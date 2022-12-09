Read full article on original website
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Mysuncoast.com
Luxury apartments proposed for DeSoto Square Mall parking lot
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A developer from Winter Garden has submitted a proposal to build luxury apartments in the southeast parking lot of the DeSoto Square Mall called “Cameron Bradenton”. The Inlet Property Company has the 240 unit garden-style multi-family community listed on their website stating, “one of...
Longboat Observer
Three of nine Longboat cell poles now on the job
Verizon cell-service users are one third of the way to the full service improvement foreseen when the company first proposed building nine network poles on the north end of the island. Three of the poles are energized and on air, company officials said of the project designed to bolster long-spotty...
businessobserverfl.com
Pickleball clubs coming to six additional sites as part of $180M expansion
The Pickleball Club, with assistance from Sarasota real estate firm Harry E. Robbins Associates Inc., recently acquired six additional locations that will be developed into indoor pickleball facilities. In total, according to a press release, The Pickleball Club is investing $180 million into the development of 15 privately owned pickleball...
This Massive Flea Market in Florida is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals and cool items you can find when you go.
Florida lawyer claims $15 million top prize from Publix scratch-off ticket
The Florida Lottery announced Monday that a Florida man claimed the first ever top $15 million prize from one of its scratch-off games.
Destin Log
Ian: Targeting more than $13M, mansions vie for most expensive sold on SWFL's Bonita Beach
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, at least a pair of properties are vying to become the most expensive sold on Bonita Beach. On Friday afternoon, the Dawn McKenna Group listed a $13.5 million estate at 26564 Hickory Blvd. that it said features five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and more than 10.000 square feet of total living space.
sarasotamagazine.com
Sarasota Chamber Announces 2022-2023 Board of Directors
Long-time staff member Darren L. Gambrell has been promoted to associate director for the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee campus. Three Sarasota County teachers have been named finalists for the Sarasota County Teacher of the Year Award. They are Timothy Ferguson, Garden...
Despite cooling US housing market, Florida still top spot for Americans looking to move: study
Nearly a quarter of U.S. homebuyers are looking to move, according to a study from Redfin. States in the Sun Belt, such as Florida, are top destinations for the moves.
Longboat Observer
Jiggs Landing parade brightens community in Bradenton
Tara's Dee and Jack Boenau went all out to participate in the Holiday Boat Parade at Jiggs Landing. East County's 10-year-old Genevieve Bettle, her aunt, Myakka City's Patricia McKeithen, her twin sister Daphne Bettle, and her family's dog Freddie prepare for the parade. Bradenton's Sue and Rick Bouchard watch a...
Mysuncoast.com
Leonard Reid House Update
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The House known as the Leonard Reid House was moved from to the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way, and Orange Avenue in Sarasota’s Newtown Community. Organizers say the house was moved from Overtown the first African American community in Sarasota. An area currently known as the Rosemary District. .
Pasco woman wins $1,000 a week for life from 7-Eleven lottery ticket
A Pasco County woman won $1,000 a week for life from a CASH4LIFE drawing, the Florida Lottery announced Monday.
westorlandonews.com
Richmond American Set to Build New Homes in Polk County Community
Richmond American Homes of Florida announced that it has recently purchased and closed on 51 homesites in Lake Alfred in Polk County. An additional 50 homesites will be added next summer. The land is set to become a new phase in a popular Polk County community, Seasons at Eden Hills....
luxury-houses.net
Magnificent Residence in Lakewood Ranch, Florida With Picturesque Preserve And Lake Views. Now It Can Be Yours for $5.75 Million
8019 Bowspirit Way Home in Lakewood Ranch, Florida for Sale. 8019 Bowspirit Way, Lakewood Ranch, Florida, is a finally modern luxury and opulence in the Lake Club at Lakewood Ranch, situated on 1.13 acres. No other home built to such crafted and magnificent residence has every detail hand selected by the accomplished designers. This Home in Lakewood Ranch offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,6 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8019 Bowspirit Way, please contact Stacy Haas, PL (Phone: 941-907-9595 | 941-587-4359) at Michael Saunders & Company for full support and perfect service.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton residents protest against new road project
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - 59th Street West residents put red signs out on their front lawns as a protest against a road expansion on their street. The signs read “Save 59th St W.” and “Save our homes.” The street connects Manatee Avenue and Cortez Road, the two main ways of getting in and out of Anna Maria Island. The road project was approved by Manatee County Commissioners on Dec. 6, 2022.
Mysuncoast.com
Proposed Myakka city development causes concerns
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - A proposed Myakka City community has caused concern to the current residents of the area. The Myakka Village development is planned to be a 430 Acre area of family residences and a golf course. However, local residents are concerned that the development would significantly change...
scgov.net
Meet the new Englewood CRA manager
Meet Marcie Castaneda, Englewood CRA's new manager. It’s possible to look at it as a changing of the guard, but, really, it’s more about keeping the successes of the Englewood Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) going. As longtime CRA Manager Debbie Marks retires, new Manager Marcie Castaneda takes the...
businessobserverfl.com
Restaurant company, behind 5-star fun motto, nearly doubles locations in less than a year
Key takeaway: Up until recently, John Horne’s restaurant company, Oysters Rock Hospitality, oversaw four Anna Maria Oyster Bar locations. His company’s total count of locations will soon reach seven. Core challenge: Managing inflation, supply chain disruptions and multiple construction projects can be dizzying and a logistical logjam. What’s...
5 Tampa Bay area restaurants listed among most beloved eateries in America for 2022
Five restaurants in the Tampa Bay area were listed among the top 100 most beloved restaurants in America in 2022, according to OpenTable.
Mysuncoast.com
Palmetto Christmas Golf Cart Parade
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Deer Run Community hosted its first annual Christmas golf cart parade on December 11. Residents took advantage of the cooler temperatures to get into the holiday spirit with festive golf carts and holiday greetings.
