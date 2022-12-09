ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

Fox17

Crash shuts down part of US-31 in Calhoun County

HOLLAND/HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Part of US-31 is closed after a crash damaged property in Ottawa County. The closure affects the intersection at 16th Street on the dividing line between Holland and Holland Township, dispatchers say. Cleanup efforts are underway. Motorists are advised to find another route. Follow FOX...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo area gas prices continue to drop, experts say

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Gas prices across the country are continuing on a downward trend. In Kalamazoo, gas prices have dropped by 22 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.38 per gallon, according to GasBuddy in their weekly update. Gas prices dropping: "Don't be in a hurry to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
whtc.com

Wayland Woman Critically Hurt in Fillmore Street Crash

GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 13, 2022) – Three persons were injured, one critically, in a two-vehicle collision between Hudsonville and Allendale on Monday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the junction of Fillmore Street and 48th Avenue around 9:15 PM. That was where an eastbound SUV apparently drove through the intersection on a red light and was struck by a northbound SUV proceeding on a green light.
WAYLAND, MI
WWMTCw

New restaurant to open in vacant Arcadia Brewing company location

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three years after Arcadia Ales closed in downtown Kalamazoo, it appears a new restaurant will soon take over the space. From last year: Plans for new restaurant at former Kalamazoo brewery site have stalled. Now hiring signs are posted on the property, and an application found...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

Two people arrested for gun charges after traffic stops on I-96

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police were busy finding guns during traffic stops over the weekend. On Sunday morning, Michigan State Police Troopers from Lansing stopped a car for a traffic violation in Eaton County on I-96. Police said they arrested the driver for gun charges after spotting a handgun in the passenger seat of the car.
EATON COUNTY, MI

