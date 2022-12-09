Who's in and out of the running for Stanford's head coaching vacancy
By Kevin Borba
All Cardinal
5 days ago
We are finally beginning to learn more about Stanford's head coaching vacancy
One of the biggest storylines of the offseason was David Shaw stepping down as the head coach at Stanford.
This of course led to conspiracies as to who will be his replacement , with a lot of former coaches with Stanford ties were being thrown around. There were also some outsiders, that people viewed as legitimate candidates for what has been ranked the best opening in college football.
There have been some surprise candidates here and there, so I felt it was necessary to update the public on who is in the running and who is not.
Navy wasted no time moving on from head coach Ken Niumatalolo after Saturday's double-overtime loss to Army. Niumatalolo was in Navy's locker room on Saturday when athletic director Chet Gladchuk walked in and fired him. "First of all, we just got kicked in the gut," Niumatalolo said, via ESPN. "I...
It's safe to say that Deion Sanders isn't a fan of a legendary college football head coach. Sanders recalled his visit to the University of Georgia and his visit with head coach Vince Dooley. It's safe to say Coach Prime wasn't a fan. “When I went to the University of...
The college football world was reeling from news on Sunday afternoon that Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was rushed to the hospital with a “personal health issue.” More reports have since revealed that the beloved college football head coach is facing very life-threatening health issues. According to reports, Mike Leach suffered “a massive heart attack” on Read more...
The post Nick Saban comments on Mike Leach situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
As the wider college football prays for Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach to recover from his medical emergency, information on what happened to him remains scarce. Even SEC insider Paul Finebaum is lacking answers. Appearing on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, Finebaum wished Leach the best and is...
Troy Aikman remains one of sports media's most trusted voices. So his opinion is worth listening to when it comes to the NFL.
The post Troy Aikman Calls Out NFL Owners, Agrees With Tom Brady Concerning the League’s Future: ‘There’s a Lot of Bad Football’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
A college sports announcer has reportedly been fired. According to a report by the Toledo Blade, the voice of the school's athletic teams has been let go. Brent Balbinot, the voice of the Toledo Rockets, has been fired, per the report. "He flew on the men’s basketball charter to last...
At first viewing, the tackle that Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith put on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was brutal. Upon further review it was illegal and a case could be made it was a dirty play altogether. Smith slung Pickett down early in the Steelers loss to the Ravens,...
Do it at halftime, Broncos... The Broncos are currently getting shellacked by the Chiefs at home on Sunday afternoon. Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett has survived so far this season, but enough is enough. Do it already, Denver. "Is there any good reason Nathaniel Hackett should finish the season? The...
Jackson State has found its successor to Deion Sanders. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the HBCU powerhouse is set to hire T.C. Taylor as its head coach. Taylor was the team's wide receivers coach under Sanders. He's a Jackson State alum with strong ties to the program. Thamel said Jackson...
Comments / 0