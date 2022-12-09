Read full article on original website
Related
KDVR.com
Pennsylvania lifts ban on gas production in polluted village
One of Pennsylvania’s largest drillers will be allowed to extract natural gas from underneath a rural community where it has been banned for a dozen years because of accusations it polluted the water supply, according to a settlement with state regulators. The Department of Environmental Protection quietly lifted its...
KDVR.com
Family Care Center Talks Job Opportunities in Colorado
Every week we Great Day Colorado speaks to the folks at Family Care Center about the different services they have to offer. Now, if that’s peaked your interest, you might be excited to learn that they are hiring! GDC Host Spencer Thomas teamed up with FCC Vice President of Talent Acquisition, Whitney Nagy, to learn more about the many opportunities they have open at this amazing company.
KDVR.com
FBI: Hate crime in Colorado reaches historic levels
Colorado has reached a historic level in hate crime, though its ranking nationally is hard to pin down. DJ Summers reports. FBI: Hate crime in Colorado reaches historic levels. Colorado has reached a historic level in hate crime, though its ranking nationally is hard to pin down. DJ Summers reports.
KDVR.com
How Colorado’s budget has grown in 20 years
DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s population has boomed in the last 20 years and so has its budget. Colorado has never had a larger budget, according to an analysis of previous budgets by the Common Sense Institute, a non-partisan free market think tank. The Centennial State’s total appropriations for the 2023 fiscal year come to $37.4 billion.
KDVR.com
Local Husband & Wife Duo Break Records for Skydiving
Great Day Colorado had the honor of chatting with two Coloradans, a husband & wife skydiving duo, who are breaking records and taking home the gold! GDC’s Spencer Thomas talked with Stephanie Strange and Jason Russell, about their recent achievements at the recent World Parachuting Championships and Project 19 Vertical Skydiving World Record which consisted of 80 women making history by forming the largest all-women head-down skydive.
KDVR.com
Millions of birds impacted by nationwide bird flu outbreak
Since April, there have been 15 detections of a deadly strain of the bird flu in flocks of birds in Colorado. Kristen Chapman reports. Millions of birds impacted by nationwide bird flu …. Since April, there have been 15 detections of a deadly strain of the bird flu in flocks...
KDVR.com
Why there was very little snow in downtown Denver, compared to the Eastern Plains
DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado residents saw a wide range of weather Tuesday. Areas out east had blizzard conditions, while downtown Denver got very little snow. The difference was quite surprising to truck driver Mike Etie; “I don’t see any snow,” he said. Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Travis...
KDVR.com
Holiday hazards: Top insurance claims during season
The risk of fire, flood and storm damage rises during the holidays, according to insurance industry research. Holiday hazards: Top insurance claims during season. The risk of fire, flood and storm damage rises during the holidays, according to insurance industry research. Denver weather: This is a hard snowstorm to forecast.
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Blizzard warnings for parts of Colorado
Snow is in the future for Denver and nearly all of Colorado, but how much you see could depend on a few slight variations. Pinpoint Weather Chief Meteorologist Dave Fraser has the full forecast. Denver weather: Blizzard warnings for parts of Colorado. Snow is in the future for Denver and...
KDVR.com
‘Miracle Pop-up Bar’ Scattered Across Colorado Features Festive Favorites
Christmas is less than two weeks away and we’re celebrating the season at the most festive pop-up our state has to offer! The ‘Miracle Pop-up Bar’ concept is a world wide phenomenon that has locations scattered across the entire state of Colorado. From kitschy holiday décor, to professionally-developed cocktails, this space has it all. GDC’s Cheryl Hwang was live all morning getting an inside look at the Greenwood Village location inside ‘the Rouge Wine Bar & Patio’.
Comments / 0