The Richmond Standard

The Atlantic

Buses Shouldn’t Be Free

The library is free; parks are free; no one has to pay for police or firefighters to show up at their door. So why not make transit free? This week, Washington, D.C.’s city council asked and answered that question by voting unanimously to eliminate payments for riding the bus. If the decision is enacted, the nation’s capital will be the largest American city to make all rides free rides.
tinyhousetalk.com

Budget-Friendly Shuttle Bus for Little Family

Tyler and Juniper lived a minimalist life in Hawaii (Tyler even did mini-van life), and weren’t interested in paying rent when they got back to the mainland. While expecting baby Atlas, they decide to buy and renovate a shuttle bus. Their budget-friendly build used tons of recycled and repurposed...
travelnoire.com

Tips On How To Get Free Wi-Fi On Your Next Flight

Securing free Wi-Fi on your next flight might be even easier than you expected. Whether you’re looking to stay connected for comfort or get some work done, free Wi-Fi is always handy. For many, the number question is: what are the easiest ways to achieve this?. In this Travel...
CBS New York

MTA: Subway agents to move out of token booths

NEW YORK -- It's the end of an era for subway token booths.The MTA announced Thursday transit officials will no longer be sitting inside; they're taking on a new role and stepping out of the box.Gone will be the days of trying to figure out what the station agent is saying through the token booth speaker."It's a new experience. Coming out of the booth is a new experience," NYC Transit station agent Sabrina Rosado said.Rosado has been a station agent for 10 years and is ready to finally meet straphangers face-to-face.The change for station agents comes after an agreement between...
Richmond, CA
Stay Richmond Smart. The Richmond Standard is the number one source for local, community-driven news about Richmond. We feature breaking news, community stories and events, crime, business, transportation, prep sports, job openings and much more. From where’s where, to what’s what, we’ve got Richmond and West Contra Costa County covered – 24/7 and 365 days a year. This news website is brought to you by Chevron Richmond. We aim to provide Richmond residents with important information about what’s going on in the community, and to provide a voice for Chevron Richmond on civic issues.

