Read full article on original website
Related
Sidney Daily News
Monday basketball roundup: Houston girls lose nonconfernece game at Milton-Union
WEST MILTON — Houston’s girls basketball team lost 55-27 to Milton-Union in a nonconference game on Monday. The Bulldogs led 24-7 at the end of the first quarter, 34-14 at halftime and 44-25 at the end of the third quarter. No statistics were reported for Houston (3-4). Not...
Missing packages found discarded in Dayton
Officers determined the packages were primarily from Amazon addressed to residents in Germantown and Farmersville.
Touchdown pass from Bryce Schondelmyer to Daylen Bradley for Springfield voted as high school play of the OHSAA state championships
Congratulations to Bryce Schondelmyer and Daylen Bradley for being voted as Ohio high school play of the state championships
dayton.com
Record growth: Vinyl specialty shops on the rise in Dayton
“Having more variety for people is just going to make everything better for everybody,” said Skeleton Dust owner Luke Tandy. Growing up as a vinyl-buying obsessive in Centerville in the late 1970s and early 1980s, there was at least one record store in every suburban Dayton community. There were...
‘Come on Down;’ Local man appears on iconic CBS game show
VANDALIA — A Vandalia man made is way to California recently to “come on down” as he appeared as a contestant on the iconic ‘Price is Right.’. The episode aired Tuesday afternoon on WHIO-TV. >> Happy birthday Bob Barker! Iconic ‘Price is Right’ host turns 99...
Pangle’s legacy continues: Amphitheater named ‘Pangle Pavilion’
LIMA — In 1924, one man’s grocery store became another man’s treasure. Howard Pangle Sr. was presented with an opportunity to purchase a grocery store for $1,000 after buying tobacco on his way home. Pangle said yes and the rest is history. Today, the Pangle-Kriegel family has...
Seven Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
Honorary street unveiling held in honor of Dayton woman
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The woman who founded one of the world’s leading contemporary dance companies was honored on Saturday with an street unveiling in her honor. Jeraldyne Blunden founded the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (DCDC) in 1968 to give more people the chance perform and show off their skills. The Dayton community is continually […]
utrockets.com
Rockets Ground Flyers, 57-45, for Fifth Straight Win
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's basketball team (8-2) won its fifth straight game on Sunday, a 57-45 victory over Dayton (0-10) at Savage Arena. The win snaps the Rockets' three-game losing streak against Dayton, which has made 15 straight postseason appearances and won an NCAA Tournament game last season.
Sidney Daily News
A very Rotary Christmas
Santa hands a present to Jackson Center student Christopher Taulbee, 10, of Fort Loramie, at the Rotary Club of Sidney Christmas dinner for Shelby County special needs students at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Sitting, left, is Wesley Wise, 10, of Jackson Center, and sitting to the right is Caleb Barer, 11, of Houston. Wesley is the son of Machel Wise and Randy Wise. Christopher is the son of Kevin Bunn and Alisa Cagle-Bunn. Caleb is the son of Amanda Card.
The Best Place To Live In Ohio
As real estate prices and cost of living expenses soar, it can be discouraging for many people looking to own a home. Here's the best place to live in Ohio.
whbc.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Springfield Collision With Box Truck
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A collision between a motorcycle and a box truck in Springfield Township, and the results are fatal. 38-year-old Stephanie Terry who has an Akron address was killed in the crash Tuesday afternoon at Krumroy and Sypher Roads in the township. The...
Springfield Regional Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital nearing capacity for beds
“If you look at the map that's put out every two weeks by the CDC showing flu levels, Ohio is about the darkest shade indicating the highest amount of activity,” said Miami Valley Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roberto Colon.
Sidney Daily News
Leaving the podium
Phil Chilcote conducts the Sidney Civic Band Christmas Concert on Sunday, Dec. 11. It was the last Sidney Civic Band concert that Chilcote will be conducting. Chilcote has conducted the band for 15 years. Phil Chilcote, right, accepts a crystal memento from Sidney Civic Band President Ken Monnier, of Maplewood,...
dayton.com
Beavercreek Golden Corral to reopen after 2 years
The Golden Corral Buffet & Grill, located at 2490 Commons Boulevard in Beavercreek, is reopening after closing its doors over two years ago, according to signs posted at the restaurant. The signs state the restaurant will “open soon” and they are “now hiring cooks, servers, bakers and cashiers.”...
2 men arrested in Dayton for allegedly ‘skimming’ gas pumps
It is alleged Garcia and Ochoa then stole credit card information via the skimmers and used that information to purchase gift cards at area stores.
What are the chances of a white Christmas in the Miami Valley?
There has only been one white Christmas in the last 10 years, coming back in 2017 with 2 inches of snow on the ground, but with two weeks left until Christmas, what do the models tell us?
Sidney Daily News
Return to Bethlehem
One of two camels that took part in the Sidney First Church of the Nazarene’s annual Return to Bethlehem Live Drive Through Nativity on Saturday, Dec. 10. The event featured live animals and actors. Tyler Ratcliffe, left to right, Tricia Zell and Taylor Ratcliffe portray a scene of Mary...
Sidney Daily News
Army Golden Knights, Red Bull Helicopter, MIG-17F join air show
DAYTON — Air show officials have announced the return of the U.S. Army Golden Knights and two new acts that will join the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds for the 2023 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show Presented by Kroger. The Red Bull Helicopter and MiG-17F Jet Demo will be part of the 48th annual show on July 22-23 at the Dayton International Airport.
Former Flyer named UD’s new head football coach
Andrews, 47, was a three-year letter-winner at defensive back for the university and during his four years, the Flyers were a combined 37-5 including the undefeated 1996 season.
Comments / 0