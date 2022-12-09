ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

NBC News

Woman who helped hide Vanessa Guillén’s body pleads guilty

A Texas woman who helped mutilate and conceal the body of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén pleaded guilty to federal charges Tuesday, prosecutors said. Cecily Aguilar, 24, helped the man who killed Guillén dispose of her body and lied to investigators, the U.S. attorney’s office for Western Texas said in a statement.
FORT HOOD, TX
The Independent

Girlfriend of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen’s alleged killer admits role in dismembering body

A woman has admitted to playing a role in dismembering and getting rid of the body of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen after she was sexually assaulted and killed at a military base in Texas in 2020. Cecily Aguilar pled guilty to four charges – one count of accessory to murder after the fact as well as three counts of false statement or representation - on Tuesday, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas. “According to court documents, from April 22, 2020 through July 1, 2020, Aguilar assisted Army Specialist Aaron Robinson in corruptly...
FORT HOOD, TX
The Independent

Delta flight attendant arrested in Miami alongside boyfriend as he faces federal drug trafficking charges

A pair of Delta flight attendants travelling from Brazil were arrested after a random stop through security in Miami showed that they were in “possession and transportation of narcotics”, the US Customs and Border Protection said.Marcelo Chaves, 44, a flight attendant with Delta, appeared in court on Thursday, just days after he’d been arrested alongside his live-in boyfriend, Ronald Maldonado, 35, where he now faces federal felony drug trafficking charges.Mr Chaves’ boyfriend, who was originally arrested alongside him on Tuesday when the pair were searched at Miami International Airport after arriving on an American Airlines flight from Brazil, is...
MIAMI, FL
CBS LA

SoCal couple convicted of stealing nearly $20 million in COVID-19 fraud expedited to LA

A Southern California couple convicted of stealing more than $20 million in COVID-19 relief funds was extradited back to America on Thursday after fleeing the country in 2021. The couple, Richard Ayvazyan, 44 and Marietta Terabelian, 38, both of Encino, fled from the U.S. in August 2021, heading to Montenegro when they were out on bond following their conviction. After they fled, the couple was sentenced in absentia. Ayvazyan was sentenced to 17 years in prison, while Terabelian was sentenced to six years in prison. They were both convicted in June 2021 of "leading a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain more than $20 million...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Biden’s Nuclear Waste Guru Out of a Job After Alleged Luggage Theft

A Biden administration nuclear waste official, Sam Brinton, is out of a job after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”Brinton, who attracted attention as one of the federal government's first non-binary officials, was first charged last month for nabbing a woman’s suitcase from the baggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September. They initially denied taking the bag—which was reportedly worth more...
NOLA.com

Woman who drugged, robbed men, killing one, is sentenced to prison

A woman who pleaded guilty in federal court for her part in a sweeping cross-country scheme in which she drugged and robbed men, leaving one Metairie resident dead in 2017, was sentenced Thursday to 45 months in prison. Before U.S. District Court Judge Eldon Fallon issued her sentence, Dominique Berry...
METAIRIE, LA
Chronicle

Washington Man Sentenced to Four Years in Prison After Trying to Join ISIS

A Seattle man who attempted to travel to the Middle East and join the Islamic State group of Iraq and al-Sham was sentenced to four years in prison Tuesday. Elvin Hunter Bgorn Williams, 22, was arrested by federal agents last year at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport while attempting to board a flight to Egypt, where he planned to attend an ISIS training camp in the Sinai Desert, according to court records. He was charged with providing material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.
SEATTLE, WA

