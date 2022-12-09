Extreme cold weather has activated the Augmented Winter Shelter Program for the homeless in areas of Los Angeles County. The Augmented Winter Shelter Program is operated by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority in partnership with 211 LA County. Anyone who dials the Winter Shelter hotline at 1-800-548-6047 will be connected to a specialist who will identify and reserve a bed at the closest winter shelter site.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO