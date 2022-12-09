Read full article on original website
Education fair aims to 'Stop the Violence' in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The city has endured a wave of violent crime this year, and the community continues to band together in restoring hope for the future. Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County joined with local educators and businesses Tuesday for a Stop the Violence Education Fair at the Blue Cross Arena.
Remembering a key player in the Rochester labor movement
Rochester, N.Y. — On Sunday, a memorial was held for Bruce Popper - an important spearhead in the labor movement not only in Rochester, but also across New York state. Bruce died Nov. 23 at age 71 after battling cancer for a year and a half. He was a...
Mayor Malik Evans reflects on first year in office
Rochester, N.Y. — A new year ushered in new hope and a new mayor for the city. "I never thought that I bit off more than I could chew," Malik Evans said. "I knew we had major challenges." One of those major challenges was Rochester's battle with violent crime...
Tops cuts ribbon on renovated Canandaigua store
Canandaigua, N.Y. — Tops Friendly Markets unveiled its new-look store in Canandaigua Tuesday morning. A $1.8 million renovation project brought new LED lighting, expanded self-checkouts, renovated bathrooms, new flooring, a new bottle redemption center, a Citizens Bank, designated parking spots for veterans and more. Store manager Sean Grant said...
Second town hall event to address potential public takeover of RG&E
Rochester, N.Y. — City leaders and advocates will hold another town hall event next Monday to discuss a potential public takeover of Rochester Gas & Electric. Metro Justice and the city's at-large councilmembers, Miguel Melendez, Kimberly Smith, Stanley Martin, Willie Lightfoot and Mitch Gruber, will host the town hall Dec. 19 from 6-8 p.m. at the Rochester Public Library's Gleason Auditorium.
Bright Spot: A special holiday delivery
Irondequoit, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on a special delivery from one of Santa's helpers. Ahead of the holidays, Deborah Labello delivered some holiday spirit to the folks living at St. Ann's Community in Irondequoit. The residents got to share some Christmas goodies, and each got their own...
Greenlight expanding into Chili
Chili, N.Y. — Greenlight Networks will be expanding in the Rochester area. The company is adding fiber optic internet service in Chili, with a goal of bringing service to 6,000 households there by the end of 2023. Mark Murphy, Greenlight's founder and CEO, said the expansion should lead to...
Kids get the chance to 'Shop with a Cop' in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Creating positive experiences between children and local law enforcement. Tuesday, the Rochester Police Department hosted "Shop with a Cop" at Walmart on Hudson Ave., pairing officers with kids to do some holiday shopping at the expense of the department. This year, the kids only went shopping...
Monroe County approves budget, funding for 'Bring Monroe Back' initiative
Monroe County, N.Y. — The Monroe County Legislature approved funding for dozens of projects that will focus on public safety, health, and economic development in the area. The $98 million is being used for the "Bring Monroe Back" initiative, the county's long-term recovery plan following the COVID-19 pandemic. BACKGROUND...
VA hosts information session on PACT Act
Henrietta, N.Y. — The VA is hosting an event Tuesday to highlight the largest expansion of veteran health care and benefits in decades. The PACT Act is meant to improve health care benefits for veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during their service. Tuesday's event aims to help...
Toy drive benefits children at Willow Domestic Violence Center
Rochester, N.Y. — Local police officers made a special toy delivery Monday. Representatives from the Rochester, Brighton and Irondequoit police departments were on hand to donate toys they collected to the Willow Domestic Violence Center. The Purple Box Campaign helps provide the gift of hope and healing to children...
PAB announces new hotline number
Rochester, N.Y. — The Police Accountability Board has launched a new hotline number. As of Monday, callers report allegations of police misconduct by calling (585) 428-9999 and asking to speak to a case manager. The agency said it also added a new "multi-line phone system and additional case managers...
Candlelight vigil held in Rochester for fallen police officers
Rochester, N.Y. — People from across the country gathered in downtown Rochester on Tuesday night to remember fallen law enforcement officers. A candlelight vigil was held at the Christ Episcopal Church on East Ave., honoring police officers who have passed away. Among those honored was Anthony Mazurkiewicz, the Rochester...
Dansville Balloon Festival cancelled for 2023
Dansville, N.Y. — A Labor Day tradition that dates back 41 years will not continue in 2023. Organizers announced the Dansville Balloon Festival has been cancelled. The volunteer group behind the event cited a lack of help. Due to continued decline of volunteer staffing and the financial environment we...
Missing St. John Fisher student's father: 'We're scratching our heads'
Rochester, N.Y. — The search continues for a St. John Fisher University student reported missing in France. Kenneth DeLand Jr., 22, was supposed to return home later this week from a semester spent studying abroad. Instead, his family are desperately calling for someone to find him. DeLand's family members...
Neighbors, Wegmans step up after theft of toys for kids in need
Rochester, N.Y. — Evangela Stanley, owner of People's Choice Kitchen, has been giving away toys to families in need during the holiday season for three years now. She was aiming for a record number of donations this year. That's why she was so distraught to find her vehicle, along with the toys inside, ransacked by thieves Tuesday morning.
Holly Trolley Rides return to NY Museum of Transportation
Rush, N.Y. — The New York Museum of Transportation in Rush welcomed Santa and Mrs. Clause to their museum on Sunday. Children were able to pose with them for photos and join them on the museum's trolley ride. All attendees were able to enjoy holiday decorations, complimentary cookies, hot...
Community comes together praying for safe return of missing St. John Fisher student
Clifton Springs, N.Y. — Dozens of community members gathered Sunday to share their experiences with Kenny DeLand Jr. and pray for his safe return home. DeLand Is a student at St. John Fisher currently studying abroad in France, but he has been missing since late November. Sunday afternoon, community...
Messy mix later this week
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - We've managed to miss out on most of the snow so far this Fall in Rochester, but it looks like that trend may be coming to an end shortly. It's been a relatively mild and snow free start to the snow season for the area. With the exception of the Buffalo lake effect snow event last month, most areas in WNY have had nearly no snow.
Rare December sunshine for WNY
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Sunshine is always tough to see in the month of December in WNY. For one thing, the total visible day length during this time of year is only around 9 hours. So , even if the Sun decided to come out for an entire day, we'd still have 15 hours of darkness and only 9 hours to potentially see some sun.
