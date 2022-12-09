ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E3 2023 website gets updated the same day as The Game Awards 2022, as the battle for the best summer showcase gets underway

By Anne-Marie Ostler
 5 days ago

E3 has been at least partially out of action for a number of years now due to the global pandemic, but the popular gaming event will be back in full swing next year. Interestingly, it's scheduled to take place from June 11 to 16, 2023, which puts it in direct competition with Summer Game Fest 2023, the Geoff Keighley-hosted event that's delivered some action-packed announcements in E3's absence.

As spotted by ResetEra user Rösti, E3's official website was updated for next year's show yesterday, December 8. The date may have been a coincidence, but it's equally plausible that the organisers of E3 are keen for the event not to be forgotten and chose to coincide it with Keighley's other annual event, The Game Awards 2022 , which took place in LA last night.

The site's main page is pretty barebones at the moment, with only a logo, links to media registration and exhibitor enquiries, and the words "E3 2023 Coming Soon!" splashed across the page. The sitemap also lists a bunch of subcategories, including "About", "FAQs", and "Sponsors and Partners", but, at the time of writing, most of these are blank.

With E3 2023 creeping up fast, expect these pages to start quickly filling up with all the info you need to know. As for Summer Game Fest 2023, it will be a combined digital and physical showcase for the first time. The event's proven popular with players over the last three years, but will its proximity to E3 mean notably fewer announcements for the 2023 show, or could we see the relatively new summer show steal some of E3's thunder?

For everything happening at E3 next year, keep an eye on our E3 2023 schedule .

