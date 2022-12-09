Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Human remains found in search for missing Friendswood man, police say
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – The Friendswood Police Department said they located a set of human remains Monday in the search for a missing man who was last seen Saturday morning. Lester Mabry, 38, was last seen in the 100 Block of Clearview Avenue at around 7:30 a.m. Police said Mabry told his family he was going for a walk but never returned home. He was last seen wearing gray Puma shoes, blue jeans, and a gray hoodie, investigators said.
Click2Houston.com
24-year-old Houston man sentenced to 45 years for killing TSU student while on bond for armed robbery
HOUSTON – A Houston man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison after he shot and killed a Texas Southern University student back in 2018. According to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, 24-year-old Shanden Powell was out on bond for robbing a shoe store the day he killed 23-year-old Elzima Hines.
Click2Houston.com
Houston police release bodycam video of shootout with armed parolee following chase in NW Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police released the body camera video of an officer-involved shooting where a suspect was shot several times after a chase in northwest Houston back in November. Anthony J. Garcia, 34, is charged with two counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer, felony evading arrest,...
Click2Houston.com
Do you recognize this thief? Suspect seen on video using stolen credit card in multiple Cypress-area stores, police say
CYPRESS, Texas – Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Hedwig Village Police Department need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect seen on video using a person’s stolen credit card to rack up thousands of dollars in purchases. According to police, on Oct. 15, the victim’s bank card...
Click2Houston.com
Man charged with intoxication manslaughter in deadly crash on Northwest Freeway, HPD says
HOUSTON – A suspect has been arrested and charged in a fatal crash on the Northwest Freeway Sunday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Amilcar Isais Cruz Acosta, 43, is charged with intoxication manslaughter in the 209th State District Court. According to the HPD Vehicular Crimes Division, the...
Click2Houston.com
Former HPD officer indicted in 2016 shooting of unarmed neighbor over argument about dog to be sentenced Monday
HOUSTON – A former Houston Police Department officer who was indicted for a 2016 off-duty incident in which he shot and wounded a neighbor following an argument that stemmed from their dogs getting into a fight is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday. Jason Loosmore, 37, was charged with...
Click2Houston.com
1 teen killed, another injured after trying to rob man while he was leaving store in north Harris County: HCSO
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A teenager is dead and another is injured after being shot while trying to rob a man in north Harris County Sunday, Harris County sheriff’s deputies. According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, the shooting took place in the 19800 block of...
Click2Houston.com
1 dead after driver slams into vehicle while turning at SE Houston intersection; driver charged, police say
HOUSTON – A man is facing charges after he slammed into another vehicle, leaving one person dead at a southeast Houston intersection early Sunday, Houston police say. It happened in the 9500 block of Clearwood Street near Almeda Genoa Road shortly after midnight. According to police, witnesses told officers...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed by group of men outside SW Houston apartment complex, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed by a group of men at an apartment complex in southwest Houston. It happened before 3 a.m. Sunday in the 9700 block of Braeburn Glen Blvd near Bissonnet Street. Investigators said a group of men were...
Click2Houston.com
‘He didn’t take me seriously’: Neighbors said they complained about speeding to pastor days before church bus crashed in east Harris County
HOUSTON – Days before a church bus carrying 16 people flipped over, neighbors in Castilian Village Townhomes said they complained to Mount Zion Baptist Church about what they called “reckless driving.”. Before the crash, one of the neighbors said they shot a video of the driver of the...
Click2Houston.com
HPD: Woman found fatally shot in ditch in NW Houston was burglarizing vehicles, shot by resident in the area
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department said a woman who was found fatally shot in a ditch in northwest Houston Monday was burglarizing vehicles with another suspect. HPD units responded to multiple calls of gunfire heard near the block of 2000 Harland Drive around 3:50 a.m. Officers...
Click2Houston.com
20-year HPD officer dies days after vehicle struck by train in north Houston, chief says
HOUSTON – An off-duty officer with the Houston Police Department has died Monday after his vehicle collided with a train in north Houston Wednesday morning, according to HPD Chief Troy Finner. Finner said the officer, Vidal Lopez, who was a 20-year veteran of the force, was heading to work...
Click2Houston.com
Docs: Motion filed seeking ‘reasonable’ bond reduction from $2M to $100K for accused killer of Migos rapper
HOUSTON – Attorneys for Patrick Xavier Clark, the 33-year-old man charged in the murder of Migos rapper Takeoff, filed a motion Tuesday asking for his bond amount to be reduced. Clark is accused in the Nov. 1 fatal shooting of the Atlanta rapper, whose real name was Kirsnick Kari...
Click2Houston.com
Woman killed after being hit by car on Westheimer, police say
HOUSTON – A woman was pronounced dead after being hit by a vehicle in west Houston on Saturday night. According to police, the incident took place in the 7950 block of Westheimer Road at around 9:04 p.m. Officials say when emergency crews responded to the scene, a woman was...
Click2Houston.com
DPS to conduct random vehicle safety inspections at ports of entry along Texas border to help stop cartel smuggling
HOUSTON – The Texas Department of Public Safety announced Tuesday that its troopers will began conducting random commercial vehicle safety inspections as they cross international ports of entry (POEs) into Texas, according to a release. DPS said it is committed to mitigating drug trafficking and increasing security along the...
Click2Houston.com
Seabrook man accused of operating an illegal charter cruise business in Galveston area
GALVESTON, Texas – A 65-year-old man is accused of operating an illegal charter cruise business in the Galveston area, federal authorities announced Monday. Gordon Johnson has been taken into custody on violation of captain of the port order, making a false statement, obstruction of a proper compliance inspection and forgery of ships papers, U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said via a news release.
Click2Houston.com
Cy-Fair ISD coach placed on leave after allegations of improper conduct with student
A Cypress Fairbanks ISD coach and teacher is under investigation after allegations of improper conduct with a student. In a statement to KPRC 2 News, Leslie Francis, assistant superintendent for communication and community relations wrote: “Mr. Lywen Bradford was placed on administrative leave on Dec. 9, 2022 pending a complete investigation by law enforcement, after Cypress Woods High School administration was made aware of allegations of improper conduct with a student. Mr. Bradford has been a teacher at Cypress Woods High School since Aug.12, 2019″.
Click2Houston.com
Firefighter shocked while fighting fire in Katy area, officials say
A Cy-Fair firefighter has been shocked after attempting to put out a fire at a mobile home in the Katy area. According to officials, Cy-Fair Fire responded to Saddlewood Drive in the Katy Country Estates Subdivision. During the battle, the firefighter was reportedly shocked. He was transported and remains in...
Click2Houston.com
4 people injured in house fire in southwest Houston, HFD says
HOUSTON – Four people are recovering in the hospital after escaping a house fire in southwest Houston Wednesday, officials with the Houston Fire Department said. HFD responded to a report of a house on fire with people trapped inside in the 11400 block of Plumbrook around 2:20 a.m. Firefighters...
Click2Houston.com
Spring family loses nearly $1,000 in food stamp benefits to alleged fraud
SPRING, Texas – Crafty thieves have found a way to steal food stamp benefits from families who need them most. A Spring man claims to be the latest target. He said he is not left struggling because only five days after his family’s benefits were replenished, he said their balance went from nearly $1,000 to just $10.
