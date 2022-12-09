ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

LSU football: 4 players Tigers must target in transfer portal

To improve the depth and caliber of the Tigers, LSU football head coach Brian Kelly will be using the college football transfer portal. That’s not surprising considering his optimism that the team would improve on its decent performance in 2022 by bringing in a large number of fresh players via the portal. Here we will discuss the four players whom LSU football must target in the transfer portal for the 2023 college football season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

LSU OL Marcus Dumervil Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU offensive lineman Marcus Dumervil has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced via Twitter on Tuesday. The Florida native played in 16 games for the Tigers from 2020-22. The former 4-star prospect will have three years of eligibility remaining after appearing in 16 games for the Tigers. Utilizing his...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Daniels Named Football MVP at Annual Awards Show

BATON ROUGE – Quarterback Jayden Daniels, who helped guide the Tigers to the SEC Western Division title, was named the winner of the Charles McClendon Most Valuable Player Award here Sunday night as LSU held its annual Football Awards Show. In his first year with the Tigers, Daniels rushed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

This Lafayette neurosurgeon and former LSU basketball player will release an autobiography next month

Lafayette neurosurgeon Dr. Jason Cormier, a one-time LSU basketball player and current race car driver, will release an autobiography next month. Cormier’s book is titled “Driven: Hip-Hop, Fast Cars, Basketball and Bran Surgery” is slated for release Jan. 10 and will highlight his seven characteristics for overcoming challenges on the path to success. He recalls the death of a brother, abuse and depression in his younger years and how to stay mentally strong and remain focused on success.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Louisiana City Named ‘Serial Killer Capital’ in TV Series

I happened upon this TV show over the weekend. I started watching it, but decided to stop until I had more time to watch it in its entirety. This two-episode series on Oxygen hit the air over the weekend. It spotlights a Louisiana city billed as the "Serial Killer Capital." That's not a title any city would want, but it's something that has to concern folks living in our state capital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

Complete results from Louisiana’s Dec. 10, 2022 election

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Voters went to the polls Dec. 10 to decide several runoff elections and ballot measures in Acadiana and across the state. Among the races decided Saturday were Lafayette City Court Judge, the mayors of Opelousas and Crowley and three proposed amendments to the state constitution. Results will update automatically throughout […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Gonzales’ Carmille Smith earns Criminal Justice degree

Congratulations to Carmille Smith on earning her Bachelors Degree in Criminal Justice from Southern University A & M College’s Baton Rouge Campus. Carmille received the diploma during the commencement ceremony conducted on Friday, December 9. Carmille is the daughter of Valerie Vessel Smith and the granddaughter of the late...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Katie Kennison wins EBR School Board District 8 seat

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A newcomer will be joining the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. Katie Kennison has defeated Connie Bernard for the District 8 seat on the school board. It was a number of runoff elections for the EBR School Board, including races for the District...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy