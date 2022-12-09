ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

US storm brings tornadoes, blizzard-like conditions; 2 dead

DALLAS (AP) — A destructive storm ripping across the U.S. spawned tornadoes that killed a young boy and his mother in Louisiana and threatened the South with more severe weather Wednesday. Meanwhile, the huge storm system delivered blizzard-like conditions to the Great Plains and was expected to push more...
LOUISIANA STATE
Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat

DALLAS (AP) — A massive storm blowing across the country spawned tornadoes that wrecked homes and injured a handful of people in parts of Oklahoma and Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as much of the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest braced Tuesday for blizzard-like conditions.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Kentucky auto repair shops see an increase in business

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Automotive repair companies in lexington have seen business continue as usual as people continue to bring their cars in for service. Tim Morris with Car Masters in Lexington says it’s been steady business throughout the years. “Whether they’re keeping their cars, they’re putting the repairs...
LEXINGTON, KY
Events, cross promotion key to small town Main Street success

MT. HOREB, Wis. — Many small towns across Wisconsin count on holiday shoppers coming from larger cities nearby. In the case of Mt. Horeb, that means getting Madison-area residents to make the 25 minute drive down Highway 18 to shop in town. Rachel Lacasse-Ford serves as the executive director...
MOUNT HOREB, WI

