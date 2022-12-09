Read full article on original website
LI man dead in snowboarding fall at American Dream’s Big SNOW: report
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (PIX11) — A Long Island man died after a fall at American Dream Mall’s Big SNOW on Thursday, Newsday reported. Peter Mathews, 24, fell while snowboarding at the indoor facility, his family told Newsday. Matthews served in the Maryland Air National Guard. Big SNOW confirmed...
8 hurt in fire at Brooklyn NYPD warehouse where evidence is stored
A raging three-alarm fire broke out Tuesday morning at an NYPD warehouse in Brooklyn used to store evidence, officials said. 8 hurt in fire at Brooklyn NYPD warehouse where evidence …. A raging three-alarm fire broke out Tuesday morning at an NYPD warehouse in Brooklyn used to store evidence, officials...
Brooklyn fire rages NYPD impound, evidence warehouse; several injured
A raging three-alarm fire broke out Tuesday morning at a Red Hook warehouse that shares an address with an NYPD auto pound, officials said. Brooklyn fire rages NYPD impound, evidence warehouse; …. A raging three-alarm fire broke out Tuesday morning at a Red Hook warehouse that shares an address with...
Vigil for Saniyah Lawrence, NY teen stabbed to death by boyfriend
A vigil was held in Harlem Tuesday night. Friends and family gathered to remember the life of 16-year-old Saniyah Lawrence after her boyfriend allegedly stabbed her and killed her Sunday. Vigil for Saniyah Lawrence, NY teen stabbed to death …. A vigil was held in Harlem Tuesday night. Friends and...
Massive model railroad in New Jersey a popular attraction during holidays
Northlandz, a massive model railroad layout in New Jersey, is a visual and engineering marvel to behold. Massive model railroad in New Jersey a popular attraction …. Northlandz, a massive model railroad layout in New Jersey, is a visual and engineering marvel to behold. MTA, NYPD talk subway safety at...
Winning lottery tickets sold in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Nassau
NEW YORK (PIX11) —- Take 5 lottery players in New York raked in the winnings on Friday. Tickets worth more than $10,000 each were sold in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau County. They were sold for the Take 5 evening drawing. The tickets were bought at: Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check […]
Flatbush residents voice concerns ahead of supermarket closure: 'we're in trouble'
A grocery store chain will be closing its location in Flatbush next month, leaving residents worried that their Brooklyn neighborhood may turn into a food desert. Flatbush residents voice concerns ahead of supermarket …. A grocery store chain will be closing its location in Flatbush next month, leaving residents worried...
Two Men Found Dead in Subways: One at 205th St. in Norwood & 2nd at East 180th St. in Morris Park
Police are currently working to identify the first of two men found dead inside a Bronx subway station within a 24-hour period. One man was found dead inside East 205th Street subway station, the last Bronx stop on the D train. Police in conjunction with the City’s medical examiner’s office are also working to ascertain his cause of death.
ElfCon brings holiday joy to NYC
Sunday's crawl was an adventure for families to test their limits in a way quite different from Saturday’s SantaCon. Instead of alcohol, ElfCon fills participants’ bellies with hot chocolate from several festive vendors around the city. ElfCon brings holiday joy to NYC. Sunday's crawl was an adventure for...
Best Hotels In Midtown NYC: 5 Most Recommended Places To Stay In Manhattan Per Travel Experts
New York City is one of the world’s top travel destinations, offering everything from exceptional views and impressive entertainment to Michelin-star restaurants, and so much more. In 2019 alone, New York City hosted 66.6 million visitors, a tenth-consecutive annual record. And as anyone who has visited the city knows, there’s a lot of choice when it comes to just about everything, particularly accommodations. NYC boasts over 600 registered hotels and has the third-largest hotel market in the nation after Las Vegas and Orlando. Midtown Manhattan is particularly infiltrated with options due to its close proximity to top attractions, making finding the best hotels in midtown quite the task.
Hamilton Heights residents displaced by massive fire seeking aid
A group of Hamilton Heights residents is struggling to find permanent housing after a massive fire ripped through their building. The blaze on Dec. 3 displaced all tenants of the building, more than 100 people. Hamilton Heights residents displaced by massive fire …. A group of Hamilton Heights residents is...
New cookbook shares comforting Italian recipes
Culinary personality Rossella Rago has a new cookbook out, called "Cooking with Nonna: Sunday Dinners with La Famiglia." Rago and her nonna shared some of those recipes on New York Living. New cookbook shares comforting Italian recipes. Culinary personality Rossella Rago has a new cookbook out, called "Cooking with Nonna:...
NYC teen's winning sneaker design gets manufactured by Reebok
A New York City teen got her own sneaker design manufactured by Reebok. It was all part of a youth contest organized by an NYPD after-school program in partnership with Reebok. NYC teen’s winning sneaker design gets manufactured …. A New York City teen got her own sneaker design...
The Top 10 Neighborhoods For Singles In New York City
For singles living in, or moving to, the City That Never Sleeps, we have some picks for the best neighborhoods — taking into account location, vibe, and rent.
Harlem Baseball Hitting Academy teaching more than sports
The Harlem Baseball Hitting Academy has been producing some of New York City's best players for nearly two decades, but improving your skills at the program isn't the only benefit of signing up. Harlem Baseball Hitting Academy teaching more than …. The Harlem Baseball Hitting Academy has been producing some...
NYC weather: Will we get snow Thursday?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While some Tri-state area residents will see snow this week, Staten Island has once again escaped the brunt of this wintry weather mix. “For the most part, this is a rain storm coming your way,” AccuWeather meteorologist Tom Kines said. That said, expect about...
Giant crane falls off truck at BQE entrance in Brooklyn Heights
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — A large crane fell off a truck as it was moving up the Atlantic Avenue ramp to the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (BQE) during the morning rush on Monday, according to Linda DeRosa, president of the Willowtown Association. Willowtown is a distinctive sub-neighborhood tucked into the southwest section...
Staten Island Home of the Week: Sun-soaked conservatory, park-like grounds, West Brighton, $1.25M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — According to the listing on SILive.com, this neoclassical Colonial home with five bedrooms and four bathrooms is located at 312 Bard Ave. and priced at $1,250,000. The 4,600-square-foot space is nested upon a 17,500 square-foot property. According to siborrealtors.com, this 1925 residence is believed to have been designed by William H. Mersereau, a renowned architect who is best known for the restoration of Fraunces Tavern in Manhattan.
Thrifting Spots You Probably Forgot About
Do you want to achieve that Pinterest-page aesthetic that you’ve been holding off on for so long? Scrolling on your phone and pinning photos isn’t enough. It’s time to build up your closet and experiment with your style! Thrifting is underrated, sometimes you can find some of the rarest items for a low price, and you’d help to reduce the amount of waste going out to the planet. Even some big corporate companies try to mimic clothing items that people find in thrifts because they’re that good!
What’s the most snow NYC has ever gotten in 1 storm?
NEW YORK (PIX11) – You don’t have to look back far in the record books to find the biggest snowstorm in New York City’s history. It dumped more snow in one storm than the city typically gets all winter. The all-time snowfall record in New York City was set on Jan. 22-23 in 2016. Central […]
