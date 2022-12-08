Role | Department : Social Media Manager | Marketing + Communications. What’s your role at UC and what do you do on a day-to-day basis?. I am the Social Media Manager in the office of Marketing + Communications. It is my job to manage the primary University of Cincinnati (@uofcincy) social media channels, engage with our followers of students, alumni and fans, keep up with trends, create engaging content and collaborate on university initiatives and messaging.

