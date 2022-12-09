Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Climate Change Could Force People To Leave New OrleansMatt LillywhiteNew Orleans, LA
Dollar stores profiting billions, fined millions on employee safety violations, workers protest for better pay & safetyAmarie M.
Vessel operators reluctant to invest in offshore windDoug Stewart
New Orleans man murders UBER driver, posts video to Facebook—‘I didn’t choose her, UBER picked her’The Modern TimesNew Orleans, LA
2016 Case Of A Woman Found Dead In Her BathtubStill Unsolved
Related
NOLA.com
New Lakeview restaurant from Velvet Cactus, Wrong Iron owners takes shape; see the latest
When the Lakeview restaurant Elle J's closed this summer, its address at 900 Harrison Ave. did not stay up for grabs long. The owners of the nearby restaurant Velvet Cactus and the Mid-City bar Wrong Iron on the Greenway pounced, leasing the space right away while still developing plans for what they'd open there.
NOLA.com
Million-dollar living on tap in Old Metairie, Madisonville and Uptown
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
NOLA.com
Chick-fil-A is growing in New Orleans: Try these 10 local fried chicken sandwiches instead
News that Chick-fil-A is expanding in New Orleans provoked a strong response, including from those who crave its fried chicken sandwiches (and they are many), those who hold the Atlanta-based chain in disdain, or those simply mystified by why people queue in their cars for lengthy drive-thru lines for this.
NOLA.com
French Market Corp. looks to redevelop Elysian Fields parking lots into garage, housing, retail
The French Market Corporation is looking to turn two surface parking lots at Elysian Fields Avenue and Decatur Street into a mixed-use, multi-level development that could house a parking garage with ground-floor retail tenants, a music venue, affordable housing units and community resources. The public agency will solicit proposals in...
adventure.com
Meet the chef behind New Orleans’ African American-owned cooking school
Chef Dee Lavigne learned to cook at the age of seven. After a brief career in accountancy, she decided to ditch the world of spreadsheets and focus on her true passion: food. Now she runs the first African American-owned cooking school in New Orleans in over 80 years, whipping up Cajun and Creole classics for hungry travelers.
thelouisianaweekend.com
NOLA ChristmasFest 2022 returning with ice skating, chilly ice slides, holiday activities
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - NOLA ChristmasFest, billed as the region’s only indoor Christmas festival, returns to the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center from Dec. 21 to Dec. 30. The holiday festival transforms more than 300,000 square feet of space into a winter wonderland, including an ice...
This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In Louisiana
Travel + Leisure found the best best holiday light displays in each state.
Climate Change Could Force People To Leave New Orleans
Hurricanes are expected to become more intense in New Orleans due to climate change.Photo byNASA. "Louisiana is the most vulnerable state in the country when it comes to climate change," said Louisiana State University climatologist Barry Keim in Vice. "And maybe in the world."
WWL-TV
Chef Kevin Belton Recipes: Angel Hair Shrimp Pasta, Fall Cobb Salad
NEW ORLEANS — Angel Hair Shrimp Bake. In a greased 13x9-in. baking dish, layer half the pasta, shrimp, feta cheese, white cheddar cheese, and salsa. Repeat layers. Sprinkle with the Monterey Jack cheese, parsley, Creole seasoning, basil, and oregano. In a small bowl, whisk the eggs, half-and-half, and yogurt;...
NOLA.com
Collegiate to take over Cohen High, moving Rosenwald Academy to Uptown New Orleans
Collegiate Academies expects to take over Walter L. Cohen High School next year, moving its west bank charter high school, Rosenwald Collegiate Academy, into the newly completed building in Uptown New Orleans. The plan, which calls for retaining the historic Cohen name, depends on Orleans public schools Superintendent Avis Williams...
NOLA.com
It looks like New Orleans is finally starting to enforce short-term rental rules
After years of little or no short-term rental enforcement cases, New Orleans is suddenly faced with a new, and welcome, problem: a backlog of hundreds of open investigations that could result in potentially millions in fines and the first substantive check on the industry. Since New Orleans nearly tripled the...
NOLA.com
Here's which New Orleans metro schools that are closing due to bad weather
Several schools in the New Orleans metro are closing Wednesday or are closing early due to a severe weather threat. Several city, state and government offices are closed as well. The worst of the severe weather is expected to reach New Orleans metro toward the middle of the day and...
NOLA.com
New Orleans port expansion in St. Bernard takes major step forward with $800M investment
Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Port of New Orleans on Monday announced that two global leaders in the maritime industry will invest $800 million in the proposed container ship terminal planned for the Mississippi River in St. Bernard Parish. The commitment from Ports America, the largest marine terminal operator...
NOLA.com
Tech companies look to hire 80 at LED job fair
Five digital and tech companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill 80 full-time job openings, in positions such as system engineer, Java developers, salesforce developer and software requirements specialist.
NOLA.com
Celebration in the Oaks, Lafreniere lights canceled Wednesday due to bad weather
Two of metro New Orleans' largest holiday light shows have canceled their Wednesday night events due to the severe weather threat. City Park's Celebration in the Oaks will be closed Wednesday, park officials confirmed. The cancellation includes the driving tour and the walking tour. Ticket holders will be contacted with...
whereyat.com
New Orleans’ Classic Doberge Cake
Everyone and their grandmothers are familiar with New Orleans' most famous baked good: the Carnival classic king cake. However, the Crescent City is also the birthplace of the delightful doberge cake. Typically pronounced as "doh-bear-ge" or "dough-bash", a doberge cake is a dessert that is really only known by locals...
This Bakery Has The Best Pastries In Louisiana
Yelp compiled a list of the best spots in the country to enjoy a pastry.
New Orleans Police: Woman dances on man, then steals his wallet
According to the NOPD, the robbery happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on the edge of the French Quarter.
houmatimes.com
Free Christmas Lunch to be held on Dec. 18
The Royal Court of the Krewe of Hercules is hosting a FREE Christmas Lunch for all elderly and low-income citizens of Terrebonne Parish. The lunch will be held on December 18, 2022, at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center. The event will be held from 9am – 2pm, with music by Cajun Sunrise.
NOLA.com
After gunman shoots four at New Orleans dollar store, workers demand safety
One day in September, when Shawn Byrd was working alone in the Family Dollar store in New Orleans' St. Claude neighborhood, a man who'd been shot multiple times staggered in, begging for help. Byrd held up the man's head, to ensure he continued to breathe, and tried to stanch his...
Comments / 0