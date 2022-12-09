Pete Davidson's Girlfriends: A Timeline Of His Dating History

When it comes to celebrity relationships, there are tons most fans can think of, from couples who met on the set of movies and TV shows to those that simply met through friends, but there’s one person whose romances always seem to become news pretty consistently over the last several years – and that person, my friends, is comedian Pete Davidson.

The former Saturday Night Live star has certainly dived into the dating pool in recent years, having many high-profile relationships that might leave you wondering, “Wait, wasn't he was with someone else?” Trust me, we’ve all been there.

But, fear not, because today we are going to go over everything you should know about Pete Davidson’s girlfriends, how long he dated them, and when he moved on romantically. Let’s get started.

Carly Aquilino: 2015 - 2016

Starting off the list, we take a look at Carly Aquilino and Pete Davidson, who actually began dating way back in 2015, almost eight years ago. Aquilino is actually also a comedian, like Davidson, as well as an actress, and is mainly known for her role in the comedy series, Girl Code.

According to Complex (via Us Weekly ) the pair dated in 2015, before they called it quits at some point in 2016. After that, Davidson was spotted with his next love interest not that long after.

Cazzie David: May 2016 - Early 2018

After Aquilino, Davidson ended up dating Cazzie David, the daughter of famous comedian/ Curb Your Enthusiasm mastermind, Larry David. According to the Us Weekly article above, he moved in with David in May 2016, and the Los Angeles Times noted that they broke up at some point in 2018 .

However, it also says that she and Davidson have since rekindled their friendship, and things are much better than they used to be.

Ariana Grande: May 2018 - October 2018

When Pete Davidson began dating Ariana Grande, it was a whirlwind romance that everyone seemed to know about, and was his first really public relationship. In an interview with Howard Stern , Davidson confirmed that the two of them had shared their first kiss on the night of the 2018 Met Gala, May 7. It was confirmed a week later, on May 18, that they were casually dating.

We all know what happened next, as the pair suddenly got engaged on June 11, but in October of 2018, according to People , the pair called it quits , with a source saying that it was just “too much too soon.” Fans did get the bop that is “ Thank U, Next ,” from that breakup, so I suppose it wasn’t all in vain.

Kate Beckinsale: March 2019 - April 2019

The next romance of Davidson’s that we need to talk about is when he dated Kate Beckinsale in early 2019. According to Us Weekly , the pair was first seen flirting together at a Golden Globe’s afterparty, before they were spotted at a Rangers game in March 2019 – where they were shown to be enjoying each other’s time.

However, this was another case where the relationship didn’t last long between the two, as Us Weekly also confirmed that the pair split up in April 2019 after their short-lived romance. In an interview that Davidson did with Charlamagne Tha God (via the Us Weekly article above), Davidson said it just “wasn’t the right time” for him and Beckinsale:

I think I was going into another rehab. I must have a pattern. I wasn’t right yet, and Kate had a lot of acting and work to do. She’s a superstar.

Margaret Qualley: August 2019 - October 2019

Another short-lived romance that the actor ended up having was with actress Margaret Qualley, according to E News . After Davidon’s split from Kate Beckinsale, rumors about a relationship between he and Qualley, who was in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, started to swirl in August 2019, but they ended up calling it quits in October 2019.

Kaia Gerber: December 2019 - January 2020

Next up, we take a look at Kaia Gerber and Davidson, who were reported to be dating in late 2019, however, it did not last long. According to Page Six , the pair had called it quits by mid-January 2020, with a source saying the main reason was that the pressure of being with the Saturday Night Live talent was too much for Gerber:

It looks like Pete and Kaia are over. It got very overwhelming for Kaia. Pete has a certain M.O. and he’s very intense to his girlfriends. Kaia is only 18 and it’s a lot to deal with.

Phoebe Dynevor: April 2021 - August 2021

Moving on, we take a look at the relationship between Davidson and Bridgerton star, Phoebe Dynevor . According to People , the pair started dating in April 2021, with sources saying that he was serious about her, but it didn’t last long, as they ended up splitting in August 2021, according to The Sun . It came not that long after the couple made their first public appearance together at the Wimbledon competition that year.

Kim Kardashian: November 2021 - August 2022

I think everyone, at some point, heard about the relationship between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, and for good reason, as they made headlines across every single news organization. At the time, Kardashian was still finalizing her divorce from rapper, Kanye West, but the SKIMS founder and Davidson started seeing each other in November 2021, according to E News , not that long after Kardashian made her SNL hosting debut – and kissed Davidson in one of her sketches.

The two were a major news story for a while, with posts of them going viral on Instagram, and pictures of the two at the Met Gala in 2022, and on vacation becoming favorites of fans, because they looked so happy.

However, in August 2022, it was confirmed that after nine months of dating, the pair had split up , according to E News , deciding to just be friends, citing that their work schedules as a big reason why they couldn’t maintain the relationship.

Emily Ratajkowski: November 2022

The last person that we need to talk about is the most current relationship that Davidson is in, and that’s with model Emily Ratajkowski . According to Us Weekly , the pair started dating in November 2022, with sources saying they had been talking for a couple of months prior.

While it’s still too early to say what happens with these two, here’s hoping that it works out for a while and we get to see them together. As long as they’re happy, that’s all that matters.