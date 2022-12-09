ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Three arrested for shoplifting at Springfield gas station

By Emma McCorkindale
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police Officers arrested three people at the Cumberland Farms on the 700 block of Carew Street for a report of shoplifting on Tuesday.

Gun shots heard in Springfield leads to arrest, firearm seized

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at approximately 9:15 a.m., officers saw three suspects in a vehicle in the parking lot of Cumberland Farms and then performed a traffic stop.

As the officers were arresting the suspects, they found a firearm in plain sight in the car. The firearm was loaded with eight rounds in the magazine. The suspects in the car were 34-year-old Jonathan Rodriguez , 29-year-old Thomas Rodriguez , and 26-year-old Francis Figueroa . Officers found heroin on Ms. Figueroa in the booking dock.

Photo courtesy of Springfield Police Department

Jonathan Rodriguez of Springfield was charged with:

  • Possession of a Firearm without a License
  • Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card
  • Carrying a Dangerous Weapon while having Active Warrants
  • Shoplifting by Asportation (Joint Venture)
  • Arrest Warrant
    – Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License
    – Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Crash
  • Arrest Warrant
    – Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License
  • Arrest Warrant
    – Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License
  • Arrest Warrant
    – Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License
    – Possession of a Class B Drug
  • Arrest Warrant
    – Assault & Battery on a Police Officer (3 Counts)
    – Resisting Arrest
    – Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

Thomas Rodriguez of Enfield was charged with:

  • Possession of a Firearm without a License
  • Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card
  • Shoplifting by Asportation (Joint Venture)

Francis Figueroa of Springfield was charged with:

  • Possession of a Firearm without a License
  • Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card
  • Possession of a Class A Drug
  • Shoplifting by Asportation
