FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
20-Year-Old Charged With Attempted Murder In Stabbing Of Girlfriend At Capital Region College
A 20-year-old man has been formally charged in connection with an alleged stabbing attack on his girlfriend at a Capital Region college.Zymeir Walton, of Albany, was indicted on multiple charges, including second-degree attempted murder, in Rensselaer County Court on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Earlier Repo…
Amsterdam man faces criminally negligent homicide charge
An Amsterdam man was arrested on Friday following a more than six-month long homicide investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. Christian Vega, 32, is charged with criminally negligent homicide.
Saratoga Springs facing lawsuit after officer-involved shooting
The attorney for a woman who was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Saratoga Springs says he plans on filing a lawsuit against the city.
WNYT
Murder charge dropped for defendant in 2017 Pittsfield death
A judge has dismissed the murder charge against one of the defendants in the shooting death of Asiyanna Jones. The judge ruled that prosecutors failed to provide enough evidence to support the indictment against Elizabeth Perez, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The paper reports that...
iheart.com
Rensselaer County Woman Facing Charges For Driving Wrong Way on Northway
A Rensselaer County woman is facing charges after State Police say she was spotted driving the wrong way on the Northway. Troopers say 30-year-old Ellissa Carmin of Nassau was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes in Wilton on Sunday morning and was pulled over. She was arrested for DWI and a search of her vehicle led to the discovery of cocaine. Carmin was also uncooperative after being taken into custody and ended up injuring a Trooper. She was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and released.
Police: Greenwich man charged with assault, making violent threat
Police say it happened Sunday at an apartment on the West side of town.
WNYT
Suspect in HVCC stabbing arraigned in Rensselaer County Court
The suspect in last month’s stabbing at Hudson Valley Community College was arraigned in Rensselaer County Court on Tuesday. Zymeir Walton, 20, faces several charges – including attempted murder, assault, robbery, and weapons possession. He was previously arraigned in Troy City Court, before the case was moved to the county.
Man allegedly steals cigarettes, scratch-offs from Stewart’s
A Hagaman resident was arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly stealing a "quantity" of cigarettes and scratch-off tickets from a Stewart's Shop before fleeing the scene.
WNYT
Lake Luzerne man accused of stealing $1,500 from debit card
A 19-year-old man is under arrest after allegedly stealing more than $1,500. Michael Riley, 19, of Lake Luzerne stole a debit card and spent more than $1,500 without the victim’s consent, say police. He was processed in Queensbury and issued an appearance ticket.
WNYT
Family of man missing from Rensselaer County pleads for answers
The family of a man missing from Rensselaer County is speaking about his disappearance for the first time as they pray for his safe return. David Fearnley, 45, went missing on November 23, the night before Thanksgiving, almost three weeks ago. He was last seen in Pittstown, on Tamarac Road at 8:20 p.m.
Lake Luzerne teen arrested for alleged grand larceny
A 19-year-old from Lake Luzerne was arrested after allegedly taking a debit card without permission and purchasing over $1,500 worth of merchandise. Michael Riley is charged with fourth-degree grand larceny.
WNYT
Nassau woman accused of driving wrong-way on Northway while drunk
A Nassau woman is under arrest after police say she was driving backward on the Northway, early Sunday morning. Ellissa Carmin, 30, was found near Wilton. She was drunk at the time, say state police – who add they found cocaine within her car and that she injured a trooper while in custody.
Ballston Spa Couple Starved, Neglected Labrador Retriever, Police Say
A couple from the region is facing animal abuse charges after allegedly starving their Labrador Retriever. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office began investigating on Saturday, Dec. 3, when they received a complaint from the Saratoga County Animal Shelter about a yellow Labrador Retriever that had been dropped off “under suspicious circumstances,” police said.
Can You Help Saratoga Co Sheriff’s? Woman Pulled from SUV & Assaulted
A scary incident occurred on a farm road in Halfmoon on Friday night (December 9th). The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is hoping someone witnessed it or knows something about the altercation and can help identify a suspect. What Happened?. At 5:20 pm on Friday night, December 9th, the Saratoga County...
WNYT
Schenectady teen remains missing as search enters third week
The search continues in Schenectady for Samantha Humphrey. The 14-year-old girl went missing on Nov. 25. Samantha’s family says she went to meet her ex-boyfriend in Riverside Park, in the Stockade section of Schenectady. Police have said that the young man is cooperating with the investigation. Schenectady Police and...
Rensselaer County man faces additional charges in rape case
A Castleton on Hudson man is facing additional charges after initially being accused of second-degree rape and endangering the welfare of a child on December 5.
Ballston Spa duo accused of animal abuse
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office received a complaint from the Saratoga County Animal Shelter on December 3, of a yellow Labrador retriever that had been turned into them under suspicious circumstances, according to a press release.
‘Good Luck with That!’ Schenectady Judge Drops Hammer on Baby Killer in Viral Video
A Judge in Upstate New York delivered a ruthless sentence along with a merciless message to a Rotterdam man found guilty of beating a 4-year-old boy to death in court last week. The short video which appeared on Tik Tok last week has garnered nearly 500,000 likes and tens of...
westernmassnews.com
Remains found in Lee identified as Meghan Marohn, cause of death undetermined
LEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Boston positively identified the remains found on September 1st in Lee as Meghan Marohn, a New York woman reported missing back in March of this year. According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the Chief Medical...
NEWS10 ABC
North Adams man charged with attempted enticement of minor
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, a North Adams man was arrested and charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, as well as attempting to send obscene material to a minor. James Macko, 23, faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. The criminal complaint against...
