Illinois law requires sealed battery smoke alarms starting in 2023
A new law in effect on Jan. 1 means you might need to update your home smoke alarms. Public Act 100-0200, passed in 2017, requires all Illinois homes to have a smoke alarm with a sealed 10-year battery by Jan. 1, 2023. According to the bill, homeowners without an updated alarm will get a 90-day notice to get a sealed battery model; after those 90 days they can be fined up to $100.
Amid the holidays, COVID-19 numbers rising in central Illinois
As people gathered for the Thanksgiving holiday, the result appears to be a surge in COVID-19 and other viruses. 74 counties in Illinois are now rated at an elevated level for COVID-19 by the CDC. 29 Illinois counties at a High Community Level for COVID-19, up from 12 a week ago; while 45 counties are a Medium Level. IDPH is reporting 21,404 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois since December 2, and 56 deaths.
