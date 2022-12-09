ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man arrested with gun denies involvement in Sweetwater Square shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tyrese Jahlyle Pearsall-Nixon, 22, was arrested yesterday and charged with carrying a concealed firearm without a permit and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana after officers stopped his car in connection with the shooting at Sweetwater Square apartments on Saturday night. Numerous 911 calls...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Starke Police officers arrest gunman in gas station shooting

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - An 18-year-old was arrested by Starke Police after officers say he accidentally shot a woman at a gas station in the city last week. Cole Crosby, 18, is charged with tampering with evidence, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and culpable negligence. Officers say on Dec. 8, Crosby was holding a handgun while in his car at the Circle K on West Brownlee Street.
STARKE, FL
mycbs4.com

Old Town man killed by hit and run driver

Dixie County — An Old Town man died after getting hit by car, which drove away, Florida Highway Patrol reported. FHP says the man was walking west on SE 136th Avenue, and the car was also driving west. FHP says this happened Monday night, at 7:15 PM, on SE 136th Ave, west of US 19.
OLD TOWN, FL
WCJB

Pedestrian woman dead in Putnam County after vehicle collision

GEORGETOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian has died after a crash in Putnam County on Tuesday. The vehicle was traveling South on County Road 309 passing Lake Drive around 6:30 p.m. A 91-year-old woman was walking South on the right shoulder of 309. The right front of the vehicle collided...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Alachua Police release identity of victim in deadly apartment complex shooting

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Alachua Police Department officers are releasing the identity of one of the victims of a deadly drug deal gone wrong at an apartment complex. Officers say on Friday around 6:30 p.m., reports of a shooting were made at One 51 Apartments on Northwest 150th Road. When officers arrived, they found Jaquan Janario Robinson, 22, of Fort White suffering a gunshot wound to the side.
ALACHUA, FL
Lake City Reporter

Hutto in custody after bond revoked

WEST PALM BEACH — Troy Hutto was taken into custody in Palm Beach County on Tuesday morning after a judge revoked his bond. Hutto, the Wellborn millionaire who is facing a manslaughter charge in the October 2020 shooting death of Lake City teen Grace Duncan in a Singer Island hotel, was present at the hearing according to court records. Judge Cymonie Rowe issued a bench warrant for Hutto’s arrest and he was remanded into custody by service of the warrant in the court room, according to court documents.
LAKE CITY, FL
mycbs4.com

One dead, another in critical condition after apartment shooting

The Alachua Police Department (APD) is investigating a drug deal that turned deadly last Friday night. APD and the Alachua County Sheriff's Office Combined Communications Center (CCC), say they received multiple calls on Dec. 9th reporting that they heard gun shots. Others reported that someone was shot inside of the One 51 Apartments.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Head-on collision claims Live Oak man

On Tuesday, a 43-year-old Live Oak man died when his pickup collided head-on with a garbage truck on Country Road 49. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 60-year-old Live Oak man was driving a garbage truck southbound on CR 49 and the pickup driver was northbound at 12:26 p.m. when the two hit head-on in the southbound lane. The crash took place just south of 102nd Street south of Live Oak.
LIVE OAK, FL
WCJB

Former Ocala pastor indicted on six counts of wire fraud

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Forty-five-year-old Henry Troy Wade was a former pastor at Divine Destiny Global Ministries off NW 49th Avenue in Ocala, it’s now a Mexican restaurant. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is indicting Wade on six counts of wire fraud related to COVID-19 relief fund money. Investigators...
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

Ocala man died in overnight crash

Marion County — A 74-year-old Ocala man died in a crash overnight, Florida Highway Patrol reports. FHP says the man was driving on State Road 35, and he went into the grass median, then through an intersection, heading south in northbound lanes. Then FHP says the man went off...
OCALA, FL
flaglerlive.com

Woman Is Tased in Courtroom After Struggling With Bailiffs and Refusing to be Handcuffed

Evone Diane Clifton, a 39-year-old resident of Hastings, was tased in County Judge Melissa Moore Stens’s courtroom at the Flagler County courthouse on Thursday (Dec. 8) after allegedly fighting and striking bailiffs and refusing to be handcuffed, moments after the judge ordered her re-arrest for failing a urinalysis test. She was supposed to enter a plea on two previous misdemeanor counts that day.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Deadly semi-tractor crash in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A driver was killed when their semi-tractor trailer crashed on I-10 in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say around 2:45 p.m. the driver of a semi-tractor trailer loaded with lumber was headed east. They say the driver ran off the road onto the right...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL

