Three arrested for shoplifting at Springfield gas station

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police Officers arrested three people at the Cumberland Farms on the 700 block of Carew Street for a report of shoplifting on Tuesday.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at approximately 9:15 a.m., officers saw three suspects in a vehicle in the parking lot of Cumberland Farms and then performed a traffic stop.

As the officers were arresting the suspects, they found a firearm in plain sight in the car. The firearm was loaded with eight rounds in the magazine. The suspects in the car were 34-year-old Jonathan Rodriguez , 29-year-old Thomas Rodriguez , and 26-year-old Francis Figueroa . Officers found heroin on Ms. Figueroa in the booking dock.

Photo courtesy of Springfield Police Department

Jonathan Rodriguez of Springfield was charged with:

Possession of a Firearm without a License

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Carrying a Dangerous Weapon while having Active Warrants

Shoplifting by Asportation (Joint Venture)

Arrest Warrant

– Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

– Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Crash

– Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License – Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Crash Arrest Warrant

– Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

– Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License Arrest Warrant

– Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

– Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License Arrest Warrant

– Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

– Possession of a Class B Drug

– Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License – Possession of a Class B Drug Arrest Warrant

– Assault & Battery on a Police Officer (3 Counts)

– Resisting Arrest

– Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

Thomas Rodriguez of Enfield was charged with:

Possession of a Firearm without a License

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Shoplifting by Asportation (Joint Venture)

Francis Figueroa of Springfield was charged with:

Possession of a Firearm without a License

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Possession of a Class A Drug

Shoplifting by Asportation

