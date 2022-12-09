NEW YORK -- It's the end of an era for subway token booths.The MTA announced Thursday transit officials will no longer be sitting inside; they're taking on a new role and stepping out of the box.Gone will be the days of trying to figure out what the station agent is saying through the token booth speaker."It's a new experience. Coming out of the booth is a new experience," NYC Transit station agent Sabrina Rosado said.Rosado has been a station agent for 10 years and is ready to finally meet straphangers face-to-face.The change for station agents comes after an agreement between...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO