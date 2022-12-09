Read full article on original website
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Twitter is going mad about Ally McCoist's commentary during Argentina vs Croatia
Ally McCoist's performance during Argentina vs Croatia was one to rival Lionel Messi's
Woman Catching Man Appearing to Flirt at World Cup Goes Viral: 'Busted'
A short clip of a woman applying makeup during Brazil's game against Croatia has gone viral.
Kylian Mbappe responds to Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest social media post
Kylian Mbappe has offered his support to Cristiano Ronaldo following Portugal’s quarter-final exit from the 2022 World Cup. The French international helped guide Les Bleus to the competition’s semi-finals after beating England 2-1 on Saturday night. However, Portugal weren’t so lucky at the same stage of the tournament,...
Airline hits back after woman claimed she was stopped from boarding flight for being 'too big'
An airline has hit back after a woman claimed she was stopped from boarding a flight due to her size, saying she was ‘rude’ and ‘aggressive’ to staff. Brazilian social media influencer Juliana Nehme, 38, was due to travel from Beirut to Doha on 22 November.
Six hours was enough for Cristiano Ronaldo’s post with Messi to enter the top 10 in Instagram history – CR7 Diary
It was just before 6pm when Cristiano Ronaldo, Leo Messi and Louis Vuitton stormed the internet with a post Photo of two football stars sitting at the same table playing chess🇧🇷 Posting naturally had a huge impact on social media, but maybe not all of a sudden. It’s just that, after almost six and a half hours, the aforementioned post has already surpassed 22 million likes, which already puts it in the 10th place with the most likes in the history of Instagram. That’s in… six hours!
23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla
In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
World Cup anthem singer Maluma walks out of interview after accusations of “whitewashing” Qatar human rights abuses
Maluma, the singer of the 2022 Qatar World Cup anthem, stormed out of an interview after being accused of “whitewashing” regarding the host country’s human rights record. The 2022 World Cup began last night (November 20) and will run until December 18 in and around the capital...
Plus-Size Brazilian Model Claims Qatar Airways Told Her She Was “Too Big For Coach” But Airline Says She Was “Extremely Rude And Aggressive”
A “plus-size” Brazilian model complained on Instagram that she was denied passage after staff told her she was too fat to fly. But Qatar Airways says the real reason she was denied boarding was because her party was rude and lacked requisite documentation for her destination. Plus-Size Brazilian...
Luka Modric Consoled By Sergio Aguero And Angel Di Maria After Croatia's World Cup Dream Dies
Modric was on the verge of tears when he was subbed off in the 81st minute of Croatia's 3-0 loss to Argentina on Tuesday.
Qatar just spat in the face of Budweiser’s $75 million World Cup sponsorship
Thumama stadium in Doha, where beer-less fans will watch World Cup matches. For many sports fans, attending a game and drinking beer go hand in hand. Well aware of this, AB InBev’s Budweiser spends about $75 million every four years to be the official beer sponsor of the World Cup.
Referee for Argentina vs. Netherlands World Cup Match Sent Home
Following his controversial decisions in the heated Argentina vs. Netherlands match for the Qatar World Cup quarterfinals, Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz has reportedly been released from the tournament while the game’s VAR officials will still be given the option to participate in future competitions. The game which has...
Cristiano Ronaldo speaks for first time since shock World Cup exit
A day after leaving the 2022 World Cup in tears as his chances to win the tournament for the first time in his career were shattered, Portugal superstar striker Cristiano Ronaldo said bringing a World Cup title to Portugal was "the biggest and most ambitious dream" of his career but "the dream was beautiful while it lasted."
Germany wants Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania to join Schengen - interior minister
BERLIN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Germany supports bids by Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania to join the Schengen area, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in Brussels on Thursday, adding that she did not share Austria's opposition to enlargement of the visa-free travel zone.
Horrific video shows man, 82, attacked by rampaging bull in Spain
Harrowing video captured the moment an 82-year-old man was attacked by a bull and slammed into a wall during a festival in Spain. During the frightening incident Sunday at the Bou en Corda (Bull on a Rope) event in Ontinyent, the bull is seen charging the elderly man after he fails to outrun the beast, the clip posted by the Daily Mail shows. Screams are heard as the man is gored by the animal’s horns and thrown against the wall before falling to the pavement, where he’s seen motionless. The bull continues its attack before being pulled away from the helpless victim with...
Portugal Coach Fernando Santos Says He Doesn't Regret Benching Cristiano Ronaldo
Following Morocco’s upset defeat of Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Portugal’s Head Coach Fernando Santos shares that he has “no regrets” about not starting Cristiano Ronaldo. The soccer star only made his way on the field during the 51st minute as his team was trailing 1-0.
Croatia manager believes beating Argentina in World Cup semi-final will make it the nation's greatest ever victory
"If we win tomorrow that would make it the greatest historical game for Croatia of all time," he said in the pre-match press conference
The Safest Places To Retire Outside the US
Some retirees want to stretch their dollars, while others are most concerned with proximity to family, fishing holes or golf courses. Plenty of other folks just want to feel safe as age, and if...
A Cat Is At The Center Of Latest World Cup Controversy
A news conference with Brazilian player Vinícius Júnior took an awkward turn when the kitty appeared.
World Cup security guard falls to death at same match where Grant Wahl passed away
A 24-year-old Kenyan man working as a security guard at the World Cup in Qatar has died after suffering a "serious fall" while on duty during Saturday's quarterfinals match between Argentina and the Netherlands. According to a report by Adam Crafton of The Athletic, John Njau Kibue moved to Qatar...
