For years now, automakers that installed Takata air bags in their vehicles have dealt with countless recalls after defective inflators were found to be responsible for a number of serious injuries and deaths. The resulting cumulative recall became the largest in history, covering roughly six million vehicles across a number of automakers, including three million Ford vehicles. Ford no longer uses Takata air bags in its vehicles, but is still facing legal repercussions from these issues, most recently being named as a defendant in a lawsuit claiming air bag inflators supplied by ARC Automotive Inc. of Knoxville, Tennessee are also defective. Now, Ford vehicles are part of a new query from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), according to the Wall Street Journal.

