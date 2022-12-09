Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
Florida man gets decade in prison for shipping himself several pounds of meth, DOJ says
TAMPA, Fla. (WPEC) — A Florida man has been sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison after he tried to ship himself several pounds of meth. The Department of Justice (DOJ) said Monday that Jason Ryan Hardy, 40, was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
wchstv.com
W.Va. DHHR cabinet secretary retiring amid scrutiny, changes at sprawling agency
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Major changes at the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources now go all the way to the top with the retirement of Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch. At a news conference Monday, Gov. Jim Justice said Crouch submitted a letter, saying he will retire...
wchstv.com
Eight more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eight more COVID-19-related deaths were announced Monday in West Virginia as active virus cases fell slightly. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following deaths in a news release as the state’s pandemic death total increased to 7,646:. a 61-year-old woman...
wchstv.com
Three COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia on Tuesday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday. The deaths of a 69-year-old woman from McDowell County, an 87-year-old man from Raleigh County and an 84-year-old woman from Kanawha County pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,649, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
wchstv.com
Energy company announces location for $3 billion carbon capture project in West Virginia
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Maryland-based energy company has chosen a location for its $3 billion carbon capture project in West Virginia. Competitive Power Ventures, which announced in September that it was planning a carbon capture site in West Virginia, has selected Doddridge County for its new development, a news release from the company said.
wchstv.com
Nine straight for Marshall: Taevion Kinsey leads the Herd to 69-60 win over Robert Morris
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WCHS) — The Thundering Herd picked up its ninth consecutive win Saturday after topping the Robert Morris Colonials by a count of 69-60. The visiting Herd completed a Keystone State sweep on the heels of an 82-71 road win over the Dukes of Duquesne. The Herd's...
Comments / 0