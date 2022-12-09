Read full article on original website
Notre Dame football lands transfer kicker Spencer Shrader
Following his official visit to check out the Notre Dame football program, Spencer Shrader, a kicker out of South Florida, has committed to play for the Irish. Transferring in from USF, Shrader is 28 of 41 in his field-goal-kicking career. He has nailed all 95 of his extra-point attempts during that time.
Notre Dame football in a position to land Braden Fiske
Notre Dame football is searching for help in the transfer portal, and landing Braden Fiske would be a great start to that search for the defense. Former Western Michigan defensive tackle, Braden Fiske, has chosen to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. He has one more year of eligibility remaining and is looking to have a massive year for a big-time program and follow that up with a jump to the NFL. Fiske is a big 6’5”, 300-pound defensive lineman that can clog up running lanes and get pressure on the opposing quarterback. He should be a top priority for this Notre Dame football program.
Notre Dame football: 4 players Fighting Irish must target in transfer portal
As the Fighting Irish scout the available talent in the college football transfer portal, head coach Marcus Freeman is aiming to increase the depth and quality of his squad. There’s no reason the Fighting Irish shouldn’t nab a number of these guys to improve their team and build on the gains of their 2022 season. Here we will discuss the four players whom Notre Dame football must target in the transfer portal for the 2023 college football season.
WNDU
ND Football: Freeman discusses final talks with departing players
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After a long week on the recruiting trail, Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman returned to South Bend over the weekend to get his team ready for the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against South Carolina. As part of the beginning of prep this weekend, Freeman spoke...
Notre Dame football among favorites for Devin Leary
In a consistent trend for QBs in the portal, Dan Kilbridge of Bookies.com has Notre Dame football as a top landing spot for NC State transfer Devin Leary. The Notre Dame football program is listed at +400 odds or an implied probability of 20%, second in the race to Illinois at +250. Rounding out the top 5 for Leary’s services are Alabama, Missouri, and Georgia. While Alabama and Georgia have elite recruits waiting to get their chance as starting quarterbacks, Notre Dame, Missouri, and Illinois aren’t in that same boat. Though Notre Dame has some great recruits lined up, and a theoretical star in Tyler Buchner, things haven’t quite worked out for them at the position so far.
Four-star RB Aneyas Williams Talks Interest in Notre Dame
One of the top running backs in the class of 2024 is getting close to a final decision. Hannibal (Mo.) high school four-star running back Aneyas Williams will announce his commitment on Friday, Dec. 16. The finalists include Notre Dame, Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky. Irish Illustrated and 247Sports recently caught...
Notre Dame Fighting Irish news: Football de-commitments, crystal balls, basketball blowout
Notre Dame Fighting Irish sports had a brutal weekend as the football team lost some players, and the basketball team got blown out at home. The Notre Dame men’s basketball team hosted Marquette this weekend and certainly didn’t get the result they were hoping for. The team was blown out at home 79-64, and not much was going right for the Irish against the Golden Eagles. The big difference in this one was the turnover margin, as Notre Dame committed 7 more than Marquette. Nate Laszewski led the team in scoring with 20 points and was 7 of 15 from the field. The Irish will have a long break until they face the Georgia Bulldogs at home on December 18th.
Five-Star Cassandra Prosper Joins Notre Dame Women's Basketball Midseason
Five-star guard Cassandra Prosper has joined the Notre Dame women's basketball team and will begin playing with the Irish during the spring semester
WNDU
East Race Muscle shines light on competitive powerlifting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - East Race Muscle in South Bend is holding an event this weekend that’s the first of its kind in the Hoosier state. Michael Baxter is the owner and founder of East Race Muscle. He says that the open is a part of his efforts to bring powerlifting to the forefront of the athletic community.
WNDU
Country Bake Shop will be closing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A story you will see exclusively on 16 News Now. After nearly five decades in business, the Country Bake Shop in South Bend is closing its doors. “Probably the last six, seven years it’s gotten profitable and we’ve done very well...Tried to sell it as a bakery for three years and we really didn’t get much interest, and I just figured that the property was valuable and that somebody made me an offer on the building and I decided to accept it,” said Owner of Country Bake Shop Craig Rumpf.
WNDU
Historic Buildings in South Bend on display for walking tour
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In downtown South Bend’s historic west Washington district, a walking tour gives participants a glimpse into the city’s past. People from all around the Michiana area came to check out some of the city’s preserved buildings. From Tippecanoe Mansion which was completed...
The richest woman in Michigan
Kalamazoo is a town in the southwest region of Michigan. It is equidistant from two major American cities, Chicago and Detroit, each less than 150 miles away. In this small Michigan town, Dr. Homer Stryker created a medical equipment company in 1941 that has been growing since then, and in 2020, its revenue exceeded $14.4 billion. This successful company made Stryker's family one of the richest in the country. Three family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list: Ronda, Pat, and Jon.
WNDU
Search continues for missing South Bend teen
Centreville man arrested after leading police on chase, stripping naked, assaulting deputy. The 38-year-old man is facing charges of fleeing and eluding, assault on an officer, resisting and obstructing, indecent exposure, and driving while license suspended. 4 hurt, including police officer, in 2 separate crashes outside Castle Point Apartments. Updated:...
WNDU
The Gingerbread Village is back in downtown South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Gingerbread Village competition is back at the Courtyard-Marriott in downtown South Bend. Gingerbread houses were created by residents of St. Joseph, Marshall, LaPorte, and Elkhart counties in Indiana, and Berrien, Cass, and St. Joseph counties in Michigan. The community has been invited to come...
95.3 MNC
Dowagiac man sentenced to prison, already serving in Indiana
A Dowagiac man has been sentenced to prison time in Cass County Circuit Court. This, after already being in prison in Indiana and on Parole in Michigan. The incident happened in September 2017 near Cassopolis. Police say that 51-year-old Thomas Mosier, Jr and another person broke into a barn to...
WNDU
Missing South Bend teen found safe
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says Doris Douglas, a 14-year-old girl who had been missing since Dec. 2, has been located and is safe. The search continues for a missing 14-year-old girl from South Bend. Doris Douglas was last seen on Dec. 2 near John...
hometownnewsnow.com
Restaurant Aimed at Former Bowling Alley Site
(La Porte, IN) - The site of a former bowling alley in La Porte could be redeveloped into a restaurant. An economic development zone is being sought where Thunderbird Lanes used to be on U.S. 35 just north of Indiana 39. A restaurant is being planned where the bowling alley stood for decades until the site was cleared several years ago.
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
Michigan man charged with defrauding various businesses, including KeyBank, out of $150 million
CLEVELAND — The U.S. Justice Department in the Northern District of Ohio has announced that Najeeb Khan of Edwardsburg, Michigan, has been charged with one count of bank fraud and one count of attempted tax evasion on Tuesday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each...
rtands.com
South Shore Line Planning to Move South Bend Airport Station to the Other Side
What started out as a temporary location for the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) station, it has remained on the east side of the South Bend Airport for years. Based on the South Shore Line operator’s Board of Trustees action last week, the decision has been made to move...
