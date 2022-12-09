Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas officials act to restrict movement at the southern borderAsh JurbergTexas State
El Paso Mayor May Finally Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso new ground zero for illegal border crossings; over 7,000 last weekendLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
El Paso is in Debt $7.5 Million For Transporting Migrants To Other DestinationsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Thousands of Migrants Illegally Crossed the Texas Border this WeekTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
El Paso Baker Competes in Food Network’s ‘Gingerbread Showdown’
An El Paso bakery owner was given the opportunity to win big bucks on a popular Food Network holiday baking show. Alexa Ortiz, the owner of CakeaholicsEP, appeared on a standalone episode of "Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown, Season 2” competing as a gingerbreader’s baking assistant for a shot at gingerbreading glory and a stocking stuffed with $10,000.
Local restaurants prep for tamale sales this holiday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This is the season for tamales and unwrapping them brings as much joy during the holiday season as unwrapping your favorite gift. Across the nation, purchasing tamales during the holidays has become a tradition. This is why it’s important to place your orders of tamales as soon as possible because […]
Popular New Mexico Pizza Chain Dion’s Coming to El Paso’s West Side
A popular chain of pizza restaurants from the Land of Enchantment is moving into the Sun City. Albuquerque-based Dion’s restaurant is moving into rapidly growing Northwest El Paso, according to online state documents. Pizza, Subs, and That Ranch Dressing. Loved by its customer for its pies and “amazing” ranch...
El Paso Winterfest Lights Shine on Yelp’s Top 20 Holiday Displays in Texas
Yelp users have acknowledged what we have known for years, San Jacinto Plaza and its surrounding area is home to one of the best Christmas lights displays in the state. The crowd-sourced reviews site recently published its list of the Top Holiday Lights in Texas 2022 and El Paso’s Winterfest is included.
How To Celebrate The Holidays In El Paso By Yourself
Whenever the holidays are here, it's a wonderful time to get together with friends & family that you haven't seen in forever. However there might be times where you can't; whether everyone is too busy or they can't visit this year. But that's ok; because there are still many ways...
Dog Owners Excited About The New Dog Park Coming To West Central El Paso
Central El Pasoans haven't had a designated park where they can take their four-legged friends before, but that's all changing starting next year. The City of El Paso has done a great job of adding new dog parks across the city for dog owners to enjoy, but some areas of the city have still been waiting to get a park specially designed for their furry family member. Residents in the neighborhoods in central El Paso around Kern Place and UTEP haven't had a designated dog park to take their dogs off the leash and let them wander freely.
Next Year’s SXSW Festival Got Better With This El Paso Addition
When you think of some of the biggest festivals in the United States, South By Southwest (SXSW) in Austin is certainly one of the biggest in the country. Last year we've seen a couple of names represent El Paso at SXSW 2022; however at the end I said it would be awesome to see some bands represent next year.
El Paso Shops With Cool Christmas Gifts For Sports Freaks
Christmas is breathing down our necks so here is another idea to help you buy gifts for your friends and family and support local businesses while you're at it. Everyone has a sports freak on their Christmas shopping list and there are several, locally owned and operated businesses in El Paso where you can find them a gift.
Destiny Church to give out food, other items to 400 families
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Destiny Church in Northeast El Paso is planning to give out food to 400 families during its Annual Holiday Food Giveaway at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 at 9615 Dyer. The event will be drive-thru only and will include toys and other items this year. The church has given out […]
franchising.com
Always Best Care Franchise Owners In Texas Expand El Paso Territory
December 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // ROSEVILLE, Calif. - Always Best Care Senior Services announced today that existing franchisees Carlos Camacho Jr. and Karla Camacho have expanded their territory to offer exceptional senior care to more residents in El Paso, Texas. Always Best Care of West and Central El Paso has been serving El Paso, Canutillo, Vinton and surrounding areas since February 2020 and will now provide senior care services throughout the eastern half of El Paso as well.
Ascarate Park Is Now Home To El Paso’s First Pickleball Court
Are you a fan of Pickleball? Not sure what that is? Don’t worry, I didn’t know what that was either until I started seeing friends post about it and I did my research. Pickleball does NOT have anything to do with pickles. Sad. BUT it is a sport that looks pretty fun.
Have You Been To Newman, Texas? The Answer Is Probably Yes
El Paso has many neighboring Texas cities ... there used to be another one. El Paso is bordered by several other Texas cities, Socorro, San Elizario, Fabens, and Horizon are to the east while Anthony, Canutillo and Vinton are all in the Upper Valley. Back in the day, we had another neighbor on the far northeast edge of town.
The Story Behind All the Worrisome Smoke in Downtown El Paso
While driving into work on December 12, 2022, I witness smoke just taking over the El Paso Downtown skyline. This is a rare site for most El Pasoans and an instant worry. Only when I arrived at work did I see an update from the El Paso Fire Department on their Facebook page.
KVIA
Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Dec. 11 to Dec. 17
EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of December 11 to December 17. For updates, click here. Crack Sealing Closures. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Loop 375...
El Paso’s Most Destructive Fires – Demons, Dumpsters & Lightning
Downtown was the scene of another big fire yesterday that blanketed a portion of Downtown and Sunset Heights in a thick, noxious cloud of smoke. A dumpster fire near S. El Paso Street and Overland spread to a nearby building and destroyed the J & J Shoe warehouse. A second fire started nearby but was handled by the El Paso Fire Department quickly.
El Paso On List of Affordable Holiday Travel Destinations
Holiday travel can sometimes be a real pain in the you-know-what. With rising costs and flight delays, it can be hard to plan a holiday vacation- especially if you have a big family! Luckily, SmartAsset has compiled a list of most affordable travel destinations for the 2022 season. According to...
KVIA
Freezing temperatures overnight for the migrants camped in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - Thousands of migrants have crossed the Rio Grande into El Paso in the past three days. Migrants continue to be released into the streets as Borderland shelters can't handle the influx. The five homeless shelters in El Paso are either at capacity or over capacity as migrants continue to cross the border into the city.
Double Dog Dare Bakery Is On A Mission To Feed 950 El Paso Shelter Dogs This Christmas
Calling all dog lovers! El Paso dog bakery, Double Dog Dare Bakery (DDD), is in need of extra volunteers this Christmas season to help them feed 950 area shelter dogs!. Back in November, DDD Bakery donated nearly 300 dog-friendly Thanksgiving meals to shelter dogs staying at the Humane Society of El Paso, Animal Rescue League, and Law n’ Paws.
Police: Socorro man killed when he lost control, rolled car in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 33-year-old Socorro, Texas, man was killed when he lost control of his vehicle in East El Paso early Saturday morning. The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Police say Omar Tarango was driving east on Loop 375 and exited at Vista Del Sol. Once on Joe Battle, police say […]
cbs4local.com
Road closures happening the week of Dec. 12th through Dec. 17th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crack Sealing Closures. Loop 375 (Transmountain) to I-10, northbound and southbound. Alternate lane closures, please plan for potential delays. Guardrail Repair Project. Monday, December 12. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. I-10 eastbound between Thorn and Mesa left lane closed. Tuesday, December 13. 9 a.m....
95.5 KLAQ
El Paso, TX
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0