Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
BREAKING: LSU Adds Commitment From Elite TE Jackson McGohan
Less than a week after receiving an offer from LSU, Miamisburg (Ohio) tight end Jackson McGohan decommitted from Cincinnati and opened up his recruiting process. Fast forward to a visit to Baton Rouge over the weekend and McGohan made the decision to commit to LSU in the blink of an eye.
LSU Transfer Portal Tracker: An Updated Look Into Who Has Entered
Who's entered the portal? What position group is LSU targeting? An updated look into LSU's transfer portal moves.
LSU football: 4 players Tigers must target in transfer portal
To improve the depth and caliber of the Tigers, LSU football head coach Brian Kelly will be using the college football transfer portal. That’s not surprising considering his optimism that the team would improve on its decent performance in 2022 by bringing in a large number of fresh players via the portal. Here we will discuss the four players whom LSU football must target in the transfer portal for the 2023 college football season.
LSU OL Marcus Dumervil Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
LSU offensive lineman Marcus Dumervil has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced via Twitter on Tuesday. The Florida native played in 16 games for the Tigers from 2020-22. The former 4-star prospect will have three years of eligibility remaining after appearing in 16 games for the Tigers. Utilizing his...
LSUSports.net
Daniels Named Football MVP at Annual Awards Show
BATON ROUGE – Quarterback Jayden Daniels, who helped guide the Tigers to the SEC Western Division title, was named the winner of the Charles McClendon Most Valuable Player Award here Sunday night as LSU held its annual Football Awards Show. In his first year with the Tigers, Daniels rushed...
theadvocate.com
This Lafayette neurosurgeon and former LSU basketball player will release an autobiography next month
Lafayette neurosurgeon Dr. Jason Cormier, a one-time LSU basketball player and current race car driver, will release an autobiography next month. Cormier’s book is titled “Driven: Hip-Hop, Fast Cars, Basketball and Bran Surgery” is slated for release Jan. 10 and will highlight his seven characteristics for overcoming challenges on the path to success. He recalls the death of a brother, abuse and depression in his younger years and how to stay mentally strong and remain focused on success.
tigerdroppings.com
Former LSU CB Raydarious Jones Announces His Transfer Destination
After entering the transfer portal last week, former LSU cornerback Raydarious Jones announced Monday night that he is headed to Mississippi State. Jones, a junior from Horn Lake, Miss., appeared in nine games last year but was suspended this season due to academics.
Trev Faulk No Longer Head Football Coach at Lafayette Christian Academy
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Less than a week after the Lafayette Christian Academy Knights lost in a thriller on the biggest stage of Louisiana high school football in the Division II Select State Championship Game, their head football coach is resigning. Trev Faulk, who has been the head coach...
postsouth.com
Plaquemine, White Castle await first La. 1 Classic basketball tournament
Coaches along the Westbank clamored for years to create a tournament in the same vein as the Baton Rouge Holiday Classic, and this year it finally will come to fruition. Seven teams will compete Thursday through Saturday in the first La. 1 Classic, which will be at Port Allen High School.
St. Thomas More Chancellor responds to video surfaced after championship win
The St. Thomas More Chancellor has released a statement after a video of STM students making racist remarks surfaced and began making its rounds on social media.
LSU Reveille
LSU Board of Supervisors votes to name schools, building after Black trailblazers
The LSU Board of Supervisors unanimously approved requests Friday to name two schools and a building on the main campus after Black trailblazers at the university. The names are of three students and a professor who broke barriers and set firsts for Black members of the university community in the 1950s and ‘60s.
Basketball roundup: Labaron Philon sets Baker scoring record; Parker girls are 6-1
Junior Labaron Philon, who won the Class 7A Player of the Year award last season, went into Saturday’s home game against defending 7A champion Enterprise needing 8 points to become Baker’s all-time leading scorer. It took him a little while, but the record fell in the second quarter as the Hornets won 73-62 to improve to 8-3 on the season.
theadvocate.com
Here's which Baton Rouge area schools are closing ahead of severe weather threats
As severe weather moves into southeast Louisiana, some Baton Rouge area schools are closing campuses or moving to virtual classes. The following schools have closings and alternative plans as a result of the incoming storm. Check school websites for more information. East Baton Rouge. East Baton Rouge Parish schools are...
theadvocate.com
'National Treasure: Edge of History,' shot in Baton Rouge, debuting Wednesday on Disney+
Six months into her Baton Rouge stay, actress Lisette Olivera had established her favorites: For thrifting, it was Time Warp Boutique, The Pink Elephant Antiques or The Vintage-Violet Boutique; and for a good cup of joe, French Press Coffee. What wasn't her favorite — all the rain and thunderstorms. Not...
Louisiana City Named ‘Serial Killer Capital’ in TV Series
I happened upon this TV show over the weekend. I started watching it, but decided to stop until I had more time to watch it in its entirety. This two-episode series on Oxygen hit the air over the weekend. It spotlights a Louisiana city billed as the "Serial Killer Capital." That's not a title any city would want, but it's something that has to concern folks living in our state capital.
brproud.com
Storm Info: Baton Rouge, surrounding area closures & sandbag, shelter locations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Due to the threat of severe weather to the region from late Tuesday night throughout Wednesday, December 14, a number of local institutions and offices are announcing closures as well as sandbag and shelter locations. A running list of office and institutional closures, shelters,...
Complete results from Louisiana’s Dec. 10, 2022 election
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Voters went to the polls Dec. 10 to decide several runoff elections and ballot measures in Acadiana and across the state. Among the races decided Saturday were Lafayette City Court Judge, the mayors of Opelousas and Crowley and three proposed amendments to the state constitution. Results will update automatically throughout […]
Here’s how the Louisiana Constitution will change after Dec. 10 election
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana voters have amended the state constitution in the Dec. 10 runoff election. Three proposed amendments were on the ballot, one requiring U.S. citizenship to register to vote in Louisiana, and the other two requiring Senate approval of specific appointments by the governor. Voters approved all three. Voters approved the […]
pelicanpostonline.com
Gonzales’ Carmille Smith earns Criminal Justice degree
Congratulations to Carmille Smith on earning her Bachelors Degree in Criminal Justice from Southern University A & M College’s Baton Rouge Campus. Carmille received the diploma during the commencement ceremony conducted on Friday, December 9. Carmille is the daughter of Valerie Vessel Smith and the granddaughter of the late...
brproud.com
Katie Kennison wins EBR School Board District 8 seat
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A newcomer will be joining the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. Katie Kennison has defeated Connie Bernard for the District 8 seat on the school board. It was a number of runoff elections for the EBR School Board, including races for the District...
