dunks in her return to the practice court
Brittney Griner was released from a Russian penal colony last week after being held in custody for the past 10 month. Over the weekend, Griner participated in a light workout in which she dunked a basketball, according to ESPN's T.J. Quinn. Griner has been at Fort Sam Houston in San...
49ers' Kevin Givens: Will likely miss some time
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Givens (knee) will likely miss some time, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Givens, who was knocked out of Sunday's blowout win over the 49ers, is still undergoing testing, but the 49ers are hoping he suffered an MCL injury and can return this season. If he's sidelined, Arik Armstead and T.Y. McGill would be the only available defensive tackles, so look for San Francisco to make a move soon to add depth to the interior of its defense.
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Logs full practice
Walker (ankle) was listed as a full participant at Tuesday's practice, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports. After sitting out the Week 14 loss to the Panthers, Walker was listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice report. Seattle returned to the field Tuesday for a more traditional practice session, with Walker taking every rep in the session. The full practice likely puts Walker in position to reclaim his lead role out of the Seattle backfield Thursday against the 49ers, provided he avoids any setbacks during Wednesday's session. Travis Homer, who served as Seattle's primary back against Carolina, will likely move into more of a change-of-pace role Thursday in Walker's expected return.
Cardinals' Marco Wilson: Exits with injury
Wilson is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots with a stinger, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Wilson went down with an undisclosed injury during the first half. He was able to walk off into the medical tent under his own power before then heading to the locker room in the second quarter, per Urban. With Byron Murphy (back) already inactive, Trayvon Mullen, Antonio Hamilton and Christian Matthew will serve as Arizona's only available cornerbacks for the time being.
Capitals' John Carlson: Assists in four straight games
Carlson produced an assist, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks. Carlson has racked up five assists over his last four games. It didn't take him long to get a helper Tuesday, setting up Alex Ovechkin's goal just 24 seconds into the game. For the year, Carlson has eight tallies, 11 helpers, 88 shots on net, 61 blocked shots, 29 hits and a minus-6 rating through 25 contests as he remains one of the higher-scoring blueliners in the league.
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Present for practice
Huntley (concussion) was on the field at Tuesday's practice and was seen throwing passes during the portion that was open to the media, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. The Ravens won't release their first Week 15 injury report until later Tuesday, but Huntley's presence on the field suggests...
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Doesn't finish game
McCourty left in the fourth quarter of Monday's win over the Cardinals to be evaluated for a head injury, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. McCourty entered the medical tent after being involved in a hard tackle, but no official word on whether he suffered a concussion was reported. He did tell Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald that he was fine after the game, so it would appear he did not, but no official word on his status has been reported. His practice level in the days ahead should shed a better light on his abilities to suit up Sunday against the Raiders.
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Set to undergo MRI
Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said that Hicks will undergo an MRI after he was forced out with a toe injury during Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Lions, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Hicks was deemed questionable to return coming out of halftime, though he was ultimately...
Tom Brady takes subtle dig at Bengals' 'fairly tough' defense ahead of Buccaneers' Week 15 matchup
Tom Brady echoed his former coach's famous phrase when mentioning the Buccaneers' upcoming opponent in Week 15. But unlike anything Bill Belichick would do, Brady gave his opponent some bulletin board material. Fresh off of a 35-7 blowout loss in San Francisco, Brady and his teammates will host the defending...
Seahawks' Tre Brown: Comes down will illness
Brown (illness) did not participate during practice Tuesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. While the severity of Brown's ailment is still unknown, it comes at a very inopportune time ahead of Thursday's game versus San Francisco. The 25-year-old will now have just one more practice to improve his status, or else he'll likely be in jeopardy of missing his first game since being activated from the PUP list in mid-November. Brown has logged four tackles while playing 17 of his 23 snaps on defense over the past three contests, so his potential absence doesn't figure to make much of an impact Week 15.
Eagles' A.J. Brown traded Chiefs' Travis Kelce to acquire himself in fantasy football league
Fantasy football is not just popular among fans at home. NFL players like to get in on the action too, and that includes Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, who just had to acquire himself via trade last season. Speaking with NBC Sports EDGE, Brown said he enjoys playing fantasy...
Packers' Romeo Doubs: Expects to play Monday night
Doubs (ankle) said Tuesday that he expects to play in Monday's matchup against the Rams, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. Doubs hasn't played since suffering a right high-ankle sprain on the Packers' first offensive play against the Lions in Week 9. The rookie wideout returned to practice during Week 13 prep but remained sidelined for the divisional matchup against the Bears. Doubs is feeling confident he'll return to game action following Green Bay's Week 14 bye, but his participation at practice this week will provide a clearer picture on his status for Monday's matchup against Los Angeles.
Eagles' Lane Johnson: Questionable to return Sunday
Johnson exited Sunday's game against the Giants with an abdomen injury. Johnson appears to have been forced out at some point during the second half. While the nature of this issue is still unclear, the 32-year-olf offensive lineman does not appear to be dealing with any serious discomfort while standing on the Eagles' sideline, according to Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com. With Philadelphia now up 41-14 in the fourth quarter, Jack Driscoll has stepped in at right tackle, per Kempski.
Seahawks' Cody Barton: Massive outing Week 15
Barton posted 15 tackles (seven solo) and a pass defended in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Panthers. Barton logged a season high in tackles while also notching double-digit stops for the fifth time in 13 games. The fourth-year linebacker also defended exactly one pass for the fourth week in a row, increasing his season total to six. Barton is now one of two Seahawks defenders, along with team-leading tackler Jordyn Brooks, to post over 100 stops this season. Barton should have an important role in slowing down San Francisco's prolific offense during Thursday Night Football.
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Disappears against Texans
Lamb recorded five receptions on six targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Texans. The Cowboys came into the game as heavy favorites and operated as such, focusing on establishing the rushing attack. However, the Texans hung around and held a small lead for the majority of the game, which forced Dallas to open up its offense. Even so, Lamb couldn't get going and had to settle for a 13-yard reception as his longest gain of the game. Lamb's yardage total was his second lowest of the season and worst output since Week 1.
