ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau, WI

Red Brush Gang/The second week of deer camp

By By Mark Walters
Waunakee Tribune
Waunakee Tribune
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XVmcu_0jdLE2Rx00

Hello friends,

This week’s column is about the second week of deer camp for The Red Brush Gang whose up to 23 members take up residence each fall on public land in northern Juneau. We live in our makeshift 18x36 foot pole barn that is home and then take it down on the last day of Wisconsin’s gun, deer season.

Monday, Nov. 21,

High 34, low 17

Today’s high of 34 has replaced opening day’s high of 22 with strong winds, and this is the first day that the gang starts doing deer drives. Our drives would be in sections of approximately a mile long by a mile wide and there would be 13 of us today and these drives can be man killers. Some of our gang simply has too many decades on their knees, some have injuries and there is nothing that can be done about that. They are automatic standers.

Standers that can hit running bucks are far and few between, and the young guys love being mobile and pushing deer with the hopes that they go towards the standers. As the years go by, it seems like more and more of the deer run back behind the drivers instead of forward to the standers. Many times, I have written about the difficulty of traveling these wetlands. One of the causes of our sometimes demise is the failed price of a beaver pelt, and this is a national situation. Simply put there are a lot more beaver that have created many more wetlands than before fur prices hit bottom a few years back.

Beaver flood forests and lowlands, so then they can swim to where they harvest aspen and willow instead of walking on land and get fed on by coyote and wolf. What can and does happen in our situation is that though it is mandatory for Red Brush Hunters to wear hip boots, some of the new beaver country has deeper water than our hip boots are tall. The worst situation is the dreaded half ice and that is where you are walking on top of the ice and then you break through.

It is very interesting to watch your comrade negotiate this and listen to the occasional grunts and groans as it seems impossible at times to get yourself pulled out to only break through again. All members go through half ice and you feel bad for your comrade and you also think it’s funny. That may sound evil, but what comes around goes around.

Last night we had the “Sunday Night Party” back at the shack where Jeff Moll served lasagna and we had a big time dart tournament and laughed a lot. Today it was The Cibulka Boys, Doug, and his son Derek who both connected on running bucks. Doug came into this group in the late ‘80s. Doug went through the Poynette school system one year behind Jeff and I and has been fun the entire time I have known him. It does not matter if it’s salmon on Lake Michigan in a canoe, trapping otter, hunting bear or chasing deer, Doug Cibulka is consistently chasing a heartbeat.

The drivers kicked up the buck, which was a real pretty seven-pointer and Doug made steaks out of it. Twenty minutes later Derek Cibulka kicked up a spike buck that ran behind the drive. Derek fired his gun twice and either shot would have sent the spiker to heaven. The best shots at running deer in our group are duck hunters, and I believe that it is because we are used to shooting at fast moving targets.

The last two days of deer camp are a blast, kind of sad and kind of a relief. Some of us have spent nine nights here, most at least six and we are about as tired as a human can be and can still “barely” walk and talk. That’s the relief part. The sad part is that this entire group only gets together in mass once a year unless there is a wedding, graduation, or a funeral and without a doubt we are well aware that this is the most fun place to be on the planet each November. The blast part is that on the second weekend we all know that we have another night of hooting it up on Friday and on Saturday night. Everyone challenges themselves to stay up as late as possible on Saturday as the shack is coming down in the morning.

For 51 falls I have done this. The only way I will stop is if I die and that might happen someday, but until I do I am a Red Brush Hunter!

Sunset

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rain turns to snow in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night

MILWAUKEE - Snow and sleet is expected in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night, Dec. 14 through Thursday morning. A winter weather advisory from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday for Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties. Rain will move in from the southwest Tuesday evening...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
discoverwisconsin.com

The Wisconsin Bourbon Trail

Did you know that Wisconsin is quickly becoming known for Wisconsin-born bourbon? The rumors are true! Communities across the state are promoting locally hand-crafted spirits that are mostly made from fresh, Wisconsin grains produced at farms in the surrounding areas. Buckle up and get ready to hit the Wisconsin Bourbon Trail for an unforgettable tour highlighting local distilleries and their own unique spirits and stories!
WISCONSIN STATE
Q985

Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments

A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

112 animals 'living in filth' rescued from Milwaukee home

MILWAUKEE — From alligators and a goat to cockatoos and a wild turkey — more than 100 animals living in what animal control officers described as "filth" — were rescued from a north side Milwaukee duplex. "I had never seen anything like it. It was it was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Warm Up This Winter at These Cozy Spots

Wisconsin winters are long, cold, and sometimes isolating. After two years of COVID-19 winters cooped up in our houses, it’s time to enjoy cozy spots around town to socialize and sit by someone else’s fireplace for a change. Plus, you don’t have to make your food or pour your own drinks at these places, like you would have to at home.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hang glider rescued, Lion's Den in Grafton

GRAFTON, Wis. - A hang glider was rescued at Lion's Den Gorge Nature Preserve after getting caught in the trees Saturday, Dec. 10. According to the Grafton Fire Department, someone who was walking the trails found the hang glider stranded roughly 30 to 40 feet in above the ground around 9:15 a.m.
GRAFTON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help

Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
HARTFORD, WI
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where To Find The Best Pizza in Wisconsin?

Located in the old Transfer Pharmacy building, this restaurant has an ambiance to match the food. The woodwork is still present, and the stained glass has been preserved. The menu features a variety of pizza options and gluten-free choices. Drinks include draft beer and tasty wine. The atmosphere is casual and comfortable. The Transfer Pizzeria Cafe is a popular restaurant renowned for its creative pizza combinations. It has been an excellent food source for Milwaukee residents since its opening in 2008. It is a family-friendly restaurant, and they welcome kids of all ages. They serve supper and AM meals; you can order take-out and delivery.
WISCONSIN STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | New restaurant opening in Hartford, Wi

December 12, 2022 – Hartford, Wi – A pretty well-known restaurant dining space in Hartford, Wi will soon be home to the Soup Korner as it is expanding and opening a second spot. “We’re opening in the old George Webbs, 1481 E. Sumner Street in Hartford,” said Renee...
HARTFORD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee animal cruelty investigation; alligators, more rescued

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said an animal cruelty investigation and search Saturday, Dec. 10 led to one man's arrest and the recovery of dozens of animals. The search was conducted near 9th and Hadley. Police said 27 dogs and a "significant number of exotic animals" – including alligators, snakes, ducks and more – were rescued.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin reacts to breakthrough in nuclear fusion research

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- The announcement Tuesday of a "net energy gain" using thermonuclear fusion at the Lawrence Livermore Laboratory in California was met with excitement across the world, including Wisconsin. UWM Physics Professor Doctor Philip Chang marveled at the conditions that were reproduced in a lab. "The conditions achieved...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Victims in Watertown house fire were students, superintendent confirms

WATERTOWN, Wis. — The three people killed in a house fire in Watertown on Friday were students. Watertown Unified School District Superintendent Jarred Burke confirmed Monday that the three victims were students in the district. Burke said that further information regarding the victims would be released by the Watertown police and fire departments. RELATED: 3 killed in Watertown house fire...
WATERTOWN, WI
Waunakee Tribune

Waunakee Tribune

Waunakee, WI
232
Followers
405
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Waunakee Tribune has been serving the Waunakee and surrounding communities since 1916. Published Fridays and 24/7 online at waunakeetribune.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/waunakee_tribune/

Comments / 0

Community Policy