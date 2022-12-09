ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Click2Houston.com

Human remains found in search for missing Friendswood man, police say

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – The Friendswood Police Department said they located a set of human remains Monday in the search for a missing man who was last seen Saturday morning. Lester Mabry, 38, was last seen in the 100 Block of Clearview Avenue at around 7:30 a.m. Police said Mabry told his family he was going for a walk but never returned home. He was last seen wearing gray Puma shoes, blue jeans, and a gray hoodie, investigators said.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
Click2Houston.com

Woman killed after being hit by car on Westheimer, police say

HOUSTON – A woman was pronounced dead after being hit by a vehicle in west Houston on Saturday night. According to police, the incident took place in the 7950 block of Westheimer Road at around 9:04 p.m. Officials say when emergency crews responded to the scene, a woman was...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

DPS to conduct random vehicle safety inspections at ports of entry along Texas border to help stop cartel smuggling

HOUSTON – The Texas Department of Public Safety announced Tuesday that its troopers will began conducting random commercial vehicle safety inspections as they cross international ports of entry (POEs) into Texas, according to a release. DPS said it is committed to mitigating drug trafficking and increasing security along the...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Seabrook man accused of operating an illegal charter cruise business in Galveston area

GALVESTON, Texas – A 65-year-old man is accused of operating an illegal charter cruise business in the Galveston area, federal authorities announced Monday. Gordon Johnson has been taken into custody on violation of captain of the port order, making a false statement, obstruction of a proper compliance inspection and forgery of ships papers, U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said via a news release.
GALVESTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Cy-Fair ISD coach placed on leave after allegations of improper conduct with student

A Cypress Fairbanks ISD coach and teacher is under investigation after allegations of improper conduct with a student. In a statement to KPRC 2 News, Leslie Francis, assistant superintendent for communication and community relations wrote: “Mr. Lywen Bradford was placed on administrative leave on Dec. 9, 2022 pending a complete investigation by law enforcement, after Cypress Woods High School administration was made aware of allegations of improper conduct with a student. Mr. Bradford has been a teacher at Cypress Woods High School since Aug.12, 2019″.
CYPRESS, TX
Click2Houston.com

Firefighter shocked while fighting fire in Katy area, officials say

A Cy-Fair firefighter has been shocked after attempting to put out a fire at a mobile home in the Katy area. According to officials, Cy-Fair Fire responded to Saddlewood Drive in the Katy Country Estates Subdivision. During the battle, the firefighter was reportedly shocked. He was transported and remains in...
KATY, TX
Click2Houston.com

4 people injured in house fire in southwest Houston, HFD says

HOUSTON – Four people are recovering in the hospital after escaping a house fire in southwest Houston Wednesday, officials with the Houston Fire Department said. HFD responded to a report of a house on fire with people trapped inside in the 11400 block of Plumbrook around 2:20 a.m. Firefighters...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Spring family loses nearly $1,000 in food stamp benefits to alleged fraud

SPRING, Texas – Crafty thieves have found a way to steal food stamp benefits from families who need them most. A Spring man claims to be the latest target. He said he is not left struggling because only five days after his family’s benefits were replenished, he said their balance went from nearly $1,000 to just $10.
SPRING, TX

