WAFF
Willowbrook homeowners concerned about return of potential scamming contractor
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Homeowners in the Willowbrook community are sounding the alarm for one local contactor. Neighbors posted on social media about a contractor going door to door to advertise his business. However, the homeowners claim the work isn’t getting done and now they are out thousands of dollars.
WAFF
Christmas Around the World: Tis the season for Tamales!
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - This holiday season, TVL is taking a trip around the globe for the holidays!. We’re checking out what other countries do to celebrate the season with “Christmas Around the World.”. Our first country we’re visiting is Mexico with Teresita’s Tamales. Co-owners Yesenia...
WAFF
Huntsville contractor scam warning
Huntsville pastor raising money for bulletproof shields for School Resource Officers. Huntsville pastor raising money for bulletproof shields for School Resource Officers. Salvation Army of Decatur receives big gift from Beyond Gravity. Updated: 6 hours ago. Beyond Gravity gave toys and money to the Salvation Army in Decatur.
WAFF
Huntsville pastor raising money for bulletproof shields for School Resource Officers
Salvation Army of Decatur receives big gift from Beyond Gravity. Beyond Gravity gave toys and money to the Salvation Army in Decatur.
WAFF
Gatlinburg turns into a Hallmark movie town for the holidays
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re starting to experience cabin fever, Gatlinburg is the place to go!. During the holidays, the whole area turns into a small winter town straight from a Hallmark Christmas movie. Hike through the Great Smoky Mountains, visit a winery and stay for the night in a cabin with a beautiful view.
WAFF
Athens Christmas tree grower facing higher shipping costs, lower supply
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - ‘Tis the season to buy a beautiful tree to light up your living room. It’s a yearly tradition to go out to the farm and pick out a new tree but the prices at the cash register may be looking brand new. Christmas tree vendors are experiencing rising costs just like everyone else.
WAFF
Madison Police responding to bank robbery
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department is on the scene of what is being described as a bank robbery. According to a spokesperson with the Madison Police Department, the bank robbery occurred at the Regions Bank on Madison Blvd. near Wall Triana Hwy.
WAFF
HPD searching for armed robbery suspect
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery Sunday night. According to officers with the Huntsville Police Department, someone at the Dollar General on Nance Rd. called the department around 9:12 saying they had been robbed. The suspect allegedly took off...
WAFF
False school shooter threats target four North Alabama schools
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hundreds of worried parents thought their children were dealing with an active shooter situation at their schools on Tuesday morning. Wilson High School, Scottsboro High School, West Morgan High School and Mae Jemison High School were plagued with prank calls about a shooter on campus, and in each instance, it was determined there was no credible threat.
WAFF
Decatur Police ask for assistance in locating capital murder suspect
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in reference to an ongoing capital murder investigation. Demarcus Antoine Travis, 40 has an active capital murder warrant in connection to the shooting that happened on Nov. 27...
WAFF
2 people charged for allegedly breaking into vehicle
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested and charged for allegedly breaking into a vehicle in Decatur on Dec. 11. According to the Decatur Police Department, a citizen reported that two people had gotten into his vehicle without his permission. The individuals fled the scene when confronted, but they were detained by officers with the police department.
WAFF
Multiple North Alabama schools see false reports of shootings
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities across North Alabama have been responding to false reports of shooters at schools in the area. Law enforcement responded to Mae Jemison High School Tuesday morning on reports of a possible shooting. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, officers found no victim and no...
WAFF
Hartselle City Schools Board of Education facing lawsuit over superintendent decision
Application for rehearing delayed Havoc the dog's death. Man involved in 2021 car crash that killed a Florida teenager has been charged with murder, assault. Man involved in 2021 car crash that killed a Florida teenager has been charged with murder, assault. Madison Police respond to bank robbery.
WAFF
Former paralyzed Ole Miss football player receives donations, visit from former teammates
Huntsville pastor raising money for bulletproof shields for School Resource Officers. Huntsville pastor raising money for bulletproof shields for School Resource Officers. Salvation Army of Decatur receives big gift from Beyond Gravity. Updated: 5 hours ago. Beyond Gravity gave toys and money to the Salvation Army in Decatur.
WAFF
Large police presence conducting search of Mae Jemison High School
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement responded to Mae Jemison High School Tuesday morning on reports of a possible shooting. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, officers found no victim and no shooter at the school. “Yes we are aware,” Craig Williams with Huntsville City Schools said when asked...
WAFF
Euthanizing date delayed for pit bull after its owner applies for a re-hearing
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It has been 15 months since Havoc, a pit bull attacked Teri Angel and she still has the painful scars to show for it. “It’s just mind-boggling that it’s taken this long,” Angel said. She showed her scars and told her story to...
WAFF
Decatur man charged with elder abuse, neglect
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department arrested a man on an elder abuse and neglect charge on Sunday. Officers were dispatched to a home located on Somerville Road SE in reference to an assault on Nov. 10, officials say. Once officers arrived at the home, they located a 74-year-old victim suffering from serious injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital to receive treatment.
WAFF
Two arrested in Morgan Co. for alleged car theft, drug possession
PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested Saturday in Morgan County after the Falkville Police Department identified a car that had been reported stolen. According to a Facebook post from the Priceville Police Department, Chandler Cooper and Brittney Green were arrested after authorities stopped them while inside a car that had been reported stolen.
WAFF
Competency still under review for Valhermoso Springs murder suspect
VALHERMOSO SPRINGS, Ala. (WAFF) - A continuance has been filed in the case of a man accused of killing seven people in Valhermoso Springs in 2020. Court documents show that a mitigation expert received records from Albany Clinic on Dec. 5, 2022, showing that John Legg may have an underlying intellectual disability.
WAFF
Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to house fire, no injuries reported
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire & Rescue had multiple units on the scene of a fire in Huntsville on Monday night. The fire was located at a home at 6208 Belgrade Dr. and officials on the scene say the fire was accidental. The WAFF 48 crew on the scene...
