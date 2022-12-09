Read full article on original website
North Carolina witness describes two spheres hovering over beachRoger MarshWrightsville Beach, NC
What Snowflakes and DNA Have in CommonJohn D. FieldsWilmington, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
CF Pope School Documentary Screens Dec. 1st at CFCCClaudia StackWilmington, NC
First Alert Forecast: chilly & dry ahead of next system
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you late this Tuesday. A high pressure cell will maintain mostly clear skies into Tuesday night as temperatures angle for the frosty lower and middle 30s by Wednesday morning. Next, a low pressure system with Gulf of Mexico moisture access will bring a...
First Alert Forecast: stormy frontal system to make a quick visit
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A speedy frontal system drives your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region. Ahead of a warm front, expect cool high temperatures in the 50s for Wednesday. Behind the warm front and ahead of a cold front, temperatures are likely to swell to the upper 60s and lower 70s Thursday. Chilly temperatures ought to quickly follow the passage of the cold front for Friday and the weekend.
First Alert Forecast: brisk sunshine ahead of midweek rain
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Monday! After a drizzly and raw Sunday, your First Alert Forecast features a resurgence of high pressure that will knock rain chances near zero. That said, a reinforcing shot of cold northerly air will limit temperatures to the 50s through...
First Alert Forecast: dry with classic holiday chill, changes coming later this week
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a bright but chilly Tuesday across the Cape Fear Region with afternoon high temperatures mainly in the lower and middle 50s. A high pressure cell will maintain mostly clear skies into Tuesday night as temperatures angle for the frosty lower and middle 30s by Wednesday morning.
Lanes reopen following traffic incidents along U.S. 17
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the right lane of U.S. 17 is reopen near Belville following a vehicle crash that occurred around 8:23 a.m. At around 7:10 a.m. on Dec. 14, a vehicle incident on U.S. 17 had closed a lane near...
Lanes reopen following traffic incident near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has reported that lanes are reopen on U.S. 17 near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge. Previously, one lane closed as the result of a traffic incident that occurred around 6:19 a.m. This story will be updated as more information becomes...
NCDOT inspecting two Brunswick Co. bridges; lane closures necessary
BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that crews in Brunswick County will inspect the bridges along Sunset Blvd. and N.C. 906. According to the announcement, the northbound lane of the N.C. 906 bridge near Yacht Drive is closed Tuesday, Dec. 13, while crews...
Free parking on part of Front Street to help local businesses
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s something you don’t hear very often: free parking in downtown Wilmington. The City of Wilmington knows that the construction on Front Street over the last eight months has put a burden on the local shops. This free parking is the latest attempt to ramp up business during the holiday shopping season by attracting more customers.
Second portion of Hampstead Bypass construction to begin sooner than originally planned
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that construction of the second portion of the Hampstead Bypass is set to begin sooner than originally planned. According to the announcement, construction for the second portion of the bypass, N.C. 140 to N.C. 210, is scheduled to...
One lane of River Road to close for repairs today
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced that one lane of River Road will be closed on Dec. 12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. According to the announcement, stormwater crews will be repairing a pipe beneath the road. During the closure, a flagger will allow thru...
Flu and COVID cases rise across North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hospitalizations for both COVID and the flu are on the rise. The flu hasn’t been top of mind for the last two winters, but it’s still here and worse than it has been in a long time. The flu season this year started earlier...
Recall issued for over 14,500 Art of Green laundry detergent products over bacteria exposure risk
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that a recall has been issued for approximately 14,550 Art of Green laundry detergent products. According to the announcement, recalled products can contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Those with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are...
Ocean Isle Beach suspends decision to trap and pen foxes
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Ocean Isle Beach Town Council voted unanimously to suspend its decision last month to trap and pen foxes at their meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13. That initial proposal was to capture foxes that some believe pose a threat to residents and sea turtle...
Recall issued for five batches of ByHeart infant formula
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that ByHeart has recalled five batches of infant formula. Per the announcement, the voluntary recall followed a positive Cronobacter sakazakii test sample at the third-party packaging facility used by ByHeart. As of this time, none of the distributed product has tested positive for any contaminants. Additionally, there have been no received consumer complaints that would indicate any illness.
Arrest made following fatal Brunswick County hit and run
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities have arrested and charged a man in relation to a fatal collision that happened last month in Brunswick County. According to the announcement, on Nov. 23 at approximately 7 p.m., 48-year-old James David Whaley of Ash was killed in a hit-and-run along U.S. 17 Business. Authorities had previously issued a release stating they were searching for a 1988 to 1993 Chevrolet or GM truck or SUV.
Experts recommend taking health precautions as ‘triple-demic’ causes spike in hospitalizations
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hospitalizations are on the rise again as people across the nation face a ‘triple-demic,’ which brings high rates of the flu, RSV and COVID. Now, with the holidays underway, health officials are urging people to take precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones from severe illness.
Missing 80-year-old Loris man found safe
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Loris said a man who was reported missing Tuesday has been found safe. The Loris Police Department said 80-year-old Moddie McZeke Jr. was located after 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are searching for 55-year-old Courtney Leigh Stevenson. According to the announcement, Stevenson is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 to 160 pounds. She was last seen on Dec. 9 walking along Tiburon Drive. Stevenson was...
The first robot employee in a Wilmington restaurant
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - We’ve seen robots used in medical procedures, packing and assembly lines and now in restaurants. aRtisano Pizza & Gelato in Wilmington brought on a new staff member named Chris, which is a robot. Chris is created by a former engineer for Google, who created a...
Lenoir County man charged with murder in toddler’s death
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Lenoir County man is now facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a toddler earlier this month. Corbin Moore, 27, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and is jailed in Duplin County under no bond. Moore was originally arrested on Dec....
