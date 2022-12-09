Read full article on original website
Latasha McLean
2d ago
What in the world is happening to the mother of this little girl? You can’t make me believe that she didn’t know exactly what was happening or going to happen to her child! She’s walking free while this innocent child lays dead in a coffin. Disgusting!!!
Reply(1)
2
Related
Earl Kimrey avoids potential death penalty with guilty plea
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — By pleading guilty to first-degree murder and child abuse as part of a plea deal Monday, Earl Kimrey avoided facing the death penalty — something the state intended to seek if the case went to trial. Kimrey, whose full name is Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, was sentenced to life in prison […]
WITN
Lenoir County man charged with murder in toddler’s death
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Lenoir County man is now facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a toddler earlier this month. Corbin Moore, 27, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and is jailed in Duplin County under no bond. Moore was originally arrested on Dec....
Kinston man facing additional charges in death of 2-year-old
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man is facing additional charges in the death of a 2-year-old that happened earlier this month. Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Corbin Elijah Moore, 27, of 2927 Hazel Hill Rd. in Kinston. He is facing second-degree murder charges. The charges come after it was determined the child’s death […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man pleads guilty to murder of 3-year-old Mariah Woods
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — More than 5 years after the body of Mariah Kay Woods, 3, was found in Pender County, her mother’s boyfriend has pleaded guilty to the Onslow County girl’s murder. According to WCTI, Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, reached a plea deal Monday. Kimrey...
WITN
POLICE: Lenoir County man drunk with three-year-old child in vehicle
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police say they arrested a man early this morning for drunk driving and found a toddler in the vehicle. Jonathan Turner was charged with driving while impaired, child abuse, and carrying a concealed gun. Police said around 3:00 a.m. they received a tip that a...
Three from Grantsboro charged with involuntary manslaughter
BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Three people have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the overdose death of a Grantsboro woman in June. Paul Dunham 39, Mitchell Quinn Sadler, 58, and Christina Shuck Sadler, 42, all of Grantsboro, were arrested and charged with one count each of involuntary manslaughter on Dec. 8. They were […]
Stolen check: Someone swiped $1.4 million from Cumberland County and Fayetteville Tech
The Fayetteville Observer reports someone stole a $1.4 million check sent via U.S. mail from the Cumberland County government to Fayetteville Technical Community College. The thief intercepted the check in June, got JPMorgan Chase Bank to redeem it, and got away with the cash, according to county and college officials.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
911 caller claimed 7 students hurt in New Hanover High School swatting incident
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — The 911 call that led multiple law enforcement agencies to respond to New Hanover High School on Dec. 1 has been released. The caller claimed to be a teacher at New Hanover High School and said that 7 students were injured. “A suspected...
WECT
Arrest made following fatal Brunswick County hit and run
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities have arrested and charged a man in relation to a fatal collision that happened last month in Brunswick County. According to the announcement, on Nov. 23 at approximately 7 p.m., 48-year-old James David Whaley of Ash was killed in a hit-and-run along U.S. 17 Business. Authorities had previously issued a release stating they were searching for a 1988 to 1993 Chevrolet or GM truck or SUV.
WITN
Overdose death leads to multiple arrests
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An overdose investigation leads to the arrest of three people. On June 1st, 2022, first responders were called to a home near Grantsboro for an unresponsive woman. Megan Gaylord, 33, was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The autopsy determined Gaylord...
thewashingtondailynews.com
W.P.D. investigating shooting at Dollar General store
At approximately 0115 hours on Monday, December 12, Washington Police Department officers were dispatched to the Dollar General store located at 1802 W. 5th Street in reference to an alarm activation. Prior to the alarm activation officers in the area heard several gun shots and were in the area investigating.
carolinacoastonline.com
Onslow roadways surpassing 2021 alcohol-related deaths
The number of people killed in alcohol related collisions from New Year’s Day 2022 to present has eclipsed yearly totals for 2021, according to N.C. State Highway Patrol Sgt. D. Rich. To date, Sgt. Rich and his colleagues have worked 22 alcohol related collisions resulting in 27 deaths besting...
NC business cancels drag brunch after consulting with law enforcement
After meeting with the FBI and Onslow County Sheriff's Office, the management team of a Sneads Ferry restaurant has decided to cancel the Christmas drag show event it had scheduled for this weekend.
Washington police investigating Monday shooting
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials are investigating a shooting that happened Monday outside of a Dollar General on Fifth Street. At approximately 1:15 a.m. Monday, Washington Police Department officers were dispatched to the Dollar General at 1802 W. Fifth St. following an alarm activation, according to a press release. Other officers were already in the […]
WITN
Kinston homicide rate doubles in one year
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The homicide rate in one Eastern Carolina city has doubled in 2022 compared with last year. This information comes just a few days before a public forum will take place regarding the increase in violence. Kinston Interim Police Chief Keith Goyette shared with WITN that there...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hampstead woman severely injured after mauled by two dogs
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A woman was severely injured after being mauled by two of her neighbor’s dogs at a home in Hampstead. The Pender County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Unit says the woman entered her neighbor’s backyard on Holiday Drive on Thursday, December 8, where the two dogs were tethered.
One man wanted and another facing charges following police chase
BLADENBORO — In response to community complaints, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was utilizing radar to conduct speed enfor
WECT
Man accused of murdering 3-year-old to appear in court
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, the man charged with murdering 3-year-old Mariah Woods in 2017, is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Dec. 12 in the Onslow County Superior Court. At the time, Kimrey was the live-in boyfriend of Kristy Woods, Mariah’s mother. Law enforcement has...
wcti12.com
Victim of fatal fire identified, cause still under investigation
La GRANGE, Lenoir County — A woman who died as a result of a fire in Lenoir County has now been identified as 54-year-old Faith LaFlamme. Investigators are waiting for autopsy results to determine the cause of death. The fire appears to have been accidental but the exact cause...
NC man charged with raping juvenile family member
A Rowland man is in the Bladen County Jail under a $2.5 million secured bond after being charged with statutory rape of a child under 15.
