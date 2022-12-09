ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seagraves, TX

KCBD

Medical examiner identifies woman killed in Hockley County fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hockley County authorities have now identified the woman who died in a structure fire in Hockley County, in the 6700 block of Fox Road, just East of FM 168 on Wednesday morning. 75-year-old Edith Ostrander was found dead in the residence. The report says, “Preliminary results...
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX
KCBD

DPS releases name of victim in fatal Hockley Co. crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Zabrian Xzavier Granado, 33, of Levelland, Texas was pronounced dead on Wednesday, December 14 after colliding with another vehicle at the intersection of FM 1585 and US Hwy 385. According to a preliminary report provided by DPS, around 6:57 p.m., Granado was traveling westbound on 1585...
LEVELLAND, TX
KCBD

One person dies in Hockley County fire, Fire Marshal investigating

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency responders were called to the 6700 block of Fox Road in Hockley County due to a residential fire Wednesday morning. The home was between Smyer and Ropesville just east of FM 168. When emergency responders arrived, the home was engulfed in flames. The fire destroyed the home.
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX
KCBD

Man indicted after woman was beaten, stabbed, then set on fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been officially charged with aggravated assault with a weapon in a case where a woman was beaten, stabbed then set on fire. It happened on November 28, 2022, just before 2 p.m. in the 10600 block of Elgin Ave. A Lubbock County...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Serious injuries reported in crash on 327 Spur

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a crash at 6027 Spur 327 in front of Mears Mazda. According to LPD, one person has sustained serious injuries. They could not confirm if the injured person has been transported to the hospital at this time. LPD is expected...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

New Deal FD respond to N. Lubbock house fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The New Deal Fire Department with assistance from EMS and Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a fire at a mobile home at 14221 North I-27. Emergency responders arrived on the scene around 4 p.m. and found the mobile home engulfed. The residence appeared to...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
KCBD

UPDATED: Major crash reported outside of Levelland

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Hockley Co. Sheriff’s Deputies are responding to a major crash just south of Levelland at the intersection of U.S. 385 and FM 1585. Two vehicles were involved, one vehicle was traveling north on U.S. 385 and the other was traveling west on FM 1585. Two...
LEVELLAND, TX
KCBD

Lubbock Fire Rescue on scene of structure fire on 44th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters with Lubbock Fire Rescue are on the scene of a structure fire at 303 44th Street. LFR was dispatched at 4:40 p.m. and arrived on scene at 4:44 p.m. This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Suspect accused of murdering Littlefield man indicted

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury indicted a man in the shooting death of 29-year-old Thomas Richardson. Around 12:30 a.m. on July 30 officers were called to a disturbance near 42nd and Canton Ave. 31-year-old Julio Gutierrez confessed to killing Richardson, according to police. Court documents indicate a...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Injuries reported in single-vehicle rollover in Lynn County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - DPS Troopers were called out to County Road 2053 just south of O’Donnell for a single-vehicle rollover that left multiple people injured. DPS received the call just after 8 p.m. The severity of the injuries is not known at this time. This story is developing...
LYNN COUNTY, TX
KCBD

UPDATED: Two dogs perish in 44th Street fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters with Lubbock Fire Rescue are on the scene of a structure fire at 303 44th Street. LFR was dispatched at 4:40 p.m. and arrived on scene at 4:44 p.m. and the fire was extinguished by 4:54 p.m. No injuries were reported, but unfortunately, two dogs...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Seminole police asking for public help after robbery

SEMINOLE, Texas (KCBD) - Seminole police are asking for the public’s help after a grocery store was robbed on Saturday. Just after 10 p.m., two people entered a grocery store in the town just after closing. Police stated the two individuals were wearing hoodies and masks. They robbed the...
SEMINOLE, TX
KCBD

Lubbock Fire Marshal’s investigating structure fire on 34th St.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in an abandoned building at 1515 34th Street Tuesday night. Crews were dispatched at 10:18 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 10:22 p.m. Initially, firefighters could not find the source of the heavy smoke emitting from the building.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

LPD and LFR responding to two crashes on S. Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Traffic has been severely impacted on South Loop 289 near Slide Road and Quaker Avenue as emergency crews are responding to two separate crashes in the eastbound lanes. The first crash, reported near Slide on the eastbound access road, was received by LPD at 5:16 p.m....
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 seriously injured in overnight crash in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized after a crash in North Lubbock early Tuesday morning. Just after 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a crash with injuries at North MLK and Municipal Dr. The victim was taken to UMC with serious injuries. The cause of the crash is under...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock Fire Rescue responding to structure fire on 34th

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR is responding to a structure fire in an abandoned building at 1515 34th Street. Crews were dispatched at 10:18 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 10:22 p.m. Initially, firefighters could not find the source of the heavy smoke emitting from the building. Officers with...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on 19th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A wheelchair-bound pedestrian sustained moderate injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the 2100 block of 19th Street. LPD received the call at 11:15 p.m. The vehicle that struck the pedestrian is described as a tan Chevy Tahoe. LPD could not confirm if the pedestrian...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

UPDATED: Two-vehicle crash affects traffic at S. Loop and Slide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Traffic has been severely impacted on South Loop 289 between Slide Road and Quaker Avenue as emergency crews respond to a crash in the eastbound lanes. The crash, reported near Slide on the eastbound access road, was received by LPD at 5:16 p.m. Two vehicles are reportedly involved with no injuries reported.
LUBBOCK, TX

