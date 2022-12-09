Read full article on original website
Snow overnight for a slick Wednesday morning commute
We are tracking a weak disturbance dropping out of British Columbia early Wednesday morning that will bring light snow to extreme Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Expect less than 1″ of snow in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area. We are also tracking a cooling trend which will drop our high temperatures into the teens by next week.
Fog to flurries to frigid Cold – Mark
It’ll be cloudy and cold with some light flurries Wednesday morning, then the bitter cold moves in for the weekend. Be careful and make sure your pets have a place to stay warm. Plan your day. There will be low clouds, and the patchy freezing fog will continue in...
Morning light snow with afternoon flurries possible – Mark
We’re tracking some light snow this morning with about an inch expected. It’ll be cloudy and cold with overnight fog again. We will continue to get colder over the weekend, but not as cold as expected. There’s a chance of snow again on Sunday. Plan your day.
Arctic air: temperatures in the teens Tuesday morning with even colder weather in the forecast – Kris
We are tracking Arctic air which will bring the coldest conditions of the season to the region through the 7-day forecast. We are also tracking a weak disturbance for Wednesday which might bring very light snow to the Inland Northwest. Plan your Tuesday. Find your warmest coats, gloves and hats,...
Foggy morning, sunny afternoon and then arctic cold moves in – Mark
We are tracking dense patchy fog with afternoon sunshine and cold temperatures. We will see the cold continue with extreme Arctic cold at the end of the week. Highs into the weekend will be in the teens with single-digit overnight lows. Plan your day. There will be some fog in...
Cold to very cold this week – Mark
We’ll have areas of fog and cold with temps in the mid 20’s all day. Overnight lows start in the teens, and then by the weekend we’ll be in single digits. Wednesday morning, there will be flurries in the region. The very cold arctic air will be with us into next week.
Fog, flurries, and a big cool down in the forecast – Matt
Patchy dense fog will slow things down around Spokane and Coeur d’Alene Sunday night and Monday morning. Spotty snow showers are also lingering around the Blue Mountains on Sunday night and will bring some flurries to the L-C Valley and moderate accumulations to the Camas Prairie through Monday. Otherwise,...
This Is The Coldest City In Washington
Grab your coats! Stacker found the coldest city in every state.
‘It’s never been like this’: Frustration mounting in unplowed neighborhoods
SPOKANE Wash. — The City of Spokane is in full plow operations; 50+ crews are working 24 hours per day, clearing the snow and ice from busy roads across the city. But many neighborhoods around Spokane have yet to reap the benefits of that service. “I’ve been here for around 12 years, and it’s never been like this,” said Cindy...
Spokane Valley initiates full residential plow
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley initiated a full residential plow Sunday afternoon. Road crews with the City of Spokane Valley will be clearing snow and ice off the streets. Warmer temperatures on Saturday and early Sunday left a lot of snow, slush and ice on some roads. With 624 lane miles to plow, the City of Spokane Valley says...
Idaho Transportation Department confirms oil leaking into Lake Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department confirmed Monday that oil is leaking from construction equipment that fell into Lake Coeur d'Alene more than 30 years ago, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. A sheen of oil observed on the water near Higgens Point was first reported on social...
Air 4 Adventure: Traveling over the Grand Coulee and Moses Coulee
COLUMBIA RIVER, Wash. — If you are looking for a change in scenery and a little adventure, we have just the thing for you. About 100 miles west of Spokane are two geographical wonders — the Grand Coulee and the Moses Coulee. Carved by ice-age floods, the areas offer miles of hiking trails and views of what was once the...
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for snow tonight, and there’s even more on the way – Kris
We are tracking two rounds of widespread snow: one is in progress tonight and one is on the way for Friday night – Saturday. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Watches have been issued for both systems. Plan your Friday. I’ve already told my kids: plan on going to...
2-vehicle collision pushes truck into house in Spokane Valley
A two-vehicle crash pushed a truck into a house in Spokane Valley Monday afternoon.
More than 3,000 Avista, Inland Power customers without power
SPOKANE, Wash. - More than 3,000 Avista and Inland power customers are without power as warm and wet snow falls across the Inland Northwest. According to Inland Power's outage map, 1,847 customers are without power. Avista's outage map shows 2,861 customers without power. Avista said it is aware of the...
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Spokane Valley (Spokane Valley, WA)
The Spokane Valley Fire Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Monday. The accident occurred at E. Valleyway Avenue and North Bowdish Road at around 5 p.m. According to the officials, two vehicles collided with each other. The force of the impact caused one of the vehicles to crash into a house.
Toddler falls out of moving car in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A toddler is recovering after he fell out of a moving car, according to state troopers. Washington State Patrol says a man was driving with his 3-year-old grandson in the back seat. When he took a right on Sprague and Pines, the door unlatched somehow, and the boy tumbled into the street. The toddler was rushed...
School closings and delays in Spokane, Inland Northwest on Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — School closings and delays for Friday, Dec. 9. Lind-Ritzville Cooperative Schools: (students working remotely) Mary Walker School District: No student access day. Riverside School District. Tekoa School District. Delayed. Almira Coulee Hartline School District: 2-hour delay. Cheney Public Schools: 1-hour delay. Chewelah School District: 2-hour delay,...
Did You Know You Can Dine Inside Adorable Rooftop Igloos In Idaho?
Sometimes it isn’t enough to just go out and eat dinner with friends and family. Sometimes you need a special or unique location for the gathering. Well, the perfect location for a magical winter dinner does exist and you don’t need to travel far to experience it. Idaho...
Rescue crews remove body from Spokane River near Spokane Police Academy
SPOKANE, Wash.— Rescue crews have removed a body from the Spokane River near the Spokane Police Academy. The Spokane Fire Department said they saw a man enter the river who was later lost in the river at North Waterworks Street and East Surro Avenue. Rescue crews eventually located and recovered the body from the river. They say the body was...
