The newly announced Bayonetta game was hidden in Bayonetta 3 all along.

Yesterday on December 8, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon was announced for release in March 2023, as a action-puzzler spin-off of the main franchise. Now, Golin and Nintendo of America-affiliate Chad Concelmo has revealed that a playable teaser for Bayonetta Origins was hiding in Bayonetta 3 this entire time.

According to Concelmo, the playable teaser can be unlocked in Bayonetta 3 by finding "certain items" and collecting them. Concelmo doesn't offer Bayonetta fans any hints as to what these items potentially are, so we're left to do the detective work to unlock the rest.

If you really want to know how Bayonetta Origins will play before it launches in March next year, you'd best boot up your Nintendo Switch. Good luck finding all the items that open this playable demo, because Nintendo and PlatinumGames sure aren't helping.

If you missed the announcement at The Game Awards last night, Bayonetta Origins is putting a storybook-like spin on the usual action, transporting players to a 2.5D world where they play as a younger version of the Umbral Witch. It's sort of a puzzle-action hybrid, so while there'll be opportunities to use Cereza for combat, you'll also need to sleuth your way through various scenarios.

The entire thing looks pretty laid back, which isn't a word you'd ever expect to associate with the Bayonetta series at large. Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon launches March 17, 2023, on the Nintendo Switch.

