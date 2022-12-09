ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

ACLU to incoming mayor: No new jail in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The ACLU of Kentucky has a demand of incoming Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg, no new jail. On Tuesday, Amber Duke recited twelve names during a virtual press conference with reporters. They were the names of twelve people who have died this year while in custody at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. Duke is the interim executive director of the ACLU of Kentucky and member of Community Stakeholders to End Deaths at LMDC.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Breonna Taylor's boyfriend settles lawsuits over shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The boyfriend of Breonna Taylor who fired a shot at police as they burst through Taylor's door the night she was killed has settled two lawsuits against the city of Louisville, his attorneys said Monday. The city agreed to pay $2 million to settle lawsuits...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Publix bringing a third store to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Good news “Pub Sub” lovers, Publix has announced it is bringing a fourth store to Kentucky. The Lakeland, Florida-based supermarket chain announced it has secured property for its third Louisville store on the corner of Flat Rock Road and Shelbyville Road. The newest store...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Solar panel program touts 'overwhelming' success, will relaunch in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Solar Over Louisville program, a solarization partnership between Louisville Metro Government and the Louisville Sustainability Council helped 92 property owners sign contracts to install solar panels on their homes and small businesses, in what city leaders called an "overwhelming success." The strong adoption numbers made...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy