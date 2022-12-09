ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 2,800% – But There’s a Catch

Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.
dailyhodl.com

Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 2,871,107,065,473 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction

A deep-pocketed crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the wealthy investor abruptly transferred a staggering 2.87 trillion SHIB worth just over $26 million from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. The...
CNN

Is the worst over for bitcoin and the rest of crypto?

The meltdown of FTX has sent the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies tumbling more than 60% this year...and the carnage has spread to publicly traded companies with exposure to digital assets.
fullycrypto.com

Three Reasons Why Ethereum Could be a Better Bet Than Bitcoin

Bitcoin tends to be the go-to coin for many during a bull market. Ethereum has been the most popular alt coin for many years. There are signs that Ethereum might enjoy the next bull run more than Bitcoin. Bitcoin is the undisputed top dog when it comes to the crypto...
dailyhodl.com

Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Rest of Crypto Markets To Rise Again in 2023

Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks crypto will return to outperforming traditional assets next year. In a new analysis, McGlone notes that the value of the crypto market was slashed by $1.3 trillion in 2022, as of early December, a “roughly equivalent” figure to the combined market cap decrease of Amazon and Google.
Washington City Paper

6 of the Best Altcoins With 50x Potential in 2023

50x gains in the stock market used to take years, even decades, to develop. But with the advent of crypto, 50x gains can be made in days, weeks, or months. Of course, it’s not as easy as picking a random project and investing: you must do your due diligence first. To help you find these 50-baggers, presented here are six of the best altcoins with 50x potential in 2023.
Reuters

Wall Street rises as Fed's rate decision looms

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision and economic projections for clues on the path of interest rates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy