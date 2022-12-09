Read full article on original website
Staten Island firefighter with ALS to receive mortgage-free home from Tunnel to Towers Foundation
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Greg “Mickey” Hansen wasn’t even a firefighter when he ran up lower Manhattan’s West Side on Sept. 11, 2001, just after the planes hit the World Trade Center, searching for his sister, assisting others and witnessing the horrors that took the lives of nearly 3,000 people — including 343 FDNY members.
‘If they die, and time erases their memory, they die twice’: First Staten Islander killed in WW II honored
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Woodrow resident Ira Duane Hudson -- a fireman’s mate, 3rd Class in the U.S. Navy who served aboard the U.S.S. West Virginia -- was among the 2,403 souls who perished in the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. He was the first Staten Islander to die in World War II, according to the Island of Heroes Project.
Nun who served for 67 years killed in Garden State Parkway crash
A nun from Essex County who continued to volunteer her services after retirement was identified Monday as the driver killed in a crash over the weekend on the Garden State Parkway. Sister Joan Eileen Butler, 88, of West Orange, was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred about 10:45...
Staten Island obituaries for Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Native Staten Islander Raymond A. Charzewski, 87, a union carpenter and Army veteran, has died. Born and raised in Elm Park, he graduated from St. Adalbert’s School and attended McKee High School before working with his father as a carpenter. He joined the Army in 1955 and was in the 11th Airborne Paratrooper Division, serving two years in Germany before being honorably discharged in 1958. He married Agnes (Sis) Harrison in 1960 and they settled in Castleton Corners. He continued his career as a union carpenter with Local No. 20 for 35 years. For the full obituary, click here.
With ‘music in her soul,’ Gertrude Hendrick, believed to be Staten Island’s oldest resident, dies at 107
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — With an inherent talent and dedication to the art of music and dance, on the occasion of Gertrude Hendrick’s 107th birthday, she made one request. “Can I have new legs so I can dance again?” she asked her granddaughter, Lori Hendrick. “In...
NYPD holds active shooter drill at Staten Island University Hospital
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD held an active shooter drill at Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze on Monday night. Over 50 members of the NYPD’s Counterterrorism unit, Emergency Services unit and officers from the 122nd Precinct participated in the drill, crowding into a closed-off area of the hospital campus. Officers were expected to face several active shooter scenarios featuring volunteer actors from the hospital’s staff.
Prison or nursing home for Staten Island burglar? Judge will determine his fate.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A self-admitted burglar on Staten Island is seeking the mercy of the court, citing medical records that apparently show he already is facing a death sentence. Ricky Howell, 59, who police after one recent arrest had deemed homeless, pleaded guilty in June to a May,...
5-year-old was born with half a heart, but won’t have ‘half a life’ | Staten Islanders of 2022
Editor’s Note: In the news business, every year has its standout stories, newsmakers, villains and heroes. But in the Staten Island news business, the Advance/SILive.com also has the unique privilege of telling the stories of our neighbors – everyday people doing extraordinary and inspiring things. In honor of...
NYPD: Taxi driver robbed at knife-point on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is investigating the robbery of a taxi driver in Mariners Harbor early Tuesday morning. The incident occurred just after 1:30 a.m. in the vicinity of Van Name Avenue and Forest Avenue, according to a spokesperson for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
MTA to add nearly 150 parking spots to Eltingville Transit Center
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you’re among the hundreds of daily commuters who utilize the Eltingville Transit Center, finding a parking spot is about to get a whole lot easier. On Monday, the MTA announced that this week it will begin work on a $4.3 million project to expand parking capacity at the Eltingville Transit Center, increasing the total number of spots roughly 34%, from 437 to 586.
Once a Willowbrook resident, mom of 2 celebrates the independent life she built | Staten Islanders of 2022
Editor’s Note: In the news business, every year has its standout stories, newsmakers, villains and heroes. But in the Staten Island news business, the Advance/SILive.com also has the unique privilege of telling the stories of our neighbors – everyday people doing extraordinary and inspiring things. In honor of...
Beware: Street drugs are laced with deadly fentanyl, xylazine, New York health officials say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) is urging New Yorkers to understand the risks associated with illicit drug use, as fentanyl continues to be found in a wide variety of drugs, including heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and illegally manufactured pills. Some of the illicit...
NYPD: 2 men nabbed with gun on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police arrested two suspects in Stapleton after a gun was allegedly used to threaten a man and woman. Lawrence Browning, 42, and Aaron Espinosa, 36, were taken into custody around 1:35 a.m. on Saturday after a gun allegedly was found inside their home on Jackson Street, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and public records.
Popeyes to open new Staten Island restaurant this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – After removing the green construction fence and hosting a hiring event earlier this month, Popeyes Louisiana Chicken has announced it will open its fifth Staten Island restaurant this week. Located at 1388 Hylan Blvd., the site of a former McDonald’s that shuttered in 2020, the...
Record-breaking flu season in NYC: Here are the staggering numbers on Staten Island, according to state data
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As flu cases reported on Staten Island reach over 3,000 this season so far, the numbers have already broken records since New York State began tracking flu data publicly in 2009. The flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the...
Staten Island supermarket assault: Cops seek public’s help in alleged incident, release photos
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an individual sought in connection with an alleged assault at a Port Richmond supermarket. Photos of the individual sought for questioning in the incident were posted on the 121st Precinct Twitter feed. A spokesperson...
They’ll be watching: MTA wants bus-mounted cameras to ticket NYC drivers for more than just using bus lanes
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Soon, the bus-mounted cameras on the S79 will begin issuing violations to drivers abusing the borough’s bus lanes, but members of MTA leadership said they believe the cameras are capable of doing even more to speed up service. Some of the MTA’s top officials recently...
Following an alleged hate crime on Staten Island, new state bias prevention task force created
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In the wake of an alleged antisemitic hate crime on Staten Island last month -- as well as many other hate crimes being reported citywide -- the New York State Division of Human Rights is launching a statewide Hate and Bias Prevention Unit. The new state...
The NYPD Police Officer Exam registration is open. Here’s what you need to know.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Registration is open for the exam to become an NYPD police officer. Those who are interested have until Jan. 31 to register to take the free test at NYC.gov or under the “Police Officer” title page on NYPDRecruit.com. Interested individuals can also chat...
Woman’s ear partially severed in Staten Island knife rampage; man accused of attacking 4
STATEN ISLAND,N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 33-year-old man used a knife to slash four people in his home community of Clifton. Ivan Billy was arrested within minutes of the bloody melee at about 8 p.m. on Dec. 4 near his home on Kimberly Lane. All of the victims are acquaintances of the suspect, according to police and the criminal complaint.
