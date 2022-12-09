ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Education fair aims to 'Stop the Violence' in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — The city has endured a wave of violent crime this year, and the community continues to band together in restoring hope for the future. Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County joined with local educators and businesses Tuesday for a Stop the Violence Education Fair at the Blue Cross Arena.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Remembering a key player in the Rochester labor movement

Rochester, N.Y. — On Sunday, a memorial was held for Bruce Popper - an important spearhead in the labor movement not only in Rochester, but also across New York state. Bruce died Nov. 23 at age 71 after battling cancer for a year and a half. He was a...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Mayor Malik Evans reflects on first year in office

Rochester, N.Y. — A new year ushered in new hope and a new mayor for the city. "I never thought that I bit off more than I could chew," Malik Evans said. "I knew we had major challenges." One of those major challenges was Rochester's battle with violent crime...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Tops cuts ribbon on renovated Canandaigua store

Canandaigua, N.Y. — Tops Friendly Markets unveiled its new-look store in Canandaigua Tuesday morning. A $1.8 million renovation project brought new LED lighting, expanded self-checkouts, renovated bathrooms, new flooring, a new bottle redemption center, a Citizens Bank, designated parking spots for veterans and more. Store manager Sean Grant said...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
13 WHAM

Second town hall event to address potential public takeover of RG&E

Rochester, N.Y. — City leaders and advocates will hold another town hall event next Monday to discuss a potential public takeover of Rochester Gas & Electric. Metro Justice and the city's at-large councilmembers, Miguel Melendez, Kimberly Smith, Stanley Martin, Willie Lightfoot and Mitch Gruber, will host the town hall Dec. 19 from 6-8 p.m. at the Rochester Public Library's Gleason Auditorium.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: A special holiday delivery

Irondequoit, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on a special delivery from one of Santa's helpers. Ahead of the holidays, Deborah Labello delivered some holiday spirit to the folks living at St. Ann's Community in Irondequoit. The residents got to share some Christmas goodies, and each got their own...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
13 WHAM

Greenlight expanding into Chili

Chili, N.Y. — Greenlight Networks will be expanding in the Rochester area. The company is adding fiber optic internet service in Chili, with a goal of bringing service to 6,000 households there by the end of 2023. Mark Murphy, Greenlight's founder and CEO, said the expansion should lead to...
CHILI, NY
13 WHAM

Kids get the chance to 'Shop with a Cop' in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Creating positive experiences between children and local law enforcement. Tuesday, the Rochester Police Department hosted "Shop with a Cop" at Walmart on Hudson Ave., pairing officers with kids to do some holiday shopping at the expense of the department. This year, the kids only went shopping...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

VA hosts information session on PACT Act

Henrietta, N.Y. — The VA is hosting an event Tuesday to highlight the largest expansion of veteran health care and benefits in decades. The PACT Act is meant to improve health care benefits for veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during their service. Tuesday's event aims to help...
HENRIETTA, NY
13 WHAM

Toy drive benefits children at Willow Domestic Violence Center

Rochester, N.Y. — Local police officers made a special toy delivery Monday. Representatives from the Rochester, Brighton and Irondequoit police departments were on hand to donate toys they collected to the Willow Domestic Violence Center. The Purple Box Campaign helps provide the gift of hope and healing to children...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

PAB announces new hotline number

Rochester, N.Y. — The Police Accountability Board has launched a new hotline number. As of Monday, callers report allegations of police misconduct by calling (585) 428-9999 and asking to speak to a case manager. The agency said it also added a new "multi-line phone system and additional case managers...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Candlelight vigil held in Rochester for fallen police officers

Rochester, N.Y. — People from across the country gathered in downtown Rochester on Tuesday night to remember fallen law enforcement officers. A candlelight vigil was held at the Christ Episcopal Church on East Ave., honoring police officers who have passed away. Among those honored was Anthony Mazurkiewicz, the Rochester...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Dansville Balloon Festival cancelled for 2023

Dansville, N.Y. — A Labor Day tradition that dates back 41 years will not continue in 2023. Organizers announced the Dansville Balloon Festival has been cancelled. The volunteer group behind the event cited a lack of help. Due to continued decline of volunteer staffing and the financial environment we...
DANSVILLE, NY
13 WHAM

Missing St. John Fisher student's father: 'We're scratching our heads'

Rochester, N.Y. — The search continues for a St. John Fisher University student reported missing in France. Kenneth DeLand Jr., 22, was supposed to return home later this week from a semester spent studying abroad. Instead, his family are desperately calling for someone to find him. DeLand's family members...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Neighbors, Wegmans step up after theft of toys for kids in need

Rochester, N.Y. — Evangela Stanley, owner of People's Choice Kitchen, has been giving away toys to families in need during the holiday season for three years now. She was aiming for a record number of donations this year. That's why she was so distraught to find her vehicle, along with the toys inside, ransacked by thieves Tuesday morning.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Holly Trolley Rides return to NY Museum of Transportation

Rush, N.Y. — The New York Museum of Transportation in Rush welcomed Santa and Mrs. Clause to their museum on Sunday. Children were able to pose with them for photos and join them on the museum's trolley ride. All attendees were able to enjoy holiday decorations, complimentary cookies, hot...
RUSH, NY
13 WHAM

Messy mix later this week

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - We've managed to miss out on most of the snow so far this Fall in Rochester, but it looks like that trend may be coming to an end shortly. It's been a relatively mild and snow free start to the snow season for the area. With the exception of the Buffalo lake effect snow event last month, most areas in WNY have had nearly no snow.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rare December sunshine for WNY

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Sunshine is always tough to see in the month of December in WNY. For one thing, the total visible day length during this time of year is only around 9 hours. So , even if the Sun decided to come out for an entire day, we'd still have 15 hours of darkness and only 9 hours to potentially see some sun.
ROCHESTER, NY

