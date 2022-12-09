Read full article on original website
Related
KTVL
Oregon judge set to hear arguments on extending Measure 114 pause
SALEM, Ore. — On Tuesday morning a Harney County judge will hear arguments for and against continuing a pause on Measure 114. Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio ordered the voter-approved gun control measure paused through a temporary restraining order after a hearing on Dec 5. He heard the case...
KTVL
Salmon Creek mother critically injured in murder-suicide expected to survive
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A woman is expected to survive, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said, after she and her infant son were shot by the child’s father in a murder-suicide situation in Salmon Creek area last Wednesday. The 42-year-old father was pronounced dead at the scene, and the...
KTVL
Governor-elect Kotek announces interim director of Oregon Health Authority
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon’s incoming governor announced Tuesday who will be taking over as the interim director of the state health department as the current director is set to resign from the seat in January. Governor-elect Tina Kotek said she would appoint James Schroeder as interim director of...
KTVL
Skier finds body of missing Siskiyou County man on Mount Shasta
SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — A skier found the body of a missing Siskiyou County man while at Mount Shasta, according to officials with the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). The SCSO said they received a missing person report for 69-year-old Steven Arthur Hobbs, of Mt. Shasta, on Dec. 5....
KTVL
'Donuts & Drag' event set to benefit Pennsylvania city candidate's campaign said to be 'family friendly'
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (TND) — A "family-friendly" drag event is being held to support a candidate looking to be the "fiscal watchdog" of one Pennsylvania city. Rachael Heisler currently serves as Deputy Controller for the City of Pittsburgh. She announced her candidacy for City Controller last week, as her current boss will step down to seek a role in county governance.
KTVL
Rogue Valley hospitals strained from surge in emergency room patients
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Jackson County Public Health says hospitals across the Rogue Valley are experiencing a high volume of patients needing emergency services. This increase is causing a strain on local hospital systems. Officials say this is due to the unusually early and high level of influenza, RSV,...
KTVL
Elliott State Forest no longer funds Oregon Schools; Land Board creates 'research forest'
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Elliott State Forest will no longer be a source of income for the Common School Fund. The State Land Board took what officials are calling a historic step today, December 13, in the creation of the Elliott State Research Forest. The board also appointed the first board of directors for the new public agency, which will be established in 2024. It will oversee the research forest in collaboration with Oregon State University.
KTVL
Medical advisors recommend masking to slow the spread of viruses
MEDFORD, Ore. — Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and other medical health professionals recommend Oregonians wear masks to help slow the spread of viruses. “We learned that mandates for some people tend to push them away which is not what we want we want people to be able to hear what’s going on,” said Leona O’Keefe, Medical Director for Jackson County Public Health.
KTVL
Avalanche outside Mt. Shasta Ski Park over the weekend
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — According to the Mount Shasta Avalanche Center & Home of the Climbing Rangers, an avalanche was reported on the backside of Coyote Butte outside the Mt. Shasta Ski Park boundary on Saturday. A Natural slab avalanche occurred on the backside of Coyote Butte, just outside...
Comments / 0