5 New Netflix movies and shows you need to watch this December
Here's what to look out for on Netflix this December
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, HBO Max, Peacock and more (Dec. 6-12)
The 7 biggest new movies to watch online this week includes George & Julia going streaming in Bali.
Clayton News Daily
HBO Books Another Stay at 'The White Lotus'—Everything We Know So Far About Season 3
A new crop of characters will be checking into the White Lotus. Less than a month before the Season 2 finale, HBO announced that the Emmy Award-winning anthology series from Mike White had been renewed for a third season. "Reflecting on The White Lotus’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained...
Raven-Symoné and LeVar Burton Urge ‘Thought-Provoking’ Children’s Shows at Variety’s Family Entertainment Awards: ‘They Can Handle It’
“Raven’s Home” star Raven-Symoné, “Reading Rainbow” host LeVar Burton and the creators of “Cobra Kai” were among a star-studded list of honorees at Variety’s first-ever Family Entertainment Awards, presented by Kidoodle. Both Raven-Symoné and Burton received the storytelling visionary award for their respective long-time contributions to kids’ programming, and their acceptance speeches were tethered by an emphasis on the continued need for children’s content that stimulates thoughtful conversation. “Kids are the smartest people I know,” Raven-Symoné told audience members last night at The West Hollywood Edition. “The family space and the kids’ space is worthy of bold, thought-provoking content. They can...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, Former 'Ellen' Show DJ, Dead At 40
The former "Ellen" DJ's wife confirmed his death, saying, "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."
‘The Story Of Late Night’ Showrunner John Ealer Joins Cream Productions
EXCLUSIVE: Cream Productions, the company behind Netflix’s Age of Samurai and Amazon’s All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, has hired showrunner and director John Ealer. Ealer joins the company as senior production executive. He will lead the company’s slate of productions, supervising showrunners and executive producing series. He reports to David Brady, CEO and Kate Harrison, President. Ealer worked with Cream having served as showrunner, director and head writer on Cream’s CNN titles, The History of the Sitcom and The Story of Late Night. He was previously a producer on seasons two and three of Netflix’s Roman Empire and produced and directed AMC’s The Making of the Mob and The American West. Cream...
The White Lotus Renewed for Season 3 at HBO
The White Lotus will return for a third season. HBO announced today that it had ordered a third season of Mike White's award-winning anthology series, which is currently airing Season 2. The White Lotus Season 2, set in Sicily, recently became the #1 title overall on HBO Max. "Reflecting on...
Emancipation to The Amazing Maurice: the seven best films to watch on TV this week
Will Smith is impressively fierce in a thriller based on the true life of a Louisiana slave, while Terry Pratchett’s retelling of the Pied Piper story is a quick-witted delight
A producer from Will Smith's new movie 'Emancipation' brought a photograph of an enslaved man to the premiere, sparking a backlash
Twitter users responding to Joey McFarland's decision to show the historical image on the red carpet said he didn't name the enslaved man correctly.
25 best movies of 2022 that you can stream right now
25 of the best movies of 2022 are already streaming online — here's how to watch the likes of Elvis, The Batman and more.
The best TV we watched in 2022
From Star Wars to Star Trek , the year's finest television offered a galaxy of pleasures.
Polygon
The best movies new to streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and Hulu (December 2022)
The final month of the year is finally upon us, and with it comes a bountiful crop of new movies available on streaming to tide us over through winter. We’ve highlighted the best of the best new movies on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Hulu, and other streaming platforms in December 2022. Our list includes Bullet Train, the outrageous new action comedy from John Wick co-director David Leitch and starring Brad Pitt, 2004’s The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou starring Bill Murray, a tender 2019 bromance about two men and a cow, and a neo-noir thriller and a classic revisionist Western drama to spice things up. If there’s a particular mood you’re looking for, we’ve got a movie for you.
