PORTLAND, Ore. — The Elliott State Forest will no longer be a source of income for the Common School Fund. The State Land Board took what officials are calling a historic step today, December 13, in the creation of the Elliott State Research Forest. The board also appointed the first board of directors for the new public agency, which will be established in 2024. It will oversee the research forest in collaboration with Oregon State University.

OREGON STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO