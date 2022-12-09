Read full article on original website
Jayson Tatum drops LeBron James truth bomb after toppling Lakers
Jayson Tatum got the better of LeBron James on Tuesday. The Boston Celtics came out victorious in an absolutely wild clash with the Los Angeles Lakers that saw both teams pull off improbably comebacks. But Tatum’s respect for James hasn’t diminished one bit. The Celtics star was asked about the matchup with LeBron that saw […] The post Jayson Tatum drops LeBron James truth bomb after toppling Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum nearly destroyed LeBron James with poster dunk of the season
LeBron James is no stranger to pulling off dunks that would have ended someone else’s career had they actually gone through the net. Back in the dying seconds of Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, James went soaring through the air, almost sending Draymond Green to the shadow realm with a ferocious hammer that […] The post Celtics star Jayson Tatum nearly destroyed LeBron James with poster dunk of the season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Wizards catch strays from Charles Barkley’s fiery Lakers rant
One thing that will never change for as long as LeBron James is around is that people will always expect his teams to contend, or, at the very least, fans will always be drawn to the gravity of his greatness. Alas, the reality of the situation is that the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t good at all. Through 27 games, almost a third of the season already in the books, the Lakers have mustered a mere 11-16 record, good for 12th in the Western Conference, and Charles Barkley is fed up with their dominance over the NBA news cycle.
Stephen Curry’s son Canon steals the show while dad monologues after Celtics win
The Golden State Warriors made a statement on Saturday, beating the league-leading Boston Celtics 123-107 in a highly anticipated rematch of last year’s NBA Finals. It was easily the defending champions’ best win of an uneven start to 2022-23, made all the more impressive because it came without Andrew Wiggins, who proved so pivotal on the Warriors’ run to their remarkable fourth title in eight years early last summer.
Stephen Curry gets brutally honest on current state of Warriors
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are arguably the most confounding team in the West this season. They have games where they look the part of the defending champions, like when they dismantled the Boston Celtics early last week. Then they have stinkers like the one they had on Tuesday against the previous season’s champion, the Milwaukee Bucks.
LeBron James passes Wilt Chamberlain for scoring record only Michael Jordan ever beat
The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t exactly have a night to remember on Tuesday as they lost what looked like an upset in hand against the Boston Celtics. LeBron James can at least revel in the fact that he garnered another piece of NBA history as a consolation prize. With...
LeBron James’ strong defense of Anthony Davis after brutal missed free throws vs. Celtics
For the second time in a week, Anthony Davis let the Los Angeles Lakers down at the free-throw line in the final seconds. Yet, LeBron James isn’t about to lose confidence in his teammate. Davis missed a free throw in the closing seconds of regulation in the Lakers’ overtime loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on […] The post LeBron James’ strong defense of Anthony Davis after brutal missed free throws vs. Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James drops sobering take on Lakers fumbling golden opportunity vs. Celtics
One could make the case that the Los Angeles Lakers’ recent overtime losses to the Philadelphia 76ers (in Philly on Friday) and the Boston Celtics (at home on Tuesday) marked moral victories for Darvin Ham’s 11-16 squad. In fact, I have made the case. LeBron James vehemently disagrees.
Warriors star Draymond Green reveals truth on what triggered him to push for ejection of Bucks fan
When Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green asked for a Milwaukee Bucks fan to be ejected from Tuesday’s game, a lot of people knew something bad or inappropriate was said during their heated exchange. And true enough, that is the case as Green revealed what triggered him to ask officials and security personnel to have […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green reveals truth on what triggered him to push for ejection of Bucks fan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jayson Tatum sends NBA Twitter into a frenzy as Celtics beat Lakers in crazy OT game
It appears as if the Boston Celtics were faltering late in the second game of a back-to-back. After leading the Los Angeles Lakers by double digits for most of the game, the Celtics let their foot off the gas. In the span of around 10 game minutes, the Lakers, led by their big three of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, turned an 88-74 deficit into a 105-93 lead with only a little over four minutes left in the fourth. The Lakers appeared to be on track for a win, but Jayson Tatum and the Celtics had other ideas.
