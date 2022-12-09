Read full article on original website
scvnews.com
Hart District Scheduled to Discuss Naming Valencia High’s Softball Facility
The William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will hold a regular/organizational meeting Wednesday, Dec. 14, beginning at 7 p.m., followed immediately by a regular meeting of the Hart District’s Joint School Financing Authority. These will be in-person meetings held at the Administrative Center, located at...
scvnews.com
Hope International Hands Lady Mustangs Second Loss of Season
Lexi Hernandez scored 11 points in the final 3:03 of the game, but it wasn’t enough as The Master’s University lost 85-77 to Hope International in Fullerton Saturday night. The Lady Mustangs led 33-13 at the end of the first quarter, thanks to four 3-pointers by Ella Brubaker,...
scvnews.com
Sweazie Leads Mustangs to GSAC Victory with Career-High 24 Points
Christian Sweazie hit seven 3-pointers on his way to a career-high 24 points to lead The Master’s University men’s basketball team to an 89-78 GSAC win over Hope International in Fullerton Saturday. Sweazie hit six of his 3’s in the first half, helping the Mustangs (9-3, 3-2 in...
scvnews.com
Dec. 17: Veteran Services Collaborative Food Drive
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative will be hosting a food drive Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Grocery Outlet located at 19355 Plum Canyon Road in Santa Clarita. Between 9 a.m.-4 p.m., shoppers have the opportunity to help re-supply the food pantry needed for the Veteran Center. The Santa Clarita...
scvnews.com
Barger, LACoFD Treat Foster Youth to Six Flags Holiday Party
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, along with the Department of Children and Family Services, the Los Angeles County Fire Department, and other partners celebrated the season of giving Saturday by treating more than 600 children in foster care and their families to a spectacular holiday party at Six Flags Magic Mountain.
scvnews.com
Dec. 13: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13, beginning with a two special meetings/closed sessions at 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m. Items on the agenda include mid-year budget amendments for fiscal year 2022-2023 and consideration to award...
scvnews.com
L.A. County Activates, Extends Winter Shelter Program
Extreme cold weather has activated the Augmented Winter Shelter Program for the homeless in areas of Los Angeles County. The Augmented Winter Shelter Program is operated by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority in partnership with 211 LA County. Anyone who dials the Winter Shelter hotline at 1-800-548-6047 will be connected to a specialist who will identify and reserve a bed at the closest winter shelter site.
scvnews.com
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 18 New Deaths in L.A. County, No Deaths in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 18 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,934 new cases countywide and 68 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 34,352, county case totals to 3,587,829 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 94,752 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 519.
scvnews.com
Dec. 14: SCV Water Agency Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting will be held 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec 14 at Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Engineering Services Section Boardroom, 26521 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. Among the items on the committee’s agenda is receiving reports on the status...
scvnews.com
Camp Scott Entryway Project Begins After Court Denies City’s Injunction
Work is underway on the County of Los Angeles’ planned lighting and guardrail project at Camp Scott in Bouquet Canyon. Contract construction crews are onsite installing lighting and replacing guardrails along the entry road to the Camp. These actions do not impact the city’s continued lawsuit against the county regarding the repurposing of Camp Scott.
scvnews.com
Ocean Water Quality Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit Los Angeles County beaches to be careful of swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to possible contamination caused by storm drain discharge. Ocean and bay recreational waters, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks...
