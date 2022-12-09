ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Luxury apartments proposed for DeSoto Square Mall parking lot

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A developer from Winter Garden has submitted a proposal to build luxury apartments in the southeast parking lot of the DeSoto Square Mall called “Cameron Bradenton”. The Inlet Property Company has the 240 unit garden-style multi-family community listed on their website stating, “one of...
BRADENTON, FL
Longboat Observer

Three of nine Longboat cell poles now on the job

Verizon cell-service users are one third of the way to the full service improvement foreseen when the company first proposed building nine network poles on the north end of the island. Three of the poles are energized and on air, company officials said of the project designed to bolster long-spotty...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Pickleball clubs coming to six additional sites as part of $180M expansion

The Pickleball Club, with assistance from Sarasota real estate firm Harry E. Robbins Associates Inc., recently acquired six additional locations that will be developed into indoor pickleball facilities. In total, according to a press release, The Pickleball Club is investing $180 million into the development of 15 privately owned pickleball...
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Sarasota Chamber Announces 2022-2023 Board of Directors

Long-time staff member Darren L. Gambrell has been promoted to associate director for the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee campus. Three Sarasota County teachers have been named finalists for the Sarasota County Teacher of the Year Award. They are Timothy Ferguson, Garden...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Jiggs Landing parade brightens community in Bradenton

Tara's Dee and Jack Boenau went all out to participate in the Holiday Boat Parade at Jiggs Landing. East County's 10-year-old Genevieve Bettle, her aunt, Myakka City's Patricia McKeithen, her twin sister Daphne Bettle, and her family's dog Freddie prepare for the parade. Bradenton's Sue and Rick Bouchard watch a...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Leonard Reid House Update

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The House known as the Leonard Reid House was moved from to the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way, and Orange Avenue in Sarasota’s Newtown Community. Organizers say the house was moved from Overtown the first African American community in Sarasota. An area currently known as the Rosemary District. .
SARASOTA, FL
westorlandonews.com

Richmond American Set to Build New Homes in Polk County Community

Richmond American Homes of Florida announced that it has recently purchased and closed on 51 homesites in Lake Alfred in Polk County. An additional 50 homesites will be added next summer. The land is set to become a new phase in a popular Polk County community, Seasons at Eden Hills....
POLK COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

Magnificent Residence in Lakewood Ranch, Florida With Picturesque Preserve And Lake Views. Now It Can Be Yours for $5.75 Million

8019 Bowspirit Way Home in Lakewood Ranch, Florida for Sale. 8019 Bowspirit Way, Lakewood Ranch, Florida, is a finally modern luxury and opulence in the Lake Club at Lakewood Ranch, situated on 1.13 acres. No other home built to such crafted and magnificent residence has every detail hand selected by the accomplished designers. This Home in Lakewood Ranch offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,6 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8019 Bowspirit Way, please contact Stacy Haas, PL (Phone: 941-907-9595 | 941-587-4359) at Michael Saunders & Company for full support and perfect service.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton residents protest against new road project

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - 59th Street West residents put red signs out on their front lawns as a protest against a road expansion on their street. The signs read “Save 59th St W.” and “Save our homes.” The street connects Manatee Avenue and Cortez Road, the two main ways of getting in and out of Anna Maria Island. The road project was approved by Manatee County Commissioners on Dec. 6, 2022.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Proposed Myakka city development causes concerns

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - A proposed Myakka City community has caused concern to the current residents of the area. The Myakka Village development is planned to be a 430 Acre area of family residences and a golf course. However, local residents are concerned that the development would significantly change...
MYAKKA CITY, FL
scgov.net

Meet the new Englewood CRA manager

Meet Marcie Castaneda, Englewood CRA's new manager. It’s possible to look at it as a changing of the guard, but, really, it’s more about keeping the successes of the Englewood Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) going. As longtime CRA Manager Debbie Marks retires, new Manager Marcie Castaneda takes the...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Restaurant company, behind 5-star fun motto, nearly doubles locations in less than a year

Key takeaway: Up until recently, John Horne’s restaurant company, Oysters Rock Hospitality, oversaw four Anna Maria Oyster Bar locations. His company’s total count of locations will soon reach seven. Core challenge: Managing inflation, supply chain disruptions and multiple construction projects can be dizzying and a logistical logjam. What’s...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Palmetto Christmas Golf Cart Parade

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Deer Run Community hosted its first annual Christmas golf cart parade on December 11. Residents took advantage of the cooler temperatures to get into the holiday spirit with festive golf carts and holiday greetings.
PALMETTO, FL

