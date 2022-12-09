ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleburgh, NY

WNYT

Murder charge dropped for defendant in 2017 Pittsfield death

A judge has dismissed the murder charge against one of the defendants in the shooting death of Asiyanna Jones. The judge ruled that prosecutors failed to provide enough evidence to support the indictment against Elizabeth Perez, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The paper reports that...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iheart.com

Rensselaer County Woman Facing Charges For Driving Wrong Way on Northway

A Rensselaer County woman is facing charges after State Police say she was spotted driving the wrong way on the Northway. Troopers say 30-year-old Ellissa Carmin of Nassau was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes in Wilton on Sunday morning and was pulled over. She was arrested for DWI and a search of her vehicle led to the discovery of cocaine. Carmin was also uncooperative after being taken into custody and ended up injuring a Trooper. She was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and released.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Suspect in HVCC stabbing arraigned in Rensselaer County Court

The suspect in last month’s stabbing at Hudson Valley Community College was arraigned in Rensselaer County Court on Tuesday. Zymeir Walton, 20, faces several charges – including attempted murder, assault, robbery, and weapons possession. He was previously arraigned in Troy City Court, before the case was moved to the county.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Family of man missing from Rensselaer County pleads for answers

The family of a man missing from Rensselaer County is speaking about his disappearance for the first time as they pray for his safe return. David Fearnley, 45, went missing on November 23, the night before Thanksgiving, almost three weeks ago. He was last seen in Pittstown, on Tamarac Road at 8:20 p.m.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Nassau woman accused of driving wrong-way on Northway while drunk

A Nassau woman is under arrest after police say she was driving backward on the Northway, early Sunday morning. Ellissa Carmin, 30, was found near Wilton. She was drunk at the time, say state police – who add they found cocaine within her car and that she injured a trooper while in custody.
NASSAU, NY
Daily Voice

Ballston Spa Couple Starved, Neglected Labrador Retriever, Police Say

A couple from the region is facing animal abuse charges after allegedly starving their Labrador Retriever. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office began investigating on Saturday, Dec. 3, when they received a complaint from the Saratoga County Animal Shelter about a yellow Labrador Retriever that had been dropped off “under suspicious circumstances,” police said.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
WNYT

Schenectady teen remains missing as search enters third week

The search continues in Schenectady for Samantha Humphrey. The 14-year-old girl went missing on Nov. 25. Samantha’s family says she went to meet her ex-boyfriend in Riverside Park, in the Stockade section of Schenectady. Police have said that the young man is cooperating with the investigation. Schenectady Police and...
SCHENECTADY, NY
westernmassnews.com

Remains found in Lee identified as Meghan Marohn, cause of death undetermined

LEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Boston positively identified the remains found on September 1st in Lee as Meghan Marohn, a New York woman reported missing back in March of this year. According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the Chief Medical...
LEE, MA
NEWS10 ABC

North Adams man charged with attempted enticement of minor

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, a North Adams man was arrested and charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, as well as attempting to send obscene material to a minor. James Macko, 23, faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. The criminal complaint against...
NORTH ADAMS, MA