‘God of War’ Live-Action TV Series Ordered at Amazon
A live-action adaptation of PlayStation’s hit video game franchise “God of War” has been ordered to series at Amazon’s Prime Video, with “Wheel of Time” boss Rafe Judkins set as showrunner. Based on the massively popular 2018 video game, the show follows Kratos, the God of War, who, after exiling himself from his blood-soaked past in ancient Greece, hangs up his weapons forever in the Norse realm of Midgard, per Amazon’s description. When his beloved wife dies, Kratos sets off on a dangerous journey with his estranged son Atreus to spread her ashes from the highest peak — his wife’s final...
The Verge
Mike Flanagan is creating a TV series for The Dark Tower
Rights to adapt Stephen King’s The Dark Tower books into a TV series have been acquired by director Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy, according to an exclusive interview with Deadline. Within the interview (which explored the horror duo’s production company Intrepid Pictures moving from Netflix to Amazon), Flannagan confirmed that King himself granted them the rights after receiving a “very, very detailed outline” of Flanagan’s plans for the project.
Barry Pepper, Sam Neill to Star in Mob Thriller ‘Bring Him to Me’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Barry Pepper takes the lead in feature film “Bring Him to Me,” which is now shooting in Queensland, Australia, under director Luke Sparke (“Occupation Rainfall”). The picture is a mob thriller written by Tom Evans and which also stars Sam Neill and Rachel Griffiths. Under orders from a ruthless crime boss, a getaway driver must battle his conscience and drive a young and unsuspecting passenger to an uncertain fate. Evans’ script was inspired by the traumatic scene in Martin Scorsese’s “Casino” in which Nicky Santoro (portrayed by Joe Pesci) unwittingly turns up for a meeting in a cornfield and things go...
EW.com
Best of 2022: How the song 'Fade into You' made its way into multiple shows (and a movie)
"Fade into You" has faded into the back of people's minds since its 1993 release, but 2022 changed all that. The Mazzy Star hit was used across at least three different episodes of television, as well as an Amazon film this year. The song has been used across pop culture in the past, of course, but no where near the amount of times it surfaced this year. A track about unrequited love, sorrow, and being so infatuated with someone that you simply "fade into" them is bound to find its spot in the most climatic scenes of pop culture.
Sixteen years after 'The Road,' Cormac McCarthy returns with Gulf Coast dramas
McCarthy's The Passenger and Stella Maris are companion pieces, but only one approaches greatness.
Netflix pushes sound editing and design for ‘Bardo,’ latest film from Alejandro González Iñárritu [Exclusive Video]
“Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” is the latest project from Alejandro González Iñárritu, the four-time Academy Award winner who serves as a multi-hyphenate (director-co-writer-producer-editor-music) on the surreal new film that was released in select theaters on November 4 and hits Netflix in the United States on December 16. The Best Picture contender is described as an “epic, visually stunning and immersive experience set against the intimate and moving journey of Silverio (Daniel Gimenez Cacho), a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker living in Los Angeles who is compelled to return to his native Mexico.” In an exclusive video...
Kris Rey To Direct 20th Century Studios RomCom ‘Sooner Or Later’ From Tess Morris; Scott Frank Producing
EXCLUSIVE: We hear that Kris Rey is set to direct Sooner or Later, a romantic comedy that’s early in the works at 20th Century Studios from scribe Tess Morris and produced by Logan‘s Scott Frank. Sooner or Later focuses on Nora, a cynical British journalist who is hired to write a puff piece for a legendary Hollywood playboy attempting to reinvent his image. Rey’s most recent comedy feature I Used To Go Here premiered at SXSW in 2020 and starred Gillian Jacobs and Jemaine Clement. The pic was acquired stateside by Gravitas Ventures. Previously, she wrote and directed the feature Unexpected,...
tvinsider.com
‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ Introduces Haley Joel Osment as Number Two’s Brother (VIDEO)
The Mysterious Benedict Society is unveiling some new characters as Haley Joel Osment joins the show for its Season 2 finale episode dropping December 7. After escaping Dr. Curtain’s (Tony Hale) compound, the Society retreats to Number Two’s (Kristen Schaal) family home in Luxembourg, where she reconnects with her mother and siblings. Among those siblings is Osment’s One Two, a relentlessly cheery young man who is loyal to his family and the favored sibling to an absurd degree.
