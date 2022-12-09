ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wchstv.com

Eight more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eight more COVID-19-related deaths were announced Monday in West Virginia as active virus cases fell slightly. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following deaths in a news release as the state’s pandemic death total increased to 7,646:. a 61-year-old woman...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Three COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia on Tuesday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday. The deaths of a 69-year-old woman from McDowell County, an 87-year-old man from Raleigh County and an 84-year-old woman from Kanawha County pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,649, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

