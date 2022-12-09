Read full article on original website
WCJB
Bond revoked for Salt Life co-founder accused of manslaughter for death of Lake City teen
PALM BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) - A judge has revoked the bond for one of the founders of Salt Life who is charged with manslaughter after he allegedly shot and killed a teenage girl from Lake City. A warrant was issued for the arrest of Michael Troy Hutto on Tuesday after...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested with gun denies involvement in Sweetwater Square shooting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tyrese Jahlyle Pearsall-Nixon, 22, was arrested yesterday and charged with carrying a concealed firearm without a permit and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana after officers stopped his car in connection with the shooting at Sweetwater Square apartments on Saturday night. Numerous 911 calls...
First Coast News
Salt Life Co-founder Michael 'Troy' Hutto, accused of murder, has bond revoked after stalking allegations
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. Michael "Troy" Hutto, accused of murdering a Lake City teenager, is back in jail without bond after he was allegedly stalking friends and coworkers of the victim. Hutto, 56, who helped found the popular...
Orange Park man arrested on Blanding Boulevard for aggravated assault, deputies say
An Orange Park man was arrested Friday on one count of aggravated assault, deputies say. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the McDonald’s, 1083 Blanding Blvd., in reference to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at approximately 10:10 p.m.
WCJB
Starke Police officers arrest gunman in gas station shooting
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - An 18-year-old was arrested by Starke Police after officers say he accidentally shot a woman at a gas station in the city last week. Cole Crosby, 18, is charged with tampering with evidence, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and culpable negligence. Officers say on Dec. 8, Crosby was holding a handgun while in his car at the Circle K on West Brownlee Street.
91-year-old woman struck and killed by SUV in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax was first notified by the Florida Highway Patrol at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 that a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian took place in Putnam County. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Further investigation by FHP found that a...
mycbs4.com
Old Town man killed by hit and run driver
Dixie County — An Old Town man died after getting hit by car, which drove away, Florida Highway Patrol reported. FHP says the man was walking west on SE 136th Avenue, and the car was also driving west. FHP says this happened Monday night, at 7:15 PM, on SE 136th Ave, west of US 19.
WCJB
‘I will never hear someone call me mom again’: GPD and ASO investigating three shootings over the weekend, 1 ended fatally
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Over the weekend, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies and Gainesville Police officers responded to multiple incidents of gunfire. On Friday evening, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies received a call involving an 18-year-old shot and killed in The Crossings at Santa Fe Apartments. “That was my only...
Man dies in traffic incident in Suwannee County
First responders were dispatched to the scene of an incident Tuesday afternoon on County Road 49 in Suwannee County.
WCJB
Pedestrian woman dead in Putnam County after vehicle collision
GEORGETOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian has died after a crash in Putnam County on Tuesday. The vehicle was traveling South on County Road 309 passing Lake Drive around 6:30 p.m. A 91-year-old woman was walking South on the right shoulder of 309. The right front of the vehicle collided...
WCJB
Alachua Police release identity of victim in deadly apartment complex shooting
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Alachua Police Department officers are releasing the identity of one of the victims of a deadly drug deal gone wrong at an apartment complex. Officers say on Friday around 6:30 p.m., reports of a shooting were made at One 51 Apartments on Northwest 150th Road. When officers arrived, they found Jaquan Janario Robinson, 22, of Fort White suffering a gunshot wound to the side.
Lake City Reporter
Hutto in custody after bond revoked
WEST PALM BEACH — Troy Hutto was taken into custody in Palm Beach County on Tuesday morning after a judge revoked his bond. Hutto, the Wellborn millionaire who is facing a manslaughter charge in the October 2020 shooting death of Lake City teen Grace Duncan in a Singer Island hotel, was present at the hearing according to court records. Judge Cymonie Rowe issued a bench warrant for Hutto’s arrest and he was remanded into custody by service of the warrant in the court room, according to court documents.
mycbs4.com
One dead, another in critical condition after apartment shooting
The Alachua Police Department (APD) is investigating a drug deal that turned deadly last Friday night. APD and the Alachua County Sheriff's Office Combined Communications Center (CCC), say they received multiple calls on Dec. 9th reporting that they heard gun shots. Others reported that someone was shot inside of the One 51 Apartments.
ocala-news.com
Ocala convicted felon faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to firearm possession
A 31-year-old man from Ocala is facing up to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida announced on Monday that Ricky Darnell Franklin, Jr. has pleaded guilty to the firearm possession charge. He had been indicated on May 24, 2022.
Middleburg man arrested outside of The Parkland apartments in Orange Park, deputies say
A Middleburg man was arrested Saturday and faces charges of drug possession without a prescription, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement. A Middleburg man faces charges of possession of narcotics, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct, deputies say.Photo byGetty Images.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Head-on collision claims Live Oak man
On Tuesday, a 43-year-old Live Oak man died when his pickup collided head-on with a garbage truck on Country Road 49. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 60-year-old Live Oak man was driving a garbage truck southbound on CR 49 and the pickup driver was northbound at 12:26 p.m. when the two hit head-on in the southbound lane. The crash took place just south of 102nd Street south of Live Oak.
WCJB
Former Ocala pastor indicted on six counts of wire fraud
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Forty-five-year-old Henry Troy Wade was a former pastor at Divine Destiny Global Ministries off NW 49th Avenue in Ocala, it’s now a Mexican restaurant. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is indicting Wade on six counts of wire fraud related to COVID-19 relief fund money. Investigators...
mycbs4.com
Ocala man died in overnight crash
Marion County — A 74-year-old Ocala man died in a crash overnight, Florida Highway Patrol reports. FHP says the man was driving on State Road 35, and he went into the grass median, then through an intersection, heading south in northbound lanes. Then FHP says the man went off...
flaglerlive.com
Woman Is Tased in Courtroom After Struggling With Bailiffs and Refusing to be Handcuffed
Evone Diane Clifton, a 39-year-old resident of Hastings, was tased in County Judge Melissa Moore Stens’s courtroom at the Flagler County courthouse on Thursday (Dec. 8) after allegedly fighting and striking bailiffs and refusing to be handcuffed, moments after the judge ordered her re-arrest for failing a urinalysis test. She was supposed to enter a plea on two previous misdemeanor counts that day.
WCJB
Deadly semi-tractor crash in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A driver was killed when their semi-tractor trailer crashed on I-10 in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say around 2:45 p.m. the driver of a semi-tractor trailer loaded with lumber was headed east. They say the driver ran off the road onto the right...
