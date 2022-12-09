ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Million-dollar living on tap in Old Metairie, Madisonville and Uptown

The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
MADISONVILLE, LA
adventure.com

Meet the chef behind New Orleans’ African American-owned cooking school

Chef Dee Lavigne learned to cook at the age of seven. After a brief career in accountancy, she decided to ditch the world of spreadsheets and focus on her true passion: food. Now she runs the first African American-owned cooking school in New Orleans in over 80 years, whipping up Cajun and Creole classics for hungry travelers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Chef Kevin Belton Recipes: Angel Hair Shrimp Pasta, Fall Cobb Salad

NEW ORLEANS — Angel Hair Shrimp Bake. In a greased 13x9-in. baking dish, layer half the pasta, shrimp, feta cheese, white cheddar cheese, and salsa. Repeat layers. Sprinkle with the Monterey Jack cheese, parsley, Creole seasoning, basil, and oregano. In a small bowl, whisk the eggs, half-and-half, and yogurt;...
CREOLE, LA
NOLA.com

Tech companies look to hire 80 at LED job fair

Five digital and tech companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill 80 full-time job openings, in positions such as system engineer, Java developers, salesforce developer and software requirements specialist.
BATON ROUGE, LA
whereyat.com

New Orleans’ Classic Doberge Cake

Everyone and their grandmothers are familiar with New Orleans' most famous baked good: the Carnival classic king cake. However, the Crescent City is also the birthplace of the delightful doberge cake. Typically pronounced as "doh-bear-ge" or "dough-bash", a doberge cake is a dessert that is really only known by locals...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Free Christmas Lunch to be held on Dec. 18

The Royal Court of the Krewe of Hercules is hosting a FREE Christmas Lunch for all elderly and low-income citizens of Terrebonne Parish. The lunch will be held on December 18, 2022, at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center. The event will be held from 9am – 2pm, with music by Cajun Sunrise.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA

