Read full article on original website
Related
mainebiz.biz
Branching out: $14M in state grants to support forest industry
Nineteen Maine forestry companies will share $14 million in state grants for a range of improvement projects, Gov. Janet Mills announced. Funding comes from the final round of the $20 million Forest Recovery Initiative of the governor's Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan. Recipients include ND Paper in Rumford, which will...
wagmtv.com
Washburn Road Shutdown Momentarily Due to Accident
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Washburn Road in the vicinity of the Pine Village Trailer Park was shutdown momentarily Tuesday afternoon due to a motor vehicle accident. According to Presque Isle Public Safety, the road had to be shutdown to move an involved vehicle out of the roadway. Presque Isle Police, Fire and Ambulance were on the scene.
wagmtv.com
UPDATE: Multiple People Transported to Hospital after Washburn Road Crash
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -UPDATE: On Tuesday 12/13 at approximately 2:30pm , Presque Isle Police Department along with Presque Isle Fire and EMS responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Washburn Road. A delivery van was turning into Pine Village Park when a passenger car, traveling eastbound, on the Washburn Road struck the delivery van on the passenger side in a head-on sideswipe crash causing disabling damage to both vehicles.
wagmtv.com
Holiday Fest a Success in Fort Fairfield
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The weather outside was frightful Sunday, but the community spirit was delightful in Fort Fairfield for the towns first Holiday Fest. The holiday fest kicked off with a light parade down Main Street in Fort Fairfield with more than 30 entries. A tree lighting followed at the Fort Fairfield Community Center, then people were invited to partake in hot chocolate and cookies, listen to live music and meet Santa Claus! This is the first year the Holiday Fest has taken place, but organizers say they hope it becomes an annual tradition.
You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is
Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
Portland Woman Dies Following Crash on I-95 in Sherman, Maine
A Portland woman has died following a single-vehicle crash Sunday on Interstate 95 in the southern Aroostook County town of Sherman. Maine State Police and emergency personnel responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. on I-95 northbound, according to Public Information Officer Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety. The preliminary investigation indicates 59-year-old Maria Dubois of Portland was driving a 2020 blue Toyota Corolla when she went off the road at a high rate of speed and into the woods, Moss said.
Portland woman dies after crashing vehicle on I-95
SHERMAN, Maine — A woman from Portland died Sunday after the vehicle she was driving went off Interstate 95 in Sherman. It happened around 3:30 p.m. near mile marker 263 on the northbound side of I-95, according to a release Monday from a Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson.
Crash on I-95 in Southern Aroostook County Shuts Down Northbound Lanes
A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 95 in southern Aroostook County late Thursday night shut down the highway for several hours and the cleanup continued Friday morning. Maine State Police report 42-year-old Dmitrii Vasilev of Moncton, New Brunswick was traveling north on I-95 in Ludlow around 10:05 p.m. Thursday when he swerved to avoid a moose.
wagmtv.com
Easton Residents Gather for Annual Christmas Tree Lighting
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Easton residents met in the Little School Community Park last night for the lighting of the Community Christmas Tree. Following the lighting, everyone gathered inside the historic two-room schoolhouse for some refreshments, and a visit with Santa. A member of The Little School Restoration Committee spoke with NEWSSOURCE 8 about the event, which has become an annual tradition for the town.
wagmtv.com
Fatal Crash in Sherman
SHERMAN, Maine (WAGM) - On Sunday, December 11, 2022, at approximately 3:32 pm, the Maine State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 northbound at mile marker 263 in the town of Sherman. Preliminary investigation indicates 59-year-old Maria Dubois of Portland was driving a 2020 blue Toyota Corolla...
newstalknewengland.com
Wayne Smith Of Bangor, Maine Pleads Guilty To Distribution Of Methamphetamine And Fentanyl
At the United States District Court in Bangor, Maine, Wayne Smith, 31, of Bangor, Maine pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. Between January 2018 and December 2021, Smith, along with others, trafficked methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot County, Maine, and Aroostook...
wagmtv.com
A Cloudy Morning Leads to Widespread Snow Overnight
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. Yesterday we had plenty of sunshine build into the region, but it was paired with some chilly temperatures as highs struggled to make it into the upper 20s. Winds did eventually subside during the afternoon causing our wind chills to make slight improvements. While temperatures are considerably warmer than they were at this point yesterday we are starting off in the upper teens and lower 20s because of clouds increasing overnight.
wagmtv.com
As Early Morning Snow Showers Taper Off, Gusty Winds Will Continue
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Wednesday. Yesterday we spent most of the day under the cloud cover with the exception of some isolated to scattered snow showers, but once we headed into the overnight hours, we started seeing the leading edge of some snow showers. We...
wagmtv.com
Victorian Christmas at the Vera Estey House
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - From wassail to Christmas Carols to decorations and even a peppermint pig! It was the full Victorian Christmas Experience at the Vera Estey House over the weekend. Each of the 12 rooms in the Vera Estey House were decorated with Victorian inspired decorations and had...
Bangor Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking in Penobscot and Aroostook Counties
A 31-year-old man from Bangor pleaded guilty Thursday to drug trafficking charges in Penobscot County and Aroostook County. Bangor Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking in Penobscot and Aroostook Counties. Wayne Smith is facing up to 20 years in prison. He submitted his guilty plea in U.S. District Court in...
wabi.tv
Tractor trailer crashes while avoiding moose on I-95 in Ludlow
LUDLOW, Maine (WAGM/WABI) - A tractor trailer crashed on I-95 in Ludlow after trying to avoid a moose. Officials say it happened just after 10:00 p.m. Thursday. According to Maine State Police, Dmitrii Vasilev, 42, of Moncton, New Brunswick, was driving north on I-95 when he swerved to avoid a moose and left the road.
wagmtv.com
SAHS Warriors girls team returns almost everyone for another run at a State title.
DYER BROOK, Maine (WAGM) - The SAHS Warriors girls basketball team has been a powerhouse for several years. Once again this year, the defending Class D State Champions head into the season as the favorites. That’S a position that is not new to the players and the coach and they try to just go about their business each and every day.
wabi.tv
Bangor man faces 20 year sentence for drug crimes
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former Bangor man faces up to a 20-year sentence after pleading guilty to drug crimes in federal court in Bangor Thursday. Court records say 31-year-old Wayne Smith and others trafficked methamphetamine and fentanyl across Penobscot and Aroostook counties from 2018-2021. Smith was charged with conspiracy...
Comments / 0