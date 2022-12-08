ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

uc.edu

Lindner dean a 2022 Women Who Mean Business honoree

Marianne Lewis, PhD, dean of the Carl H. Lindner of Business, has been named a 2022 Women Who Mean Business awardee by the Cincinnati Business Courier. Women Who Mean Business highlights the achievements of Greater Cincinnati women who stood out on the business scene in 2022. Along with Lewis, nine other women were honored in a ceremony last week at the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza Hotel.
CINCINNATI, OH
uc.edu

Top 10 UC technologies for 2023

At the University of Cincinnati, you can maximize the societal impact of new ideas. Our Technology Transfer team in the 1819 Innovation Hub connects companies with innovators to bring inventions into the marketplace. Licensing UC-developed technologies allows you to grow your business, launching new products and services or expanding into...
CINCINNATI, OH
uc.edu

UC study: dietary education leads to healthier lives

In-store, individualized educational tours conducted by a supermarket-based dietitian improve dietary quality in a continuous manner. Education and training on online shopping, home delivery and nutrition applications further improves dietary quality. Clinical trials can be executed with superb quality, even in community-based populations, using thoughtful designs and the retail store’s...
uc.edu

Capturing moments that matter with Kelly Bennett, @uofcincy social media manager

Role | Department : Social Media Manager | Marketing + Communications. What’s your role at UC and what do you do on a day-to-day basis?. I am the Social Media Manager in the office of Marketing + Communications. It is my job to manage the primary University of Cincinnati (@uofcincy) social media channels, engage with our followers of students, alumni and fans, keep up with trends, create engaging content and collaborate on university initiatives and messaging.
CINCINNATI, OH
uc.edu

Healio: Driver training software program associated with fewer distractions in ADHD youth

Healio highlighted a recent trial published by University of Cincinnati and Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center researchers that found a driver training software program reduced how often adolescent drivers with ADHD took long glances away from the roadway. Led by Jeffery N. Epstein, PhD, professor in UC's Department of Pediatrics...

