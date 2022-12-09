Read full article on original website
New I-94 dynamic message signs will alert drivers to dangerous conditions in Kalamazoo area
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- Dynamic message signs installed on Interstate 94 will be activated to warn drivers about dangerous conditions and ask them to slow down. The new electronic signs are expected to be operational in early 2023, the Michigan Department of Transportation officials said. The agency has installed...
Firefighters from 10 stations battle machinery fire at commercial business
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Crews from 10 local fire departments traveled to Lawndale Avenue in Kalamazoo to tackle flames coming from the roof of a business. Police news: 18-year-old in stolen car leads police on a two-county, high-speed chase. Machinery ductwork at Landscape Forms sparked a fire that extended into...
Portage Road lane closures for Monday: East Centre Avenue to Zoetis Drive
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A commuter alert for those in Portage. Beginning Monday, December 12 at 9 a.m., the northbound and southbound curb lanes on Portage Road from East Center Avenue to Zoetis Drive will close to traffic to allow crews to work on utility connections. Motorists may...
Multiple fire departments fight roof fire at Kalamazoo business in Comstock Township
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Crews from 10 local fire departments joined forces to put out a fire at a business east of Kalamazoo Monday morning, December 14. It happened at Landscape Forms on Lawndale Avenue in Comstock Township where crews discovered flames coming from the roof. Authorities say...
Police: Chase reaches 100 mph on I-94, ends in Battle Creek
A driver was arrested after a high-speed chase along I-94 between Kalamazoo and Battle Creek Sunday.
Crash shuts down part of US-31 in Calhoun County
HOLLAND/HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Part of US-31 is closed after a crash damaged property in Ottawa County. The closure affects the intersection at 16th Street on the dividing line between Holland and Holland Township, dispatchers say. Cleanup efforts are underway. Motorists are advised to find another route. Follow FOX...
Woman critically injured after crash in Georgetown Twp
At an intersection, a Jeep Cherokee ran a red light, according to the deputies' report, and collided with a vehicle moving forward with a green light.
Kalamazoo area gas prices continue to drop, experts say
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Gas prices across the country are continuing on a downward trend. In Kalamazoo, gas prices have dropped by 22 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.38 per gallon, according to GasBuddy in their weekly update. Gas prices dropping: "Don't be in a hurry to...
5 arrested after multi-county pursuit reaching 100 mph ends in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Five people were arrested following a high-speed chase through Kalamazoo and Battle Creek over the weekend. The Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD) says the chase started in Kalamazoo on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. We’re told the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the incident,...
Wayland Woman Critically Hurt in Fillmore Street Crash
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 13, 2022) – Three persons were injured, one critically, in a two-vehicle collision between Hudsonville and Allendale on Monday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the junction of Fillmore Street and 48th Avenue around 9:15 PM. That was where an eastbound SUV apparently drove through the intersection on a red light and was struck by a northbound SUV proceeding on a green light.
This street is a Christmas tunnel on the west side of Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Back in 2018, Mike Gipson says he was feeling sad about some of the things he saw going on in the world and decided Christmas was the best time to do something about it. "I decided, hey, I'm going to put some Christmas lights up...
Dashcam: Deputies chase stolen vehicles near Kentwood
Deputies chased four cars, all believed to have been stolen, in metro Grand Rapids early Monday, two of which were eventually ditched and one of which rolled over.
68-year-old woman killed in Hillsdale County house fire
The first call came in around 7:27 a.m. Monday and a Hillsdale County Sheriff's deputy was the first on the scene.
New restaurant to open in vacant Arcadia Brewing company location
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three years after Arcadia Ales closed in downtown Kalamazoo, it appears a new restaurant will soon take over the space. From last year: Plans for new restaurant at former Kalamazoo brewery site have stalled. Now hiring signs are posted on the property, and an application found...
‘Almost glowing’: Water in Michigan creek mysteriously turns bright green
Officials and local residents are searching for answers after multiple people noticed a creek in Michigan turn an eye-popping shade of green.
Two people arrested for gun charges after traffic stops on I-96
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police were busy finding guns during traffic stops over the weekend. On Sunday morning, Michigan State Police Troopers from Lansing stopped a car for a traffic violation in Eaton County on I-96. Police said they arrested the driver for gun charges after spotting a handgun in the passenger seat of the car.
Berrien County deputies spread holiday cheer with annual 'Shop with a Cop'
NILES, Mich. — The Berrien County Sheriff's Office assisted 11 families and 37 children Saturday, during their annual Shop with a Cop program. Holiday season: First responders in Portage help a local food pantry. With the help of about $7,400 in donations, area children in need were able to...
Mother faces charges, WMU football new coach arrives, a fatal crash & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Harper Creek teacher retires after placed on leave for alleged misconduct on social media. Harper Creek Community School's Superintendent, Rob Ridgeway, issued a statement on the teacher placed on leave for alleged social media misconduct Wednesday.
Grand Rapids police find similarities in many armed robberies from late November
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For about a week in late November, the Grand Rapids Police Department received reports of multiple armed robberies that shared some similarities, police said. Five armed robberies happened between Nov. 23 and Nov. 30 throughout the city, according to the department. After an investigation, the...
2 pets rescued from Holland house fire
Authorities say two pets were rescued from a house fire in Holland Monday.
