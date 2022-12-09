Read full article on original website
Woman who helped hide Vanessa Guillén’s body pleads guilty
A Texas woman who helped mutilate and conceal the body of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén pleaded guilty to federal charges Tuesday, prosecutors said. Cecily Aguilar, 24, helped the man who killed Guillén dispose of her body and lied to investigators, the U.S. attorney’s office for Western Texas said in a statement.
Feds wanted N.C. man jailed for 5 years for Jan. 6 crimes. The judge had a different idea.
U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta sent Matthew Wood back to North Carolina to serve a year of home confinement, not the 57-month prison sentence recommended by federal prosecutors.
‘Pay the money or we will kill you.’ Former teaching assistant blackmailed ex, feds say
He demanded sex and $30,000 from a former Missouri student, authorities said.
Heather Mack was 'directly involved' in mother’s murder, should stay in jail: feds
CHICAGO - Federal prosecutors opposing the release of onetime Chicago socialite Heather Mack said Monday that the 27-year-old not only conspired to have her mother killed overseas in 2014 — but that she "was directly involved in her mother’s murder." They said Mack and her onetime boyfriend, Tommy...
Girlfriend of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen’s alleged killer admits role in dismembering body
A woman has admitted to playing a role in dismembering and getting rid of the body of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen after she was sexually assaulted and killed at a military base in Texas in 2020. Cecily Aguilar pled guilty to four charges – one count of accessory to murder after the fact as well as three counts of false statement or representation - on Tuesday, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas. “According to court documents, from April 22, 2020 through July 1, 2020, Aguilar assisted Army Specialist Aaron Robinson in corruptly...
Delta flight attendant arrested in Miami alongside boyfriend as he faces federal drug trafficking charges
A pair of Delta flight attendants travelling from Brazil were arrested after a random stop through security in Miami showed that they were in “possession and transportation of narcotics”, the US Customs and Border Protection said.Marcelo Chaves, 44, a flight attendant with Delta, appeared in court on Thursday, just days after he’d been arrested alongside his live-in boyfriend, Ronald Maldonado, 35, where he now faces federal felony drug trafficking charges.Mr Chaves’ boyfriend, who was originally arrested alongside him on Tuesday when the pair were searched at Miami International Airport after arriving on an American Airlines flight from Brazil, is...
SoCal couple convicted of stealing nearly $20 million in COVID-19 fraud expedited to LA
A Southern California couple convicted of stealing more than $20 million in COVID-19 relief funds was extradited back to America on Thursday after fleeing the country in 2021. The couple, Richard Ayvazyan, 44 and Marietta Terabelian, 38, both of Encino, fled from the U.S. in August 2021, heading to Montenegro when they were out on bond following their conviction. After they fled, the couple was sentenced in absentia. Ayvazyan was sentenced to 17 years in prison, while Terabelian was sentenced to six years in prison. They were both convicted in June 2021 of "leading a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain more than $20 million...
Biden’s Nuclear Waste Guru Out of a Job After Alleged Luggage Theft
A Biden administration nuclear waste official, Sam Brinton, is out of a job after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”Brinton, who attracted attention as one of the federal government's first non-binary officials, was first charged last month for nabbing a woman’s suitcase from the baggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September. They initially denied taking the bag—which was reportedly worth more...
Drug lord 'La Barbie' no longer in federal custody, officials say
One of the most famous drug traffickers in Mexico is no longer listed as being in federal custody just four years after he was convicted on a number of charges and sentenced to 49 years in prison.
The federal judge who appointed Trump's special master just threw out his lawsuit challenging the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search
The ruling came after a federal appeals court issued a scathing opinion overturning the judge's initial decision to grant Trump a special master.
Woman who drugged, robbed men, killing one, is sentenced to prison
A woman who pleaded guilty in federal court for her part in a sweeping cross-country scheme in which she drugged and robbed men, leaving one Metairie resident dead in 2017, was sentenced Thursday to 45 months in prison. Before U.S. District Court Judge Eldon Fallon issued her sentence, Dominique Berry...
Former federal agent who aided organized-crime figure is sentenced to 10 years in prison
Felix Cisneros Jr. of Murrieta helped the unnamed associate of a criminal organization by providing updates on investigations and deleting info from a government database, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors ask that Todd and Julie Chrisley get sentenced up to 17 years in prison for fraud conviction
The 'Chrisley Knows Best' couple and their attorney are scheduled to be sentenced next week in Atlanta federal court.
Alabama family sentenced by feds for running 'one of the largest cockfighting enterprises' in the US
The Justice Department has announced the sentencing of the seventh and final member of an Alabama family accused of running an “expansive cockfighting operation.”
Prosecutors in Whitmer kidnap plot say life sentence fits
Federal prosecutors told a judge Monday that a life prison sentence would be justified for the leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, saying his goal to turn the country...
An Arizona cult leader accused of taking more than 20 women and girls as wives 'constantly' said he wanted to kiss and touch his underage daughter, FBI says
The man told his underage daughter that "if his feelings were right, he would make her have a child," according to an FBI affidavit.
Idaho student murders were ‘frenzied, hateful attack’ that’s left cops baffled over mystery motive, ex-FBI agent says
FOUR University of Idaho students were murdered in a "frenzied, hateful attack" that has left cops baffled over a motive, a former FBI agent has said. Police have not named any suspects or revealed a murder weapon in the two weeks after the students' bodies were found. Kaylee Goncalves, 21,...
Off-duty FBI agent fatally shoots person at DC metro station
The two individuals were involved in an altercation before the shooting amid the evening rush of commuters on the city's transit system.
Washington Man Sentenced to Four Years in Prison After Trying to Join ISIS
A Seattle man who attempted to travel to the Middle East and join the Islamic State group of Iraq and al-Sham was sentenced to four years in prison Tuesday. Elvin Hunter Bgorn Williams, 22, was arrested by federal agents last year at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport while attempting to board a flight to Egypt, where he planned to attend an ISIS training camp in the Sinai Desert, according to court records. He was charged with providing material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.
