'Conversational' seating to disappear on NYC subways as MTA buys new train cars
The orange and yellow plastic seats that encourage riders to look out the window or initiate a chat will be extinct by 2028. [ more › ]
23rd Street Bridge conceptual design to be unveiled during ‘Bridge Week’
Iron Triangle-based nonprofit Pogo Park is unveiling the conceptual design for a new bicycle and pedestrian bridge on the Richmond Greenway that would cross over 23rd Street, the Union Pacific railroad tracks and Carlson Boulevard, closing a significant trail gap. The design will be unveiled during “Bridge Week,” a series...
Major route changes coming for Metro Transit riders on December 3
Starting December 3, Metro Transit will be reducing service across their entire system by 8% to deal with the ongoing driver shortage. That’s according to Metro Transit spokesperson Adam Harrington who says it is about reliability at this point.
Buses Shouldn’t Be Free
The library is free; parks are free; no one has to pay for police or firefighters to show up at their door. So why not make transit free? This week, Washington, D.C.’s city council asked and answered that question by voting unanimously to eliminate payments for riding the bus. If the decision is enacted, the nation’s capital will be the largest American city to make all rides free rides.
Uber and Motional Bring Robotaxi Service to Las Vegas
Uber's Las Vegas network will be the first to offer Motional autonomous vehicles.
tinyhousetalk.com
Budget-Friendly Shuttle Bus for Little Family
Tyler and Juniper lived a minimalist life in Hawaii (Tyler even did mini-van life), and weren’t interested in paying rent when they got back to the mainland. While expecting baby Atlas, they decide to buy and renovate a shuttle bus. Their budget-friendly build used tons of recycled and repurposed...
travelnoire.com
Tips On How To Get Free Wi-Fi On Your Next Flight
Securing free Wi-Fi on your next flight might be even easier than you expected. Whether you’re looking to stay connected for comfort or get some work done, free Wi-Fi is always handy. For many, the number question is: what are the easiest ways to achieve this?. In this Travel...
How Long Does It Take to Charge an Electric Car at Sam’s Club?
The cost of charging an electric car at Sam's isn't expensive, but many of the stores removed chargers. Use PlugShare to find information ahead of time. The post How Long Does It Take to Charge an Electric Car at Sam’s Club? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MTA: Subway agents to move out of token booths
NEW YORK -- It's the end of an era for subway token booths.The MTA announced Thursday transit officials will no longer be sitting inside; they're taking on a new role and stepping out of the box.Gone will be the days of trying to figure out what the station agent is saying through the token booth speaker."It's a new experience. Coming out of the booth is a new experience," NYC Transit station agent Sabrina Rosado said.Rosado has been a station agent for 10 years and is ready to finally meet straphangers face-to-face.The change for station agents comes after an agreement between...
railfan.com
Amtrak Calls on STB to Investigate UP Following ‘Sunset Limited’ Delays
WASHINGTON — Amtrak’s Sunset Limited was on average four hours late per trip in the last year because of poor dispatching and freight train interference from Union Pacific, the passenger railroad alleges in a new filing with the U.S. Surface Transportation Board. On Thursday, Amtrak called on the...
