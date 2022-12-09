Read full article on original website
Medical examiner identifies woman killed in Hockley County fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hockley County authorities have now identified the woman who died in a structure fire in Hockley County, in the 6700 block of Fox Road, just East of FM 168 on Wednesday morning. 75-year-old Edith Ostrander was found dead in the residence. The report says, “Preliminary results...
DPS releases name of victim in fatal Hockley Co. crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Zabrian Xzavier Granado, 33, of Levelland, Texas was pronounced dead on Wednesday, December 14 after colliding with another vehicle at the intersection of FM 1585 and US Hwy 385. According to a preliminary report provided by DPS, around 6:57 p.m., Granado was traveling westbound on 1585...
One person dies in Hockley County fire, Fire Marshal investigating
HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency responders were called to the 6700 block of Fox Road in Hockley County due to a residential fire Wednesday morning. The home was between Smyer and Ropesville just east of FM 168. When emergency responders arrived, the home was engulfed in flames. The fire destroyed the home.
Man indicted after woman was beaten, stabbed, then set on fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been officially charged with aggravated assault with a weapon in a case where a woman was beaten, stabbed then set on fire. It happened on November 28, 2022, just before 2 p.m. in the 10600 block of Elgin Ave. A Lubbock County...
Lubbock officer awarded Purple Heart for injury suffered in line of duty
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s men and women in blue were honored for their dedication and bravery on Thursday. Nearly 20 members of the Lubbock Police Department were recognized. “It’s occasions like this that we get to recognize our officers,” Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell said. Four...
Serious injuries reported in crash on 327 Spur
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a crash at 6027 Spur 327 in front of Mears Mazda. According to LPD, one person has sustained serious injuries. They could not confirm if the injured person has been transported to the hospital at this time. LPD is expected...
New Deal FD respond to N. Lubbock house fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The New Deal Fire Department with assistance from EMS and Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a fire at a mobile home at 14221 North I-27. Emergency responders arrived on the scene around 4 p.m. and found the mobile home engulfed. The residence appeared to...
UPDATED: Major crash reported outside of Levelland
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Hockley Co. Sheriff’s Deputies are responding to a major crash just south of Levelland at the intersection of U.S. 385 and FM 1585. Two vehicles were involved, one vehicle was traveling north on U.S. 385 and the other was traveling west on FM 1585. Two...
Lubbock Fire Rescue on scene of structure fire on 44th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters with Lubbock Fire Rescue are on the scene of a structure fire at 303 44th Street. LFR was dispatched at 4:40 p.m. and arrived on scene at 4:44 p.m. This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.
Suspect accused of murdering Littlefield man indicted
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury indicted a man in the shooting death of 29-year-old Thomas Richardson. Around 12:30 a.m. on July 30 officers were called to a disturbance near 42nd and Canton Ave. 31-year-old Julio Gutierrez confessed to killing Richardson, according to police. Court documents indicate a...
Injuries reported in single-vehicle rollover in Lynn County
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - DPS Troopers were called out to County Road 2053 just south of O’Donnell for a single-vehicle rollover that left multiple people injured. DPS received the call just after 8 p.m. The severity of the injuries is not known at this time. This story is developing...
UPDATED: Two dogs perish in 44th Street fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters with Lubbock Fire Rescue are on the scene of a structure fire at 303 44th Street. LFR was dispatched at 4:40 p.m. and arrived on scene at 4:44 p.m. and the fire was extinguished by 4:54 p.m. No injuries were reported, but unfortunately, two dogs...
Seminole police asking for public help after robbery
SEMINOLE, Texas (KCBD) - Seminole police are asking for the public’s help after a grocery store was robbed on Saturday. Just after 10 p.m., two people entered a grocery store in the town just after closing. Police stated the two individuals were wearing hoodies and masks. They robbed the...
Lubbock Fire Marshal’s investigating structure fire on 34th St.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in an abandoned building at 1515 34th Street Tuesday night. Crews were dispatched at 10:18 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 10:22 p.m. Initially, firefighters could not find the source of the heavy smoke emitting from the building.
LPD and LFR responding to two crashes on S. Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Traffic has been severely impacted on South Loop 289 near Slide Road and Quaker Avenue as emergency crews are responding to two separate crashes in the eastbound lanes. The first crash, reported near Slide on the eastbound access road, was received by LPD at 5:16 p.m....
1 seriously injured in overnight crash in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized after a crash in North Lubbock early Tuesday morning. Just after 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a crash with injuries at North MLK and Municipal Dr. The victim was taken to UMC with serious injuries. The cause of the crash is under...
Wheelchair-bound pedestrian struck by vehicle on 19th Street Tuesday night
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A wheelchair-bound pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck by an SUV in the 2100 block of 19th Street Tuesday night. Officers respond to the crash at 11:15 p.m. The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center with moderate injuries. The crash remains under...
Lubbock Fire Rescue responding to structure fire on 34th
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR is responding to a structure fire in an abandoned building at 1515 34th Street. Crews were dispatched at 10:18 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 10:22 p.m. Initially, firefighters could not find the source of the heavy smoke emitting from the building. Officers with...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on 19th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A wheelchair-bound pedestrian sustained moderate injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the 2100 block of 19th Street. LPD received the call at 11:15 p.m. The vehicle that struck the pedestrian is described as a tan Chevy Tahoe. LPD could not confirm if the pedestrian...
UPDATED: Two-vehicle crash affects traffic at S. Loop and Slide
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Traffic has been severely impacted on South Loop 289 between Slide Road and Quaker Avenue as emergency crews respond to a crash in the eastbound lanes. The crash, reported near Slide on the eastbound access road, was received by LPD at 5:16 p.m. Two vehicles are reportedly involved with no injuries reported.
