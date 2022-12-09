ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 16

Related
Yardbarker

Kylian Mbappe responds to Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest social media post

Kylian Mbappe has offered his support to Cristiano Ronaldo following Portugal’s quarter-final exit from the 2022 World Cup. The French international helped guide Les Bleus to the competition’s semi-finals after beating England 2-1 on Saturday night. However, Portugal weren’t so lucky at the same stage of the tournament,...
brytfmonline.com

Six hours was enough for Cristiano Ronaldo’s post with Messi to enter the top 10 in Instagram history – CR7 Diary

It was just before 6pm when Cristiano Ronaldo, Leo Messi and Louis Vuitton stormed the internet with a post Photo of two football stars sitting at the same table playing chess🇧🇷 Posting naturally had a huge impact on social media, but maybe not all of a sudden. It’s just that, after almost six and a half hours, the aforementioned post has already surpassed 22 million likes, which already puts it in the 10th place with the most likes in the history of Instagram. That’s in… six hours!
The Independent

23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla

In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
hypebeast.com

Referee for Argentina vs. Netherlands World Cup Match Sent Home

Following his controversial decisions in the heated Argentina vs. Netherlands match for the Qatar World Cup quarterfinals, Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz has reportedly been released from the tournament while the game’s VAR officials will still be given the option to participate in future competitions. The game which has...
CNN

Cristiano Ronaldo speaks for first time since shock World Cup exit

A day after leaving the 2022 World Cup in tears as his chances to win the tournament for the first time in his career were shattered, Portugal superstar striker Cristiano Ronaldo said bringing a World Cup title to Portugal was "the biggest and most ambitious dream" of his career but "the dream was beautiful while it lasted."
New York Post

Horrific video shows man, 82, attacked by rampaging bull in Spain

Harrowing video captured the moment an 82-year-old man was attacked by a bull and slammed into a wall during a festival in Spain. During the frightening incident Sunday at the Bou en Corda (Bull on a Rope) event in Ontinyent, the bull is seen charging the elderly man after he fails to outrun the beast, the clip posted by the Daily Mail shows. Screams are heard as the man is gored by the animal’s horns and thrown against the wall before falling to the pavement, where he’s seen motionless. The bull continues its attack before being pulled away from the helpless victim with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy