Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mtpr.org
Get ready for a week of bone-chilling temperatures
After widespread snowfall in Montana this week, forecasters expect an Arctic cold front to envelop the nation, bringing cold that hasn’t been felt in Montana in several years. The coldest temperatures of the season are expected in the northern Rockies on Monday — single digit daytime highs are likely as are sub-zero overnight lows.
DON’T Feed Urban Deer in Missoula Despite Winter Conditions
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - It can be so heartbreaking when you see deer digging through the snow banks to find what little vegetation there might be to eat, that it’s tempting to throw out some bread or other food for the deer, however, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Missoula Police Department both warn that feeding urban wildlife is illegal.
mtpr.org
Granite Beauties: The History of the Boulder Batholith
My wife and I were driving from our home in Wisconsin toward Missoula to see our daughter and family. Near Butte, Montana we found ourselves traveling through a boulder field. It was a wonder to behold! Seeing these boulders for the first time I had to ask myself, "What happened here?" I got my wife to look up from her Kindle - it had been a long day on the road - and she was equally taken aback by their varied shapes: a community of vertical and bulbous, fractured granite sculptures!
How U of Montana’s Grizzly Promise Makes College More Affordable
An aggressive initiative has been launched, intended to benefit in-state Montana students. Only time will tell if it goes far enough. UM News Service informed us today (Tuesday) that the University of Montana has introduced the Grizzly Promise. It is a program whose mission is to ensure that Montana students will not turn away from a college education because of financial barriers.
Continuing Snow Will Lead to Very Cold Temperatures in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - As the snow began to fall on Sunday morning, it didn’t show signs of stopping, so KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Alex Lukinbeal with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula on Sunday afternoon to get the full weather picture. Snow will Lead to...
yourbigsky.com
What it takes to have a snow day in Montana
It is every child’s dream to be able to stay home from school because of snowy weather. But a lot goes into having a snow day in schools across Montana. Yourbigsky asked several Montana school systems to see their regulations and standards for having a snow day. Superintendent Greg...
VIDEO: Grizzly bear family stops by Bison Range in Montana
Bison Range staff member Alex Moran shot a video of a sow grizzly and her cubs making their way up Headquarters Ridge.
Yowza: Missoula Sees Warmest Then Near Coldest Months Back to Back
I'm not the first guy to point out our state's weather can be crazy sometimes. In fact, there are more Montana-weather memes than there are baby-Yoda memes. Obviously, that's not true, but when we have weather like we've had lately, it can feel like it. There are memes about how...
32 Suicides in Missoula County in 2022, Most in Five Years
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With 32 suicides reported in Missoula County before the end of November, the Missoula City-County Health Department is offering services and programs to help prevent more suicides. November's Suicide Rate Topped Five Previous Months. KGVO News spoke to Elissa White, Suicide Prevention Coordinator for Missoula...
Fairfield Sun Times
Missing woman from Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police Friday are searching for a missing woman, Suzanne Koehn, who was last seen in Butte.
Two Men Charged With Aggravated Burglary in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 09, 2022, at approximately 10:03 p.m., Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Lolo Hot Springs for an assault that had just occurred. The reporting party stated two males broke into their cabin and assaulted her husband, John Doe. She advised the two males left headed toward Lolo in a silver-colored Chevrolet truck. The suspects were identified as Doe’s brother, Donald DeGarmo, and Nicholas Platz.
getnews.info
Locksmith In Missoula Montana Announces New Lock and Key Service
Offering 24/7 Emergency Services for Lockouts, Key Cutting and Auto Unlocking Services. December 9, 2022 – Lord & Jackson, leading locksmiths in Missoula MT is pleased to announce new lock and key services. The company offers 24/7 emergency services for lockouts, key cutting, and auto unlocking services. The team here consists of experienced, trained, and professional technicians committed to providing the highest quality services and products at affordable prices. This is a full-service locksmith company specializing in residential, commercial, and automotive locksmith services. From the most common services such as key duplication to lock repairs and to the most advanced lock installations, the team is equipped with all the training, expertise, tools, and technologies to provide the best possible services for their customers.
Give The Gift of A Smile. Nominate Someone To Win Free Braces Now
Do you or someone you know need new braces and an improved smile this holiday season? You're in luck. A generous orthodontic office in Missoula is giving a set away for free. I don't think there is anyone that necessarily wants to have braces, but alas, they are a necessity. I was lucky to not need them growing up. A few of my siblings weren't so lucky, however. Even with all the discomfort, check-ups, adjustments, and maintenance, the payoff was more than worth it when they got them off and were able to show off a new smile with a huge boost in confidence.
Lake County initiates withdrawal from Public Law 280 agreement
Lake County has initiated a withdrawal from its Public Law 280 agreement with the State of Montana. The announcement was made Friday.
Missoula Metal: Rocking Out in the Holiday Season
I love this time of year, and pretty much everything about it. I don't even know what tinsel is, but I love it. There's also the snow, the candy canes, the lights— speaking of which, here's some of Western Montana's light displays. Then there's what made the Grinch want to steal Christmas, the music and the caroling.
Drunk Driving Hit-and-Run With Children in the Car in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 10, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers were called to the area of Clark and Ernest for a report of a vehicle that was just involved in a hit-and-run collision. Officers were informed that the vehicle that had left the scene would have damage to the front passenger side. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
3 Great Burger Places in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their food and service.
NBCMontana
Severe driving conditions on I-15
MISSOULA, Mont. — Road conditions on I-15 are severe, several slide offs and rollovers are being reported. Officials are recommending no travel at this time unless absolutely necessary.
Missoula County abandons “lost” 1800s wagon road
According to the county, the historic wagon trail has been known as the Bitterroot Trail, the Missoula-Skalkaho Road, and the Missoula to Stevensville Road.
City of Missoula to Host Growth Policy Public Meeting Soon
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On the KGVO City Talk edition of the Talk Back show on Thursday, the topic of Missoula’s growth policy, including zoning and development code was discussed, with questions from callers. First to comment was Ashley Brittner Wells, Community Engagement Specialist for Community Planning, Development...
96.3 The Blaze
Missoula, MT
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0