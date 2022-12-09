WEST PALM BEACH — Troy Hutto was taken into custody in Palm Beach County on Tuesday morning after a judge revoked his bond. Hutto, the Wellborn millionaire who is facing a manslaughter charge in the October 2020 shooting death of Lake City teen Grace Duncan in a Singer Island hotel, was present at the hearing according to court records. Judge Cymonie Rowe issued a bench warrant for Hutto’s arrest and he was remanded into custody by service of the warrant in the court room, according to court documents.

LAKE CITY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO