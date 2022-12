Two of Michigan football's four captains entering the 2022 season will be playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2023. Tight end Erick All announced Wednesday on social media he will head to Iowa City to continue his college football career. He will join fellow former Michigan captain and quarterback Cade McNamara, who committed to the Hawkeyes last week. ...

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 12 MINUTES AGO