ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Christmas Around the World: Tis the season for Tamales!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - This holiday season, TVL is taking a trip around the globe for the holidays!. We’re checking out what other countries do to celebrate the season with “Christmas Around the World.”. Our first country we’re visiting is Mexico with Teresita’s Tamales. Co-owners Yesenia...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville contractor scam warning

Huntsville pastor raising money for bulletproof shields for School Resource Officers. Huntsville pastor raising money for bulletproof shields for School Resource Officers. Salvation Army of Decatur receives big gift from Beyond Gravity. Updated: 6 hours ago. Beyond Gravity gave toys and money to the Salvation Army in Decatur. WAFF 5...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Gatlinburg turns into a Hallmark movie town for the holidays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re starting to experience cabin fever, Gatlinburg is the place to go!. During the holidays, the whole area turns into a small winter town straight from a Hallmark Christmas movie. Hike through the Great Smoky Mountains, visit a winery and stay for the night in a cabin with a beautiful view.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Athens Christmas tree grower facing higher shipping costs, lower supply

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - ‘Tis the season to buy a beautiful tree to light up your living room. It’s a yearly tradition to go out to the farm and pick out a new tree but the prices at the cash register may be looking brand new. Christmas tree vendors are experiencing rising costs just like everyone else.
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Madison Police responding to bank robbery

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department is on the scene of what is being described as a bank robbery. According to a spokesperson with the Madison Police Department, the bank robbery occurred at the Regions Bank on Madison Blvd. near Wall Triana Hwy.
MADISON, AL
WAFF

HPD searching for armed robbery suspect

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery Sunday night. According to officers with the Huntsville Police Department, someone at the Dollar General on Nance Rd. called the department around 9:12 saying they had been robbed. The suspect allegedly took off...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

False school shooter threats target four North Alabama schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hundreds of worried parents thought their children were dealing with an active shooter situation at their schools on Tuesday morning. Wilson High School, Scottsboro High School, West Morgan High School and Mae Jemison High School were plagued with prank calls about a shooter on campus, and in each instance, it was determined there was no credible threat.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Decatur Police ask for assistance in locating capital murder suspect

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in reference to an ongoing capital murder investigation. Demarcus Antoine Travis, 40 has an active capital murder warrant in connection to the shooting that happened on Nov. 27...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

2 people charged for allegedly breaking into vehicle

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested and charged for allegedly breaking into a vehicle in Decatur on Dec. 11. According to the Decatur Police Department, a citizen reported that two people had gotten into his vehicle without his permission. The individuals fled the scene when confronted, but they were detained by officers with the police department.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Multiple North Alabama schools see false reports of shootings

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities across North Alabama have been responding to false reports of shooters at schools in the area. Law enforcement responded to Mae Jemison High School Tuesday morning on reports of a possible shooting. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, officers found no victim and no...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Large police presence conducting search of Mae Jemison High School

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement responded to Mae Jemison High School Tuesday morning on reports of a possible shooting. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, officers found no victim and no shooter at the school. “Yes we are aware,” Craig Williams with Huntsville City Schools said when asked...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Decatur man charged with elder abuse, neglect

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department arrested a man on an elder abuse and neglect charge on Sunday. Officers were dispatched to a home located on Somerville Road SE in reference to an assault on Nov. 10, officials say. Once officers arrived at the home, they located a 74-year-old victim suffering from serious injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital to receive treatment.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Two arrested in Morgan Co. for alleged car theft, drug possession

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested Saturday in Morgan County after the Falkville Police Department identified a car that had been reported stolen. According to a Facebook post from the Priceville Police Department, Chandler Cooper and Brittney Green were arrested after authorities stopped them while inside a car that had been reported stolen.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy