ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

Script for unmade X-Men spin-off about Beast leaks online

By Lauren Milici
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t1dTi_0jdLEiF600

The script for Fox's unmade X-Men movie about Nicholas Hoult's Beast has apparently leaked online.

Titled X-Men: Fear the Beast, the John Ottman-penned script was shared to the r/MarvelStudioSpoilers subreddit. Though unconfirmed by Ottman, the plot appears to line up with a Complex article about the scrapped film.

The leaked screenplay focuses on Nicholas Hoult’s Hank McCoy/Beast, who finds himself struggling to control his own mutation and subsequently going on a solo mission to save an old friend – which Complex reports is the near exact plot for Ottman's screenplay. Major players in the unproduced film include Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, Professor Xavier, Wendigo, and Mr. Sinister – whose arrival was teased in X-Men: Apocalypse .

Though the film was ultimately shelved, Dark Phoenix and New Mutants were given the go-ahead – though both films were released to mixed reviews.

It's worth noting that the script was apparently written before the merger that put Disney in control of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios has since retained the rights to X-Men from Fox, though there aren't any plans for standalone X-Men films in the upcoming Marvel Phase 5 or 6 . Namor, a mutant, made a significant appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , and Deadpool 3 sees Jackman put on the Wolverine suit once more. Should Beast make his official MCU debut, it's unclear whether Nicholas Hoult, who played a younger Beast in Apocalypse, or Kelsey Grammer, who played Beast in X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men: Days of Future Past, would reprise the role.

For more, check out our list of all the new superhero movies flying your way in 2023 and beyond.

Comments / 1

Related
Gizmodo

Mickey 17, the Robert Pattinson Sci-Fi Film, Gets a Teaser and Release Date

The director of Parasite is back and now he’s got a Batman. Warner Bros. just officially announced that Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho is in production on the sci-fi adaptation Mickey 17, which stars Robert Pattinson, Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo. It’s on track for a release date of March 29, 2024, and along with the news comes a brief teaser. Check it out.
digitalspy.com

Marvel's Armor Wars star Don Cheadle addresses Arnold Schwarzenegger's rumoured MCU debut

Marvel's Armor Wars star Don Cheadle has cast doubt on Arnold Schwarzenegger appearing in the film. Originally planned as a Disney+ series, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently announced Cheadle will be getting a solo movie based on the classic comics storyline of the same name. There was subsequent speculation...
hypebeast.com

Hugh Jackman, Tobey Maguire, and More Rumored for 'Avengers: Secret Wars'

As Marvel Studios moves towards developing Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, entertainment insider YoutTube channel Heavy Spoiler is now reporting rumors for Avengers: Secret Wars. Previously known as simply Avengers 6, Marvel Studios is reportedly working towards filling the sixth installment with as many popular characters as possible.
Deadline

James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable

James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
murphysmultiverse.com

Jason Momoa Might Be Done as Aquaman After ‘The Lost Kingdom’

Nothing quite like another Warner Bros. shocker to end a quiet night. The Hollywood Reporter’s latest news drop has revealed an absolute bombshell – Patty Jenkins‘ Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward, and the DC Cinematic Universe established by Zack Snyder with 2013’s Man of Steel is likely over. If this wasn’t enough, THR also confirmed there are good odds the films released by the newly formed DC Studios over the next couple years will also be the last time fans see many of their favorite actors in their most iconic roles. This, according to the trade, would be true of even the heaviest DC hitters, including Jason Momoa as the undersea hero Arthur Curry, a.k.a. Aquaman.
Deadline

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: Kate Winslet Says James Cameron Has Become “Calmer” Since ‘Titanic’ & Director Reveals Why Sequel Took 13 Years

The world premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water was held Tuesday at Leicester Square in London, where the stars of the film got together to celebrate its debut. Kate Winslet, James Cameron, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and Andy Serkis were present and talked to Deadline about their work on the much-anticipated sequel. Winslet returned to work under Cameron’s direction after 25 years and said he was “absolutely amazing.” RELATED: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ World Premiere Gallery: Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, James Cameron & Zoe Saldaña Attend Gala “He’s so good at pulling the actors together and letting them figure it out,”...
The Hollywood Reporter

They Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller ‘Red Shirt’ (Exclusive)

Upcoming recession? Pshaw. Streaming wars over? Double pshaw. With its high priced acquisition of spy package Red Shirt, a spy thriller package with the bold-faced names of Channing Tatum, David Leitch and Simon Kinberg, Amazon has shown it is willing to pay big bucks in an era when streaming giants and major studios are rethinking movie strategies. More from The Hollywood ReporterChanning Tatum Shares Steamy Last Hurrah With Salma Hayek Pinault in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' TrailerHannah Waddingham Joins Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy' (Exclusive)T.J. Miller Says He Won't Work With Ryan Reynolds Again After Awkward On-Set 'Deadpool' Moment The studio...
thedigitalfix.com

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins nearly did a Marvel movie first

Wonder Woman is one of the best DC movies, managing to unite everyone who was arguing about Zack Snyder’s vision for the franchise when it came out in 2017. It was momentous, not least because Patty Jenkins became the first woman to direct a major superhero movie, a long overdue development – an honour that was nearly Marvel’s.
msn.com

Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon

Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
ComicBook

Matt Reeves' The Batman Universe Gets Surprising Update About Its Future

Huge updates about the future of the DC Universe on the big screen have dropped tonight and among them is news on Matt Reeves' The Batman franchise and spinoffs. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that even though multiple movies are seemingly being cancelled and plans are in flux for the return of some characters (Henry Cavill's Superman for example doesn't seem as confirmed as it did before), the movies and TV spinoffs from Matt Reeves' movie are safe. According to the trade, this corner of the DCU on film is one that James Gunn and Peter Safran seem "likely not to touch." So for the time being, it's all safe.
The Independent

Avatar: The Last Airbender series ‘had to change its name’ because of James Cameron’s Avatar

James Cameron has apparently always had big plans for his Avatar film series. In fact, half a decade before Avatar’s 2009 debut – whereupon it became the highest-grossing film of all time worldwide, earning $2.9bn (£2.3bn) at the box office – he had already acquired the rights to its title.As it turns out, Cameron’s forward thinking had ramifications for Nickelodeon’s hit animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. “In 2004 we learned that we had to change the name of our show from Avatar to Avatar: The Last Airbender because James Cameron already had the rights to a movie called...
ComicBook

Keanu Reeves: John Wick 4 Is "The Hardest Movie I've Ever Made"

John Wick is hard to kill, but even harder to make. Keanu Reeves reprises his role as the titular master assassin in John Wick: Chapter 4, the fourth installment of Lionsgate's action franchise from returning director Chad Stahelski. After the fourquel dropped an action-packed first trailer last month, Reeves appeared at Brazil's CCXP convention over the weekend to reveal a new poster and preview JW4 during a panel for the sequel to 2019's John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. With the fourth chapter finding the Baba Yaga hunted by an army of High Table super-assassins, an especially action-heavy JW4 put Wick — and Reeves — through the wringer.
Looper

James McAvoy Calls Out Showtime's Shamless For Copying One Of His Scenes From The Original

These days, James McAvoy is widely regarded as a legit A-lister in most Hollywood circles. He's also considered by some to be one of the finest actors of his generation, earning rave reviews for his work in tentpole productions (the "X-Men" franchise and "Split," for example) and more indie-minded fare ("Atonement," "The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby") alike. 20 years ago, however, McAvoy was just another young talent looking to make a name for himself on the U.K. entertainment scene.
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

33K+
Followers
38K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy