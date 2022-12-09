ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU utility offensive lineman Cameron Wire enters transfer portal

By Tyler Nettuno
 3 days ago
The Tigers haven’t seen the mass exodus of contributors into the transfer portal that other programs have this offseason, but they have lost a couple of players who were going to be relied upon for depth in the future.

The latest is versatile offensive lineman Cameron Wire, a senior from Gonzales, Louisiana, who has seen action at both guard and tackle for the Tigers over the years. In four seasons, he appeared in 26 games with 11 starts.

The news of his decision to enter the portal was first reported by On3’s Matt Zenitz.

The 6-foot-6, 295-pound player started four games last fall, all at left tackle, and it seemed he would slide into one of the tackle spots in 2022. However, he was supplanted by the true freshman duo of Will Campbell and Emery Jones, and he played in just four games this season with one start.

He’ll have one remaining year of eligibility at his next stop.

