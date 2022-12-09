ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pend Oreille County, WA

KXLY

Snow overnight for a slick Wednesday morning commute

We are tracking a weak disturbance dropping out of British Columbia early Wednesday morning that will bring light snow to extreme Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Expect less than 1″ of snow in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area. We are also tracking a cooling trend which will drop our high temperatures into the teens by next week.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Fog to flurries to frigid Cold – Mark

It’ll be cloudy and cold with some light flurries Wednesday morning, then the bitter cold moves in for the weekend. Be careful and make sure your pets have a place to stay warm. Plan your day. There will be low clouds, and the patchy freezing fog will continue in...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Morning light snow with afternoon flurries possible – Mark

We’re tracking some light snow this morning with about an inch expected. It’ll be cloudy and cold with overnight fog again. We will continue to get colder over the weekend, but not as cold as expected. There’s a chance of snow again on Sunday. Plan your day.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Cold to very cold this week – Mark

We’ll have areas of fog and cold with temps in the mid 20’s all day. Overnight lows start in the teens, and then by the weekend we’ll be in single digits. Wednesday morning, there will be flurries in the region. The very cold arctic air will be with us into next week.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Fog, flurries, and a big cool down in the forecast – Matt

Patchy dense fog will slow things down around Spokane and Coeur d’Alene Sunday night and Monday morning. Spotty snow showers are also lingering around the Blue Mountains on Sunday night and will bring some flurries to the L-C Valley and moderate accumulations to the Camas Prairie through Monday. Otherwise,...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Valley initiates full residential plow

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley initiated a full residential plow Sunday afternoon. Road crews with the City of Spokane Valley will be clearing snow and ice off the streets. Warmer temperatures on Saturday and early Sunday left a lot of snow, slush and ice on some roads. With 624 lane miles to plow, the City of Spokane Valley says...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

More than 3,000 Avista, Inland Power customers without power

SPOKANE, Wash. - More than 3,000 Avista and Inland power customers are without power as warm and wet snow falls across the Inland Northwest. According to Inland Power's outage map, 1,847 customers are without power. Avista's outage map shows 2,861 customers without power. Avista said it is aware of the...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Toddler falls out of moving car in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A toddler is recovering after he fell out of a moving car, according to state troopers. Washington State Patrol says a man was driving with his 3-year-old grandson in the back seat. When he took a right on Sprague and Pines, the door unlatched somehow, and the boy tumbled into the street. The toddler was rushed...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

School closings and delays in Spokane, Inland Northwest on Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. — School closings and delays for Friday, Dec. 9. Lind-Ritzville Cooperative Schools: (students working remotely) Mary Walker School District: No student access day. Riverside School District. Tekoa School District. Delayed. Almira Coulee Hartline School District: 2-hour delay. Cheney Public Schools: 1-hour delay. Chewelah School District: 2-hour delay,...
SPOKANE, WA

