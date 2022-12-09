Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KXII.com
Ardmore man accused of hitting patrol cars with truck
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man was arrested after allegedly hitting several sheriff’s deputies with his truck. According to court documents, Justine Wade Herriott is accused of using a truck with hay spikes to try and ram into officers’ patrol cars on Tuesday. He is also been accused of maliciously destroying several gates and fences, eyeglasses, and a door.
KXII.com
Denison woman arrested after assaulting an officer
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police arrested a woman after she ran from and kicked officers on Saturday. When officers responded to a disturbance call at the 1200 block of Bruce Drive, Daniela Quinones left the scene, according to police. Police said they located her, but she ran away again.
KXII.com
Garvin County man arrested for running car off road
PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KXII) - A Garvin County man has been arrested for trying to hit a car with his car. According to court documents, it happened in late November near SH 76 and NCR 3035. 28-year-old Forrest Adams-Fabre is accused of using his Kia Sorento to intentionally hit an...
KXII.com
Sherman man in jail; accused of elder abuse
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of elder abuse between family members in Sherman. Russell Taylor is accused of grabbing an elderly person’s arm with enough force to draw blood. Police arrested Taylor for elder abuse on Sunday at a home...
KXII.com
Denison Police investigating armed bank robbery
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A normal work day at Simmons Bank, near the intersection of FM 691 and Highway 75, ended abruptly with police cars surrounding it. Police said dispatch got a call about a bank robbery at 10:45 am . “Again, the bank is closed right now, we just...
KXII.com
Missing hunter found safe at Caddo National Grasslands
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - After a long night of searching, a missing hunter was found safe this morning by the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office. According to a post from the Fannin County Emergency Management, the man was reported missing after a friend he went hunting with hadn’t seen him in several hours.
easttexasradio.com
FedEx Driver Hits Gunter’s Football Bus
A FedEx truck struck a Gunter High School football bus while the football team was headed to the state semifinal game Friday at Abilene. No students were injured. It occurred about 2:00 Friday afternoon, three miles south of Santo on I-20. The DPS trooper thought Jon Coffey, 64, of Durant, suffered a medical issue that resulted in him traveling the wrong way and hitting the bus.
KXII.com
Gunter football bus struck by FedEx truck on way to state semifinal game
(KXII) - A Gunter High School football bus was involved in a crash as the team was traveling to their state semifinal game Friday. Gunter ISD said a FedEx truck hit one of the football buses, and that no students were injured. Texas troopers said the collision happened around 2...
KXII.com
Hazmat teams clean up chemical spill near Durant Regional Airport
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Hazmat teams were called to a chemical spill at a Durant business Monday morning. A Southwest Pickling employee said two thousand gallons of sulfuric acid spilled, due to what they said was a ruptured valve. No injuries have been reported. Hazmat crews from Ardmore and McAlester...
KXII.com
Ardmore man arrested for beating another man with steel pipe, police say
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An argument Friday night between two men in Ardmore ends with one man in the hospital. According to court documents from the Ardmore Police, Travis Hignett began arguing with another man over personal property. The argument escalated and Hignett hit the man with a steel pipe,...
KXII.com
Several schools across Oklahoma on lockdown after hoax threat
Okla. (KXII) - Around 11:00 a.m. Thursday, approximately eight Oklahoma schools received threats of an active shooter. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls in Ardmore, Durant, Stillwater, Tulsa, Perry, Enid, Medford and Miami. Here in Texoma, Ardmore, Dickson and Durant Public Schools were among those supposedly targeted in calls to...
KXII.com
Lone Grove woman arrested for assault
LONE GROVE, Okla. (KXII) - A Lone Grove woman has been charged with aggravated assault and battery after stabbing someone, according to court documents. Documents state 31-year-old Jami Lynn Ellis stabbed a woman in September. The court documents state she stabbed her with force and violence, intending to cause traumatic injury.
KXII.com
Ada man pleads guilty to murder and kidnapping
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - An Ada man whose murder conviction was overturned by the McGirt Supreme Court ruling has voluntarily pled guilty in federal court. According to court documents from the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, 24-year-old Kalup Born was convicted, again, of kidnapping and killing 70-year-old Brenda Carter in 2017.
KBTX.com
Bonham Elementary student surprised by military homecoming
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One Bonham Elementary 4th grader got the surprise of a lifetime Friday. Army Specialist Robert Flores returned from deployment in South Korea, after being away from his son Jakob for a year. Bryan ISD staff helped surprise Jakob just before school ended Friday. Jakob said he’s...
KTEN.com
Siren wails in Gainesville after ant attack
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — It turns out there was nothing to worry about Wednesday morning for Gainesville residents who heard emergency sirens going off. There was no severe weather in the area; Gainesville police said ants got into an electrical circuit board and shorted it out... causing the siren to begin wailing.
KTEN.com
Love County school district seeks annexation
MARIETTA, Okla. (KTEN) — Greenville Public Schools is looking to voluntarily annex its school district to become a part of Marietta Public Schools, pending voter approval in a January 10 election. The reason for the push to annex the school district is because of the decrease in student population...
KTEN.com
Stitt calls for special election in Marshall County
MARSHALL CO., Okla. (KTEN) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has called a special election in Marshall County to fill the vacant District 2 seat on Commissioners Court. The special primary election will be held on February 14, and the special general election is set for April 4. The candidate...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
