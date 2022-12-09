SantaCon 2022: Thousands to descend upon NYC on Dec. 10 — time, bar locations, how to get tickets

Read full article on original website
With ‘music in her soul,’ Gertrude Hendrick, believed to be Staten Island’s oldest resident, dies at 107
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — With an inherent talent and dedication to the art of music and dance, on the occasion of Gertrude Hendrick’s 107th birthday, she made one request. “Can I have new legs so I can dance again?” she asked her granddaughter, Lori Hendrick. “In...
Staten Island firefighter with ALS to receive mortgage-free home from Tunnel to Towers Foundation
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Greg “Mickey” Hansen wasn’t even a firefighter when he ran up lower Manhattan’s West Side on Sept. 11, 2001, just after the planes hit the World Trade Center, searching for his sister, assisting others and witnessing the horrors that took the lives of nearly 3,000 people — including 343 FDNY members.
Best of Staten Island: Readers select 62 Chinese restaurants; vote for your favorite
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — We asked, you delivered. Last week, we called on readers to submit nominations for the final Best of Staten Island category of 2022: Chinese restaurants. They told us about a whopping 62 places that are serving up good food with great flavor. Now, it’s time...
Here are 40 proposals that officials say will make NYC better
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul say they have 40 ways to improve life in the Big Apple, which many say has been plagued by crime and a rocketing cost of living. The plan, “‘New’ New York: Making New York Work for Everyone,” includes 40...
Brooklyn warehouse fire sends smoke pluming into sky near Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A three-alarm fire in Brooklyn sent a long streak of smoke in the air Tuesday morning that was visible from Staten Island. The blaze, located at a string of warehouses at 700 Columbia St. in Red Hook, reportedly drew a significant FDNY response that included marine operations. The warehouses are situated just across the water from St. George.
Popeyes to open new Staten Island restaurant this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – After removing the green construction fence and hosting a hiring event earlier this month, Popeyes Louisiana Chicken has announced it will open its fifth Staten Island restaurant this week. Located at 1388 Hylan Blvd., the site of a former McDonald’s that shuttered in 2020, the...
Where will it snow in New York? Here’s what 3 weather maps say.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Winter weather that tore through the central United States will bring heavy snow to parts of New York in the coming days, but the worst of the system is expected to miss Staten Island. Frank Pereira, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, told the...
MTA to add nearly 150 parking spots to Eltingville Transit Center
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you’re among the hundreds of daily commuters who utilize the Eltingville Transit Center, finding a parking spot is about to get a whole lot easier. On Monday, the MTA announced that this week it will begin work on a $4.3 million project to expand parking capacity at the Eltingville Transit Center, increasing the total number of spots roughly 34%, from 437 to 586.
Deflated Christmas characters look like victims (letter to the editor)
It’s that time of the year! With all the daytime deflated front yard Christmas characters ... looks like a drive-by shooting!. (Marion Hodgman is a Stapleton resident.)
It’s all for a good cause! Check out dazzling holiday display in New Springville that doubles as a fundraiser to save animals
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — They did it again!. Just when you thought holiday displays couldn’t get any more dazzling, drive by Mindy and John Sorrentino’s New Springville home and the little kid in you will come to life!. The spectacular holiday display doubles as the third annual...
Krispy Kreme Day of the Dozens: Buy 1 dozen donuts, get another dozen for $1
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The holiday season is about to get even sweeter, as Krispy Kreme has announced the return of one of its favorite days of the year — the Day of the Dozens. On Monday, Dec. 12, you can get a $1 Original Glazed Dozen with...
‘If they die, and time erases their memory, they die twice’: First Staten Islander killed in WW II honored
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Woodrow resident Ira Duane Hudson -- a fireman’s mate, 3rd Class in the U.S. Navy who served aboard the U.S.S. West Virginia -- was among the 2,403 souls who perished in the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. He was the first Staten Islander to die in World War II, according to the Island of Heroes Project.
5-year-old was born with half a heart, but won’t have ‘half a life’ | Staten Islanders of 2022
Editor’s Note: In the news business, every year has its standout stories, newsmakers, villains and heroes. But in the Staten Island news business, the Advance/SILive.com also has the unique privilege of telling the stories of our neighbors – everyday people doing extraordinary and inspiring things. In honor of...
They’ll be watching: MTA wants bus-mounted cameras to ticket NYC drivers for more than just using bus lanes
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Soon, the bus-mounted cameras on the S79 will begin issuing violations to drivers abusing the borough’s bus lanes, but members of MTA leadership said they believe the cameras are capable of doing even more to speed up service. Some of the MTA’s top officials recently...
What will happen if my kid swallows a tooth?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — For every snaggletoothed child with 20 teensy teeth, it is inevitable that all will be lost — and at least one could be swallowed. As a parent of two teenaged boys who’ve accidentally downed their share of baby teeth, I assure any newcomers to the situation: it’s nothing about which to fret. And it will pass — literally.
Cool Spaces: Christmas with the McCarthys
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The McCarthys invited us to their house as they decorated for Christmas this year. They moved into their ideal home in Randall Manor, one block from family, in May 2021. Jack McCarthy, a Sandy Hook pilot, and his wife, Liz, a busy mother of three, extensively...
Once a Willowbrook resident, mom of 2 celebrates the independent life she built | Staten Islanders of 2022
Editor’s Note: In the news business, every year has its standout stories, newsmakers, villains and heroes. But in the Staten Island news business, the Advance/SILive.com also has the unique privilege of telling the stories of our neighbors – everyday people doing extraordinary and inspiring things. In honor of...
NYPD: Dawn raid on Staten Island finds woman in bathroom with backpack of cocaine
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A woman was caught in the bathroom with a backpack containing drugs during the raid of her home in Graniteville, authorities allege. Bridgette Browning, 55, was arrested after police armed with a search warrant swarmed her home on Van Riper Street on Dec. 1 around 6 a.m., according to the criminal complaint, which was based on an investigation by Narcotics Borough Staten Island.
NYC weather: Will we get snow Thursday?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While some Tri-state area residents will see snow this week, Staten Island has once again escaped the brunt of this wintry weather mix. “For the most part, this is a rain storm coming your way,” AccuWeather meteorologist Tom Kines said. That said, expect about...
NYPD: Taxi driver robbed at knife-point on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is investigating the robbery of a taxi driver in Mariners Harbor early Tuesday morning. The incident occurred just after 1:30 a.m. in the vicinity of Van Name Avenue and Forest Avenue, according to a spokesperson for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