Charles Barkley drops Lakers truth bomb that Clippers fans will love
It looks like Charles Barkley is tired of talking about the Los Angeles Lakers, and he even had some harsh words for LeBron James and co. as he compared them to the Los Angeles Clippers. During the latest episode of Inside the NBA on Tuesday, Barkley took issue on the...
3 instant reactions to Lakers vs. Celtics: LA’s pros and cons on full display
It looked like the Los Angeles Lakers (11-16) were going to be predictably outclassed by the Boston Celtics (22-7) on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles was roasted in the first half and trailed the league’s best team by 20 points in the third quarter. Then the unimaginable happened — even by NBA regular-season […] The post 3 instant reactions to Lakers vs. Celtics: LA’s pros and cons on full display appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Miserable Charles Barkley reacts to James Harden passing him on all-time scoring list
Charles Barkley slid one spot down the NBA’s all-time scoring list Tuesday night, with Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden passing him for the 27th spot. Harden entered the Sixers’ game against the Sacramento Kings at home needing just 14 more points to tie Barkley on the list and 15 to gain solo possession of the […] The post Miserable Charles Barkley reacts to James Harden passing him on all-time scoring list appeared first on ClutchPoints.
REPORT: Pelicans hit with concerning Brandon Ingram injury update amid Zion Williamson’s scorching run
Zion Williamson has been doing much of the heavy lifting for the New Orleans Pelicans of late, and you have to say that he’s been doing a marvelous job at it. Well, the 22-year-old will need to carry the load for a while longer with the Pelicans now being hit with a concerning injury update […] The post REPORT: Pelicans hit with concerning Brandon Ingram injury update amid Zion Williamson’s scorching run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star Anthony Davis’ MVP claim draws sobering truth bomb from Shaq
Despite the fact that the Anthon Davis hype train has slowed down a bit of late, it’s still hard to deny that the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is playing some of the best basketball of his career right now. So much so, that there have been more than a few folks out there who think that AD should be in the MVP conversation.
LeBron James clowned by Paul Pierce after bewildering loss to Celtics
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, at one point, had a 99.3 percent probability to take the win over the visiting Boston Celtics. The monumental choke job left Celtics icon and former James rival Paul Pierce absolutely giddy. Pierce was in attendance at Crypto.com Arena and had a message...
Sixers star James Harden fittingly passes Charles Barkley to climb up historic NBA list
James Harden hasn’t even been back for too long since his most recent injury spell but already, the Philadelphia 76ers superstar is making history again. On Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings, Harden climbed the NBA’s all-time scoring list after surpassing Sixers icon Charles Barkley on the prestigious tally board.
New angle on Chris Paul’s dirty elbow to Jose Alvarado goes viral
Chris Paul vs. Jose Alvarado is the point guard rivalry we never knew we needed. The back-to-back New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns clashes last week gave it the spotlight once again ever since it began during last season’s first-round playoff matchup. Tempers flared once again in their Friday...
James Harden breathing down Magic Johnson’s neck with stunning feat vs. Kings
James Harden had his way against the Sacramento Kings Tuesday night, as he put up a scintillating stat line in a 123-103 home win by the Sixers. Harden finished with 21 points on 7-for-13 shooting from the field and also added 15 assists in 36 minutes on the floor. His impact on the game was […] The post James Harden breathing down Magic Johnson’s neck with stunning feat vs. Kings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
5 Most expensive LeBron James cards that will definitely explode in value as he breaks scoring record
Without a doubt, LeBron James is the greatest player of his generation. While the GOAT argument has been a divisive one amongst fans, his place in the history of the game is solidified after countless achievements in the NBA. Soon enough, there’ll be one more record the Los Angeles Lakers’ star will break – scoring the most points in league history. And when that happens, expect the King’s stock in the NBA card market to garner more attention from collectors and investors alike. We take a look below at the LeBron James cards that will benefit in value once that record has been broken.
