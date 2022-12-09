ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powhatan County, VA

Student assaulted by adult man at private Catholic school in Powhatan County

By Delaney Murray
 4 days ago

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An investigation is currently underway after an adult man reportedly assaulted an underage female student at a private Catholic school in Powhatan.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office received a report that an adult male had assaulted a juvenile female student at The Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School in Powhatan earlier that day.

A criminal investigation by the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office is currently ongoing. A special prosecutor from the Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has also been assigned by the court.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office at 804-598-5656 .

