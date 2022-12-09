WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that ByHeart has recalled five batches of infant formula. Per the announcement, the voluntary recall followed a positive Cronobacter sakazakii test sample at the third-party packaging facility used by ByHeart. As of this time, none of the distributed product has tested positive for any contaminants. Additionally, there have been no received consumer complaints that would indicate any illness.

1 DAY AGO