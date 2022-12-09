ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, OH

dayton.com

Record growth: Vinyl specialty shops on the rise in Dayton

“Having more variety for people is just going to make everything better for everybody,” said Skeleton Dust owner Luke Tandy. Growing up as a vinyl-buying obsessive in Centerville in the late 1970s and early 1980s, there was at least one record store in every suburban Dayton community. There were...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Honorary street unveiling held in honor of Dayton woman

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The woman who founded one of the world’s leading contemporary dance companies was honored on Saturday with an street unveiling in her honor. Jeraldyne Blunden founded the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (DCDC) in 1968 to give more people the chance perform and show off their skills. The Dayton community is continually […]
DAYTON, OH
utrockets.com

Rockets Ground Flyers, 57-45, for Fifth Straight Win

TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's basketball team (8-2) won its fifth straight game on Sunday, a 57-45 victory over Dayton (0-10) at Savage Arena. The win snaps the Rockets' three-game losing streak against Dayton, which has made 15 straight postseason appearances and won an NCAA Tournament game last season.
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

A very Rotary Christmas

Santa hands a present to Jackson Center student Christopher Taulbee, 10, of Fort Loramie, at the Rotary Club of Sidney Christmas dinner for Shelby County special needs students at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Sitting, left, is Wesley Wise, 10, of Jackson Center, and sitting to the right is Caleb Barer, 11, of Houston. Wesley is the son of Machel Wise and Randy Wise. Christopher is the son of Kevin Bunn and Alisa Cagle-Bunn. Caleb is the son of Amanda Card.
FORT LORAMIE, OH
whbc.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Springfield Collision With Box Truck

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A collision between a motorcycle and a box truck in Springfield Township, and the results are fatal. 38-year-old Stephanie Terry who has an Akron address was killed in the crash Tuesday afternoon at Krumroy and Sypher Roads in the township. The...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Sidney Daily News

Leaving the podium

Phil Chilcote conducts the Sidney Civic Band Christmas Concert on Sunday, Dec. 11. It was the last Sidney Civic Band concert that Chilcote will be conducting. Chilcote has conducted the band for 15 years. Phil Chilcote, right, accepts a crystal memento from Sidney Civic Band President Ken Monnier, of Maplewood,...
SIDNEY, OH
dayton.com

Beavercreek Golden Corral to reopen after 2 years

The Golden Corral Buffet & Grill, located at 2490 Commons Boulevard in Beavercreek, is reopening after closing its doors over two years ago, according to signs posted at the restaurant. The signs state the restaurant will “open soon” and they are “now hiring cooks, servers, bakers and cashiers.”...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
Sidney Daily News

Return to Bethlehem

One of two camels that took part in the Sidney First Church of the Nazarene’s annual Return to Bethlehem Live Drive Through Nativity on Saturday, Dec. 10. The event featured live animals and actors. Tyler Ratcliffe, left to right, Tricia Zell and Taylor Ratcliffe portray a scene of Mary...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Army Golden Knights, Red Bull Helicopter, MIG-17F join air show

DAYTON — Air show officials have announced the return of the U.S. Army Golden Knights and two new acts that will join the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds for the 2023 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show Presented by Kroger. The Red Bull Helicopter and MiG-17F Jet Demo will be part of the 48th annual show on July 22-23 at the Dayton International Airport.
DAYTON, OH

